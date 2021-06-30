Burble Announces New NFT Platform

Burble, founded by technology veteran, music fan, and C.E.O. Matt Kowalcyk, is on a mission to return value to music and the new NFT and editorial platform's collections will focus on legacy artists telling their untold stories. Built by music industry insiders, Burble's team includes co-presidents Marcus Spence (Former President Mosley Music Group, Manager for Timbaland, One Republic and Michael B Jordan. Also signed Nelly Furtado and Chris Cornell to Mosley Music Group), Eric Spence (Senior VP, Timbaland's Bluestone publishing co-venture with Anthem Entertainment) and Creative Director Leslie Lyons (multi-media content creator with international publications working with major music labels such as Atlantic Records, Columbia Records and Sony).

Smokey Robinson, the legendary singer, songwriter and producer is now known worldwide not only for his Motown Records legacy but also for influencing The Beatles and countless others with over four thousand songs to his credit. Born and raised in Detroit, he partnered with Burble on this release so that "a new generation of fans can learn the impact of Detroit music on the world." From Robinson's early struggles of acceptance by white music fans before finding mainstream success, to the various obstacles faced by original members of the punk, techno and later rap scenes, The Sounds and Soul of Detroit will be a must-have for music lovers.

Together with creative partner Night After Night, the team behind the history-making Kings of Leon's NFT YOURSELF collection, Burble will be releasing a limited amount of drops with accompanying editorial experiences over the next several months. Each release will celebrate an acclaimed artist while paving a path for a music industry of the future in which both musicians and the teams that help bring great art to life can reclaim the value of their work. Additional artists representing the past, current and future Detroit scene to be announced in the coming weeks.

Burble, along with their partners, believe in a future where NFTs are accessible to everyone not only from an investment standpoint but also across different blockchain communities. Burble is different from existing marketplaces in that it leverages technology to provide the ability to mint and share NFTs through a wide array of supported blockchains. By allowing this, Burble can choose which blockchain will be the most environmentally conscious and will provide the ability to share NFTs with other supported partners.

Sign up to be the first to hear more news about the collection and follow for more information. https://burble.it

About Burble

Burble is an NFT platform on a mission to return value to the musician by harnessing the power of the past to light the way for the future. The marketplace and editorial platform offers NFT experiences that honor iconic artists by enabling them to reclaim the value of their work, which historically is controlled by everyone but themselves. Founded by start-up veteran Matt Kowalcyk while acting as VC firm Aves Lair's Entrepreneur-in-residence, music industry insiders Eric and Marcus Spence round out the leadership team as co-presidents respectively. Burble's unique technology provides the ability to mint and share their exclusive NFTs through a wide variety of blockchains, resulting in a more environmentally conscious process and a more seamless user experience.

About Aves Lair

Aves Lair is a New York based VC and host of the Web3NYC conference, focused on backing early stage deep technology companies and visionary founders at the forefront of the new internet.

About Smokey Robinson

Once pronounced by Bob Dylan as America's "greatest living poet," acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson's career spans over 4 decades of hits. He has received numerous awards including the Grammy Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, Honorary Doctorate (Howard University), Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts Award from the President of the United States. He has also been inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters' Hall of Fame.

About Night After Night

Night After Night is a strategic and creative agency that sparks connections through the shared values found in the sights, sounds, and stars that run the night. Made up of music, entertainment and production veterans, their strategic planning, cultural connections, and early adoption of an integrated creative and production studio model have driven business results for global brands for over a decade. As the creative partner behind Kings of Leon's history-making NFT YOURSELF collection, Night After Night is rapidly becoming known as pioneers in the NFT space. To see their latest work, visit wearenightafternight.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Burble