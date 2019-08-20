Burble Creativity, Inc. Launches Kickstarter for Immersive Reading Tent

"Through MDI, we are going beyond what augmented reality or virtual reality can offer, creating an immersive environment that also encourages individual imagination and optimum engagement," said Burble CEO Taylor Cole, also a chief technology officer at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division. "As a kid I could not understand a story because my mind was all over the place, but this technology helps keep kids in the moment and focused."

Inside the AvA tent, currently made out of parachute material as an homage to Cole's passion for skydiving, users read a series of stories while lights and sounds replace narrative descriptors. AvA is accompanied with a mobile app that launches an "Immersive Effect" with the click of a button – opening up a whole universe of characters and plot twists.

"We developed a safe environment that allows kids to freely express their creativity and use their imagination, which will have profound impacts on learning of all subjects," said Cole. "Efficacy research is currently in progress, and AvA's early results show benefits in education and in therapies for developmental disabilities such as autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and auditory processing disorders."

The Kickstarter, which aims to raise $50,000 in one month, will help Burble move AvA into the manufacturing phase and ultimately into homes and classrooms nationwide.

The Burble team has over 30 years of combined storytelling and theatrical design experience. Headquartered in Riverside, California, Burble works to create unique experiences through technology that brings storytelling to life.

