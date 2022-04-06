Burble Partners with VIBE Magazine to Unveil Inaugural Project Featuring Iconic Hip-Hop Producer J Dilla & Motown Legend Smokey Robinson

Immersive NFT Platform Releases New Series Via VIBE Magazine Honoring Detroit's Music Legacy

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burble – the premiere, music-driven NFT platform - has partnered with VIBE Magazine to unveil their inaugural NFT series titled "Detroit Rising" featuring iconic Hip-Hop Producer J Dilla, told through the voice of Ma Dukes, and Motown legend Smokey Robinson. Through this partnership, the campaign aims to celebrate, support, and promote diverse fine artists including Detroit-natives, Tyree Guyton and Desiree Kelly, through their immersive NFTs, and allow fans to own a part of the city's rich music history. "Detroit Rising" is now available on Polygon via http://burble.it/ .

"We are constantly looking for innovative ways to tell stories for the culture," said Datwon Thomas, EIC of VIBE Magazine. "We are excited to partner with Burble's platform to bring together entertainment legends and unique, fine artists for a major cultural moment on the blockchain."

For creatives, collectors, music lovers and the crypto savvy, Burble provides an immersive web3 editorial platform that allows storytellers and fine artists to monetize their work by rewarding community members with the ability to buy, trade and sell NFTs, while unlocking access to exclusive content. Unlike traditional storytelling platforms, Burble seamlessly integrates the NFTs within the artist's history, making it easy for the audience to "own the story." Burble is the first company to create an immersive editorial NFT experience, focused on returning value to icons by sharing untold stories brought to life through fine art. The "Detroit Rising" drop is a seamless collaboration between legendary musicians and highly talented visual artists, marking an important and progressive step in the world of digital content.

"The campaigns we are creating help expand the NFT community and allow audiences to be a part of history," said Eric Spence, CEO of Burble. "We are excited to provide a platform, in partnership with PMC, to help break those barriers so that everyone can fully engage in a project that uplifts multicultural artists' voices."

Grammy® Award-winning artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Smokey Robinson and the Estate of J Dilla will announce their support and participate in a series of media events to debut the new NFT series, "Detroit Rising." Both Robinson and Ma Dukes, in honor of her son, have included exclusive content and unreleased stories of the city's music scene that can only be told through the eyes of an artist.

"I am thrilled to have my son's legacy live on through this new NFT technology," said Ma Dukes. "Using this platform to introduce his [J Dilla's] music and story to a diverse, new audience, truly allows him to live forever."

"Detroit has a deep-rooted history in music, art and culture," says Smokey Robinson. "I have been blessed to play a pivotal role not only as a musician, but as an ambassador for this amazing city, so I was excited to tell this story in a new way and be a part of the NFT movement, for the culture."

The "Detroit Rising" NFTs are exclusively on the Polygon blockchain, a decentralized Ethereum scaling platform that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly apps with low transaction fees without ever sacrificing on security. To learn more about Burble, visit their website at Burble.it or by following social media below.

ABOUT BURBLE

Burble is an NFT platform on a mission to return value to the musician by harnessing the power of the past to light the way for the future. The marketplace and editorial platform offers NFT experiences that honor iconic artists by enabling them to reclaim the value of their work, which historically is controlled by everyone but themselves. Incubated by Aves Lair, a New York-based VC, music industry insiders and President, Eric and Marcus Spence alongside Chief Creative Officer, and part of the leadership team, Leslie Lyons. Burble's unique technology provides the ability to mint and share their exclusive NFTs through a wide variety of blockchains, resulting in a more environmentally conscious process and a more seamless user experience. For more information visit www.burble.it and follow @burble.it on all social platforms.

ABOUT VIBE

Founded in 1992 by iconic music and film producer Quincy Jones as a print publication, VIBE is a leading entertainment and lifestyle brand delivering content across multiple media platforms to a diverse audience around the world. With over 25 years of celebrating Black culture, VIBE continues to embrace the soulful roots that chronicle the artists, celebrities, sounds, fashion, and events—from Hip-Hop and R&B to the modern-day converging music landscape. VIBE has significantly refocused its efforts to the digital space as a top-tier trusted brand for music and entertainment fans, while also highlighting themes like the social justice movement, sparking dialogue that informs and issues change. In 2020, VIBE officially joined the esteemed Penske Media Corp. portfolio of content brands with plans on continuing its legacy of excellence.

ABOUT J DILLA

James Dewitt Yancey (Feb. 7, 1974–Feb. 10, 2006), better known as J Dilla, was a prolific Hip-Hop artist who collaborated with some of music's most iconic artists, from Questlove to Erykah Badu to Common, were among the list of notable artists he produced for during his tenure. Since his untimely passing in 2006, the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture have curated two areas solely dedicated to the late producer.

J Dilla also partnered with Arizona State University's Herberger Institute to develop a music tech grant that includes 45 hours of professional development per semester provided to middle schools across the country. The program is in collaboration with Save The Music Foundation and will always live on in his name through his mother Ma Dukes, who also established the J Dilla Foundation. His brother John Yancey, music artist in his own stead, also continues to spread the family's music through global travels and helps to carry the torch for his brother's legacy. J Dilla attended Detroit public schools as well as the Vernon Chapel AME church, and music was his life…he gave the world all that he was, A Proud Detroiter indeed. For more information on J Dilla and the J Dilla Foundation visit https://jdillafoundation.org .

ABOUT SMOKEY ROBINSON

Once pronounced by Bob Dylan as America's "greatest living poet," acclaimed singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson's career spans over 4 decades of hits. He has received numerous awards including the Grammy Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, Honorary Doctorate (Howard University), Kennedy Center Honors and the National Medal of Arts Award from the President of the United States. He has also been inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters' Hall of Fame.

