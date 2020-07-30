BurbsUSA announces Back the Blue Collection

At a time when the Radical Left - Cancel Culture seeks to defund Law Enforcement and destroy our Country, BurbsUSA stands for supporting the almost one million dedicated Law Enforcement personnel in America.

The Company believes that while there are some bad Cops, there are very few ...

Thousands of great cops walk that Thin Blue Line every single day, and we will never forget them! Backing the Blue does not mean that you do not believe in the words BLACK LIVES MATTER or that racial bias or abuse of power does sometimes exist in our great Country. BurbsUSA strongly believes that if we remain quiet the violent mob minority will succeed in their quest to create chaos, anarchy and ultimately the destruction of America.

Showing your support of our Law Enforcement will help force those "Politically Correct" Politicians to wake-up and provide MORE funding to our Police for education, quality of personnel and the protection of our communities.

Introducing the NEW "Judge Not " and "Back the Blue" Apparel Collection, proudly handcrafted in the USA.

About BurbsUSA:

BurbsUSA is a South Florida based Patriotically Correct Apparel Company that manufactures, sells, and markets quality patriotic apparel. Our Company stands for Faith, Family, Freedom, America First and the Great Outdoors. We are dedicated to supporting our Military, Law Enforcement, First Responders, and the Common- sense Protection of our Environment. For more information on BurbsUSA and its Partner Products or to place an order visit www.BurbsUSA.com or email the Company at: [email protected]

Images For Press Use: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/o72b6o5ncicigrl/AAAalPSVaPxRcTCE- oXdy5UCha?dl=0

SOURCE BurbsUSA

