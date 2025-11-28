BurCell Technologies Partners with EarnDLT to Tokenize Environmental Attributes for Alternative Fuels from Municipal Solid Waste

Blockchain-Based Quantified Emissions Tokens Enable Compliance Pathways

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BurCell® Technologies, Inc., a leader in innovative waste-to-energy solutions, announced today its partnership with EarnDLT, Inc. to digitize and verify environmental attribute certificates for alternative solid fuel and renewable natural gas (RNG) produced at its facilities. Through EarnDLT's Greentruth platform, BurCell will issue blockchain-based Quantified Emissions Tokens (QETs) that serve as compliance reduction mechanisms for natural gas, coal and other energy sources.

The collaboration marks a significant advancement in environmental attribute tracking and trading, leveraging EarnDLT's proprietary methodology to transform the BurCell System's carbon-negative fuel production into verified, tradeable digital certificates. Each QET represents one MMBtu of thermal energy with precise, verified carbon intensity measurements expressed in kilograms of CO2 equivalent per MMBtu following the most stringent GREET model.

"This partnership enables us to provide our customers with transparent, blockchain-verified environmental benefits from our innovative waste diversion processes," said Ron Barmore, CEO of BurCell Technologies. "EarnDLT's methodology creates a clear compliance pathway for delivering our environmental attributes through voluntary and regulatory programs."

BurCell Technologies proprietary BurCell System transforms municipal solid waste into renewable feedstock at its commercial scale operating facility in Cordele, GA, cost-effectively diverting up to 75% of processed waste and more than 90% of the methane generating organics from landfills. BurCell Technologies has another facility planned for near-term construction in South Fulton, GA. The company's processes generate alternative solid fuel and renewable natural gas with carbon intensity between -65 and -110 kgCO2e/MMBtu, achieving net-negative emissions through avoided landfill methane and waste diversion credits.

EarnDLT's Greentruth platform provides immutable record-keeping through blockchain technology, ensuring transparent chain-of-custody documentation and preventing double-counting of environmental benefits. The platform's verified methodologies align with ISO standards and integrate with California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard requirements, enabling producers to access premium markets for low-carbon fuels.

"BurCell Technologies' innovative approach to waste-to-fuels perfectly demonstrates how our Quantified Emissions Token framework can deliver precise environmental impact accounting," said Aaron Lohmann, CEO of EarnDLT. "Our proprietary methodology provides the verification rigor needed to support regulatory compliance while offering market flexibility through our Greentruth marketplace."

The partnership will roll out in phases, with Environmental Attribute Certificates for alternative solid fuel becoming available in early 2026, with volumes more than 400,000 MMBtu annually in 2027, with renewable natural gas certificates becoming available in 2027 as well. Total volume of certificates is projected to exceed 1,000,000 MMBtu in 2028.

The QET methodology incorporates dynamic carbon intensity calculations that account for transportation emissions based on actual delivery endpoints, providing buyers with accurate lifecycle assessments. This precision enables natural gas and coal consumers to offset their Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions by pairing conventional fuels with verified negative-carbon certificates from BurCell's production.

About BurCell Technologies, Inc.

BurCell Technologies deploys innovative technology to transform municipal solid waste into renewable resources, empowering communities and waste management partners with sustainable solutions. The company's proprietary BurCell System creates feedstocks for renewable natural gas production, gasification, and solid fuel manufacturing while recovering valuable recyclable materials. Headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area, BurCell operates a commercial facility in Cordele, Georgia and is starting construction soon on a project located in South Fulton, GA and has several other projects in development. For more information, visit www.burcellteam.com.

About Earn DLT, Inc.

EarnDLT specializes in the management and transaction of environmental attributes data for the energy and commodities industry. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in New York, New York, the company provides solutions for sustainability reporting, commodity sales, regulatory compliance, and emissions data measurement and verification through its innovative Quantified Emissions Token (QET) framework and Greentruth marketplace. EarnDLT serves natural gas, renewable natural gas, liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biofuels, and carbon capture sectors with blockchain-based technology that ensures immutable record-keeping and transparent environmental attribute tracking. For more information, visit www.earndlt.com.

