Burco Inc. Launches Line of Heavy-Duty Truck Mirror Replacement Glass

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burco Inc., America's only manufacturer of replacement side view mirror glass, announced today that it has begun its expansion into heavy-duty vehicles by launching the first of its line of replacement mirror glass for Freightliner trucks.

Burco now offers replacement side view mirror glass for Freightliner Cascadia, M2 106, M2 112, M2 Business, Century and Columbia models. The mirrors are currently available for same-day shipping on Burco's website and are also sold online at Mirror Glass Plus and Raney's Truck Parts. They will soon be available at the websites of Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone and O'Reilly Auto Parts and other large retail chains. Distributors, repair shops and glass shops serving heavy-duty vehicles may order direct from Burco's website.

Bill Castleberry, President of Burco, commented, "A broken side view mirror is a crisis for any driver, but especially for drivers of heavy-duty vehicles which often operate in tight spaces and difficult conditions. Replacement mirror glass for many heavy-duty vehicles isn't easily available, and owners often unnecessarily replace their entire mirror assemblies when they need to replace only the mirror glass. That's why we decided to take our 45 years of experience manufacturing premium quality, easy-to-install replacement mirror glass for cars and light-duty trucks, as it meets the needs of the heavy-duty segment."

Like all Burco mirrors, Burco's replacement mirrors for heavy-duty vehicles are engineered to be exact matches of the vehicles' original mirrors. Burco plans to soon introduce mirrors for GM LCF, International and Mack, and other heavy-duty vehicles.

Castleberry continued, "We plan to offer replacement mirror glass for hundreds of heavy-duty vehicles and keep them in stock for same-day shipping, just as we do for over 4,500 car models."

