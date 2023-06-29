BurdaLuxury and Prestel & Partner Announce Strategic Partnership

News provided by

BurdaLuxury

29 Jun, 2023, 03:32 ET

LONDON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BurdaLuxury, a subsidiary of Hubert Burda Media, and Prestel & Partner, global leader of family office events, recently announced a strategic partnership. Combining BurdaLuxury's expertise in luxury content and engaging media with Prestel & Partner's influential community of over 10,000 people, the partnership will cover three key areas:

  • the creation and editorial execution of a global, by-invitation only weekly newsletter for Prestel & Partner's community; featuring exclusive interviews with billionaires, royals, family office principals, and highlights from the Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum
  • a redesign of the Prestel & Partner website, creating a dedicated space for premium content, event coverage and videos
  • social media management and content creation for Prestel & Partner's LinkedIn and Instagram channels

"This partnership expands our global platform beyond our 9 successful on-ground events. We deliver content that truly resonates with our audience. The all-new weekly newsletter delivers exclusive industry news and B2B updates straight to the inbox of executive leaders, C-suites, and wealth owners," said Tobias Prestel, co-founder of Prestel & Partner.

"We know that our community wants to stay updated and connected throughout the year. Also, our experts and partners can now reach our entire network," added Katja Mülheim, co-founder of Prestel & Partner.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Prestel & Partner on this project. BurdaLuxury's expertise in editorial content, luxury experts, and digital innovation perfectly complements Prestel & Partner's global database of over 10,000+ family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals," said Björn Rettig, CEO of BurdaLuxury.

For more information or advertising enquiries, please reach out to [email protected]

About BurdaLuxury

BurdaLuxury is one of Asia's most vibrant and progressive independent media houses. Its portfolio includes a variety of successful regional publishing brands in the lifestyle, luxury and travel markets across Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Print publications include AUGUSTMAN, HELLO! Magazine Thailand, Prestige, PIN Prestige, Architecture + Design and Travel + Leisure India & South Asia. Digital offerings include Lifestyleasia.com, Augustman.com, PrestigeOnline.com, PinPrestige.com, Architectureplusdesign.in and Travelandleisureasia.com. BurdaLuxury is part of the Hubert Burda Media family, one of the largest media companies in Germany. Operating in 14 countries, Burda employs more than 11,000 people and owns 550 media brands.  

About Prestel & Partner 

Prestel & Partner is the global leader in Family Office conferences (measured by the number of participating private Single Family Offices and buy-side only investors). After 12 years of bringing together Investors, UHNWI and private Family Offices in the hubs of global wealth, we now have an international network of 10.000+ UHNWI including many of the world's most wealthy (see details on the following pages). Our newsletter gives you access to this very exclusive network.

SOURCE BurdaLuxury

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.