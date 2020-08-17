Bureau Veritas - Testing Partner for The ioXt Alliance to validate cybersecurity of IoT devices

HONG KONG, 17 August, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ioXt Alliance, the Global Standard for IoT Security, has announced that major technology companies and manufacturers have certified a wide range of devices through the ioXt Alliance Certification Program. Devices certified secure by the ioXt Alliance include cell phones, smart home, lighting controls, IoT Bluetooth, smart retail, portable medical, pet trackers, routers and automotive technology.

Focused on security, upgradability and transparency, the ioXt Certification Program evaluates a device against each of the eight ioXt pledge principles with clear guidelines for quantifying the appropriate level of security needed for a specific device within a product category. A wide range of products certified include those in the Smart Home, Smart Building, Mobile/Cellular and Connected Automotive Categories.

Bureau Veritas' 7layers in Germany has been authorized by the ioXt Alliance as one of the test labs to offer third-party testing to verify the compliance of IoT devices. As one of the ioXt Alliance labs, Bureau Veritas can perform testing required for devices to be certified by the Alliance. Devices then receive the ioXt SmartCert after meeting or exceeding the requirements in its designated product category. In addition to performing ioXt compliance testing, Bureau Veritas' 7layers is also a Contributor Member of the ioXt Alliance.

As a global testing and certification services provider within the IoT world, Bureau Veritas has a deep history in compliance and security testing and is well-versed in the definition of the ioXt Alliance security standards.

Backed by global centers of technical competence and wireless / technical specialists around the world, Bureau Veritas can support IoT device manufacturers comply with ioXt security requirements whilst effectively identifying common known vulnerabilities in connected devices and products.

About the ioXt Alliance



The ioXt Alliance is the Global Standard for IoT Security. Backed by the biggest names in technology and device manufacturing, including Google, Amazon, T-Mobile, Comcast and more, the ioXt Alliance is the only industry-led, global IoT device security and certification program in the world. Devices with the ioXt SmartCert gives consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world. Website: https://www.ioxtalliance.org

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world-leading provider in testing, inspection and certification. Founded in 1828, the group has more than 78,000 employees in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performances by offering innovative services and solutions in order to ensure that their products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environment protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

Website: https://group.bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspections, audits and engineering services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include hard goods; toys and juvenile products; soft goods; premiums; electrical and electronic products including wireless and mobile devices; automotive equipment; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products.

Website: https://www.cps.bureauveritas.com

