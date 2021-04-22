Bureau Veritas Acquires Bradley Construction Management, Accelerating Growth in Renewable Energy Market

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas today announced the acquisition of Bradley Construction Management, a US-based leader of project management and construction management services for the renewable energy sector.

Established in 2013 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Bradley Construction Management specializes in providing on-site construction management for independent power producers in the renewable energy sector with a focus on development and production of utility scale clean energy. The Company employs 50 full-time individuals and provides owner's representation and construction services for wind, solar and energy storage projects. Bradley Construction Management has successfully supported the development of more than 10,000 MW of renewable projects throughout the United States since its inception.

"As demand for green energy continues to grow, Bureau Veritas is committed to being at the forefront of the renewable energy sector through our testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services," said Natalia Shuman, EVP and CEO of Bureau Veritas North America. "We are delighted to welcome Bradley Construction Management to the Bureau Veritas family. This partnership enables us to further position Bureau Veritas as a leading provider of independent services to developers and owners in the renewable energy sector. We look forward to realizing the full benefits of our shared vision to advance a sustainable future and shape the world of trust."

Mark Bradley, President of Bradley Construction Management, stated: "Today marks an exciting new chapter for Bradley Construction Management and reflects the collective efforts of our entire team. Bureau Veritas' global footprint and market leadership in the TIC industry will allow us to deliver a broader array of services to our existing customers and accelerate our diversification into new services and segments, including the burgeoning offshore wind market. This is an ideal fit for Bradley Construction Management, our employees and our clients."

The acquisition of Bradley Construction Management reinforces both Bureau Veritas' diversification and growth in the renewable energy sector in the United States. This also further strengthens its position as a market leader in delivering high value-added services to its clients in the broader power & utilities sector around the world.

Bradley Construction Management's services will complement the "BV Green Line", a wide range of existing sustainability services and solutions that enable clients to address growing challenges and impact on climate change.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has 75,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritasNA) and LinkedIn.

