Bureau Veritas Announces Appointment of Ron Stupi as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of North America Building and Infrastructure Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas a world-leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, today announced that Ron Stupi has been appointed to senior vice president and chief operating officer of its building and infrastructure (B&I) team, part of its Commodities, Infrastructure, and Facilities (CIF) division in North America, effective immediately.

Stupi has responsibility for all building and infrastructure activities of Bureau Veritas North America, and will lead the development of B&I related strategies across the region. He will report to Natalia Shuman, EVP and CEO of Bureau Veritas North America.

"As we continue to invest in our building and infrastructure team to meet the evolving needs of communities, Ron will play a critical role that helps us scale our reach across the North American market," said Natalia Shuman, EVP and CEO, Bureau Veritas North America. "We look forward to seeing Ron's leadership in action and working together to shape a world of trust through Bureau Veritas' testing, inspection and certification services."

With over 20 years of capital planning and B&I experience, Stupi has been with Bureau Veritas since the company's acquisition of EMG in 2018. The strategic acquisition of EMG positioned Bureau Veritas as a leader in project management, asset management, and real estate transactional services. Stupi served as the President of EMG, supporting Bureau Veritas' aggressive double digit growth of its building and infrastructure business in 2019.

"Over the last three years, I've had the pleasure of working with our talented teams at Bureau Veritas to collectively grow our B&I footprint and expand our service offerings in the region," said Ron Stupi, SVP and COO, Building and Infrastructure, Bureau Veritas North America. "I am excited about the opportunity to lead the expansion of BV's building and infrastructure market footprint in North America to deliver TIC services that improve the safety, quality, sustainability, and performance of our clients' assets."

Ron is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers, CoreNet Global, Commercial Construction & Renovation People, and Executive Specs. A proven industry thought leader, Ron was profiled in Commercial Construction Magazine's "Retail Leaders," and he has been featured in a number of industry magazines.

Bureau Veritas provides testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services for the building and infrastructure industry that include planning and design, code compliance, procurement and construction, special inspections, and asset management. The building & infrastructure team has deep knowledge and experience in a range of industries, each of which has its own unique complexities. BV engineers, inspectors, planners, and project managers have many years of experience within multiple markets, from hospitality, retail, and education, to lending & insurance, power & utilities, and public agencies. In an urbanizing world, Bureau Veritas partners with clients from an array of industries and helps them mitigate risks and shape a world of trust.

