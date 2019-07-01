Bureau Veritas Announces Divestiture of its North American HSE Consulting Business to Apex Companies, LLC

NEW YORK and PARIS, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, a world-leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, today announced it has divested its Consulting business unit providing health, safety and environmental consulting services in North America (HSE Consulting), to Apex Companies, LLC (Apex), a North American leader in HSE services. The HSE Consulting business unit in North America generated approximately $30 million in revenues in 2018 and is served by approximately 170 employees. The transaction closed on June 28, 2019.

The transaction advances Bureau Veritas' objectives to accelerate expansion and growth in North America by continuing to reinvest in the company's core strategic competencies in providing testing, inspection and certification services for the building & infrastructure, oil & gas, food & agriculture, and power & utilities markets. Following the closing, Bureau Veritas will ensure a smooth transition for the HSE Consulting customers and teams across North America.

"We continue to focus on growing our core business to better meet the evolving needs of our clients in North America," said Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President and CEO North America, Bureau Veritas. "We thank the HSE Consulting team for their service to Bureau Veritas and wish Apex success in their future endeavors."

"The HSE Consulting Business of Bureau Veritas has developed an outstanding reputation for service excellence and thought leadership and, like Apex, cares deeply about the work they do and the clients and communities they serve," said David Fabianski, Chief Executive Officer at Apex. "Through this transaction Apex gains capabilities in safety, sustainability, compliance and management systems, while expanding our talent base and national reach in industrial hygiene and environmental services. We are delighted to welcome the HSE Consulting team to Apex and are excited about what our combined talents and capabilities will mean for our clients and employees."

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 75,000 employees located in more than 1,500 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit https://group.bureauveritas.com

About Apex Companies, LLC

Since 1988, Apex has been a leader in full-service water resources, environmental services, and industrial hygiene solutions. Rated #14 as an ENR All-Environmental Firm Apex is known for its technical expertise, quick response time, unparalleled performance, and cost efficiency. Apex operates in all 50 states and maintains a highly capable and diverse team of geologists, hydrogeologists, engineers, air quality experts, environmental scientists, information management experts, industrial hygienists, safety specialists and field technicians. For more information, visit www.apexcos.com.

