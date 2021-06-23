Bureau Veritas Announces the Bureau Veritas STEM Scholars Program

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, a world leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services, today announced the Bureau Veritas STEM Scholars Program in partnership with STEM Educational Institute and Madison Square Boys & Girls Club. The program aims to give high school students in New York City's most under-resourced communities the technological skills needed to enter today's workforce while building generational wealth.

Kicking-off on June 28, 2021, in New York City, The Bureau Veritas STEM Scholars Program serves as a career bridge for high school students to enter into STEM fields and college majors. Students will participate in an in-person curriculum that includes:

STEM and Coding Skills: Leveraging a case study from Bureau Veritas, the scholars will receive hands-on training to solve real-world problems.

Career Bridge and Financial Stability: Bureau Veritas provides students a stipend to support their daily needs. This stipend allows students to focus on learning skills that can easily transfer into internships or full-time positions.

Generational Wealth and Future Goals: Students enroll in a 529 College Savings Plan with a scholarship from Bureau Veritas and learn fundamental skills to prepare and save for college through a wealth management curriculum.

Mental Health Resources: Support with coping with COVID-19 induced stress, study strategies, and stress management skills.

"Bureau Veritas is committed to developing the next generation of STEM professionals, and we are proud to launch the Bureau Veritas STEM Scholars program in New York City," said Natalia Shuman, EVP, and CEO, Bureau Veritas North America. "Our goal is to ignite the imaginations of the students by demonstrating all the ways STEM touches our lives. We are proud that through the Bureau Veritas STEM Scholars Program, we can help create a foundation for the next generation of STEM leaders."

"Only 30% of high-ability eighth-graders from low-income families complete college. Our goal is to give underrepresented students the wealth management skills they need to succeed and introduce them to a variety of STEM career opportunities through mentoring and scholarships," said Nikisha Alcindor, President, and Founder, STEM Educational Institute. "We sincerely appreciate the generous contributions and invaluable expertise of Bureau Veritas and its leaders through the Bureau Veritas STEM Scholarship Program."

The Bureau Veritas STEM Scholarship Program received applicants through the Boys and Girls Club in New York City and 15 high-school students have been awarded the scholarship and invited to participate in the curriculum. All student participants will receive a scholarship through a 529 College Savings Plan upon completing the program.

Bureau Veritas is committed to corporate social responsibility and shaping a better world through community programs that prepare the next generation of STEM professionals and the BV Green Line, a wide range of sustainability services and solutions that enable clients to address the growing challenges of society, and to implement, measure and achieve their sustainability objectives.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 75,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI. For more information, visit https://group.bureauveritas.com.

About STEM Educational Institute

The STEM Educational Institute, Inc. (SEI) is a nonprofit corporation that provides programming that gives underrepresented high school students the technological skills needed to enter today's workforce while building generational wealth. In partnership with several corporations, the program aims to serve as a diverse talent pipeline for organizations and build generational wealth. The STEM Educational Institute provides a 1 - week program that serves as a career bridge for high school students to enter into STEM fields. For more information, visit http://www.stemeducationalinstitute.org/

About Madison

Since 1884, Madison has been saving and enhancing the lives of youth by providing youth development services for children in New York City's most disadvantaged communities. Programs are engineered to empower each member to achieve three priority outcomes: Academic Success, Good Character & Citizenship, and the adoption of a Healthy Lifestyle. Every day, Madison provides thousands of children with a safe and positive environment, one where fun is encouraged and positive role models are plentiful. A founding member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Madison currently serves more than 5,000 youth, ages 6 to 18, at six Clubhouses throughout Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Harlem. www.madisonsquare.org

