Bureau Veritas' ICTK wins 2018 Excellence Award by VISA

At the latest meeting held in Foster City, California, USA on 25 May, VISA Inc. presented this "2018 Excellence Award - Best Performance for Testing Services of Chip Card Products" to Bureau Veritas' ICTK. The award recognizes Bureau Veritas' ICTK's outstanding performance in supporting and complying with the process and procedures of VISA's Testing and Approval Services.

Based on its high service quality levels and strong internal processes, this award marks the achievement of important works at Bureau Veritas' ICTK. VISA Inc. has recognized the excellence in specifications, testing and the certification process which Bureau Veritas ICTK has demonstrated.

Justin Jungwon Lee, Chief Operating Officer of Bureau Veritas' ICTK commented: "we are honored to win this Excellence Award. Our solution is well established and recognized as delivering excellent service and technical support. As a leading smart payment testing and certification service provider in the global payment market, we will continue to enhance our service offerings with the best customer-centric and quality deliveries to our clients."

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Founded in 1828, the Group has around 75,000 employees in more than 1,400 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environment protection and social responsibility. Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index (Compartment A, ISIN code FR 006174348, stock symbol: BVI) Website: www.bureauveritas.com

Bureau Veritas' Consumer Products Services division is a leading global quality assurance provider for the global consumer product and retail markets. It offers an array of specialized services including testing, inspection, audit, certification and advisory services for a wide range of consumer products. These products include hard goods; toys and juvenile products; soft goods; premiums; electrical and electronic products; wireless devices including mobile, telecom and smart payment devices; automotive equipment and connected vehicle devices; food products as well as health, beauty, cosmetics, and household products. Website: www.bureauveritas.com/cps

