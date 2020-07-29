Bureau Veritas Names Sherry Orel as President of Certification, Audit, and Assurance Business in North America

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas today announced that it has appointed Sherry Orel as President of the Certification, Audit, and Assurance business, effective immediately. In this new position, Orel has full leadership responsibility for the Certification, Audit, and Assurance business in North America and is responsible for accelerating business expansion plans of this strategic and core business for Bureau Veritas.

Orel reports to Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President and CEO, Bureau Veritas North America, and is based at Bureau Veritas' headquarters in New York, New York. This appointment comes in the midst of Bureau Veritas' significant expansion in certification to meet the social responsibility needs of businesses as the retail, hospitality, restaurant, transportation, and education sectors reset operations with safety, hygiene, and assurance at the forefront.

"We welcome Sherry to Bureau Veritas and the Certification team. Her diverse experience across various roles in leadership, sales, and marketing, combined with her innovative and entrepreneurial approach are a valuable asset to our Certification, Audit, and Assurance business as we grow the business across North America," said Natalia Shuman, EVP and CEO, Bureau Veritas North America.

Orel will lead a team of 300+ certification, audit, and assurance professionals across North America.

"I am excited about my new role as President of the Certification, Audit, and Assurance business at Bureau Veritas and look forward to leveraging the BV global network to deliver our innovative certification services to even more clients across North America," said Sherry Orel, President, Certification, Audit, and Assurance, North America. "This is a very important time in the company's history as a business to business to society company and we are helping our clients achieve their business goals in a socially responsible manner. We are building on BV's global positioning as a leader in certification to spearhead our North American Restart Your Business with BV initiative, and continue to innovate our offerings across our core markets."

With a diverse background in both public and private sectors and across various functions within leadership, sales, branding and marketing, Orel has a 25+ year proven track record of leading companies to deliver significant impact on the business, for clients, and communities. Orel attended Purdue University and Roosevelt University.

Bureau Veritas is one of the world's leading certification and labeling bodies. Most recently, Bureau Veritas launched, "Restart your Business with BV," a suite of services designed to help companies reopen business as safely and quickly as possible. As an independent third-party partner, Bureau Veritas provides laboratory hygiene testing, hygiene and safety protocol audits, e-training programs, and continued monitoring of safety protocols to ensure businesses restart operations safely. As the demand for certification and labeling services increases across the North American region, particularly as companies restart their operations, Bureau Veritas will accelerate its efforts to deliver innovative solutions that enable its clients to operate with safety, integrity, reliability, and sustainability.

