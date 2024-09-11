Burford Capital celebrates its 15th anniversary

Burford's deep bench of management talent continues to grow and evolve

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the 15th anniversary of the founding of Burford Capital, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. In just 15 years, Burford has gone from a single $130 million investment fund to a $7.4 billion industry leader – with a 27x increase in its market capitalization.

Burford is fortunate to have a deep and continually growing bench of talented professionals from the world's leading law firms and companies; we report below on the latest additions to the Burford team.

In recognition of that strong bench and a continued focus on our clients, Burford is today appointing Aviva Will, currently Co-Chief Operating Officer, as President. In her new role, Ms. Will's focus will be predominantly on high-value, client-facing activities as we continue to expand our global relationships and the business evolves yet more towards complex financings with sophisticated corporate counterparties.

Burford is similarly appointing David Perla, also currently Co-Chief Operating Officer, into a new market-facing role of Vice Chair, focusing globally on Marketing, Public Policy, Industry Affairs and Public Relations, drawing on Mr. Perla's experience and relationships in past leadership roles, including as President of Bloomberg Law.

Christopher Bogart, CEO of Burford Capital, says: "It should come as no surprise that Burford Capital continues to not only grow talent from within, but also to attract experienced senior professionals. In our 15th year, my co-founder Jon Molot and I are incredibly proud of Burford's successes and its extraordinary people. Jon and I are just as committed today as we were on day one to redefining and advancing the business of law."

Burford has also recently added a number of senior professionals from top global corporations and law firms, including:

Andrew Farthing as a Director in Texas, responsible for managing matters in Burford's US portfolio. Prior to joining Burford, Mr. Farthing was a Director at Apple and previously a senior litigator at Latham & Watkins.

Carrie Tendler as Special Counsel in New York, responsible for advising on the enforcement of judgments in cases backed by Burford with a particular focus on the YPF matter. Prior to joining Burford, Ms. Tendler was a Partner at Kobre & Kim and a litigator at Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Josh Reed as Senior Vice President in Chicago, responsible for managing matters in Burford's patent portfolio. Prior to joining Burford, Mr. Reed was Head of Global Litigation at the Sisvel Group and Chief IP Counsel at Allscripts.

Kate Tellez as Senior Vice President in Chicago, responsible for assessing and underwriting legal risk as part of Burford's patent group. Prior to joining Burford, Ms. Tellez was a Partner at Steptoe.

Florencia Villaggi as Vice President in New York, responsible for assessing and underwriting legal risk in investor-state and international commercial arbitration. Prior to joining Burford, Ms. Villaggi was Counsel at Herbert Smith Freehills.

Josh Wood as Head of Investor Relations in New York, with responsibility for directing Burford's investor relations activities. Prior to joining Burford, Mr. Wood was Head of Shareholder Relations at Patria Investments and previously Vice President at Carlyle.

Nicholas Sinigaglia has joined as Global Controller in New York as a key member of the finance management team. Prior to joining Burford, Mr. Sinigaglia was Chief Accounting Officer at Pie Insurance.

