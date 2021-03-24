Burford Capital Reports Record 2020 Realized Gains And Strong Cash Generation

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces its final audited financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 ("FY 2020"). Burford's complete annual report and IFRS accounts are available at http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3533T_1-2021-3-24.pdf or from the Burford website: www.burfordcapital.com/shareholders.

Best year in Burford's history for portfolio performance: Significant acceleration of asset recoveries, with Group-wide capital provision-direct asset realizations up 72% to $608 million (2019: $354 million )

(2019: ) Highest-ever Burford-only capital provision net realized gains, up 42% to $182 million



Large realized gains in Burford's managed funds, with Group-wide capital provision-direct income reaching a record $508 million – managed fund realized gains provide the base for significant future performance fees

– managed fund realized gains provide the base for significant future performance fees Robust cash generation: $1 billion in cash receipts Group-wide and $519 million Burford-only

in cash receipts Group-wide and Burford-only Record balance sheet liquidity at year-end, with $336 million of cash and cash management assets, up 63% (2019: $206 million )

of cash and cash management assets, up 63% (2019: )

$254 million of receivables from June 30, 2020 were collected as cash in 2H 2020

of receivables from were collected as cash in 2H 2020 Portfolio continued to grow, to $4.5 billion (2019: $4.2 billion ) for 5-year CAGR of 52%, despite pandemic impact on originations, significant 2020 realizations and downsizing of capital provision-indirect portfolio

(2019: ) for 5-year CAGR of 52%, despite pandemic impact on originations, significant 2020 realizations and downsizing of capital provision-indirect portfolio Balance sheet net assets up 11% to $1.7 billion

Attractive returns from realized assets in Burford-only capital provision-direct portfolio

Cumulative ROIC of 92% (2019: 88%) and IRR of 30% (2019: 31%) recognized on an aggregate $1.6 billion of asset recoveries since Burford's inception in 2009

of asset recoveries since Burford's inception in 2009 Dividend restored to its pre-pandemic level of 12.5c per share; full dividend to be paid in June 2021 despite not paying an interim dividend in December 2020 , subject to shareholder approval

despite not paying an interim dividend in , subject to shareholder approval Consolidated total income of $357 million (2019: $366 million )

(2019: ) Burford-only total income of $353 million (2019: $357 million ), only 1% lower despite the pandemic

(2019: ), only 1% lower despite the pandemic

Excluding income from YPF-related assets, Burford-only total income up 110% and operating profit up 226%

Operating profit of $249 million (2019: $265 million ), reflecting modestly higher general operating expenses consistent with ongoing growth strategy, current expenses of managing funds where performance fees should be earned in the future, and NYSE-listing and other equity-related costs

(2019: ), reflecting modestly higher general operating expenses consistent with ongoing growth strategy, current expenses of managing funds where performance fees should be earned in the future, and NYSE-listing and other equity-related costs Profit after tax of $172 million (2019: $212 million ) impacted by a book tax charge of $37 million though cash taxes were only $11 million

(2019: ) impacted by a book tax charge of though cash taxes were only CEO/CIO employment agreements extended to December 31, 2024 with no increase in compensation; CEO/CIO commitment to buy more than $2 million in aggregate of additional stock with their 2020 bonus, bringing their personal investment in Burford to more than $14 million over the last two years

1 Burford-only figures for total income and certain other metrics in this release are non-IFRS measures that exclude third-party interests in consolidated entities, and are shown to assist understanding of the underlying performance of the Company. These adjustments and eliminations do not have an effect on operating profit, profit before tax or profit after tax. Certain definitions are provided below.

Sir Peter Middleton, Chairman of Burford, commented:

"2020 was historic for both the scale of the global economic downturn as well as Burford's record $337 million of realizations on its balance sheet from its core litigation finance portfolio. Additionally, the board continued to implement its plan to evolve Burford's corporate governance, appointing three highly skilled independent non-executive directors, including our first female board member. In October, we successfully added a New York Stock Exchange listing to the pre-existing London Stock Exchange quotation of our shares and bonds. On my retirement at our 2021 AGM, Steve Wilson will become Chairman, in line with the Company's plan."

Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer of Burford, added:

"For the first time, Burford crossed the half-billion-dollar mark for Group-wide income, generating record amounts of realized gains. We brought in more cash from case successes than ever before, amounting to $1 billion Group-wide, and we ended the year with more cash on hand and liquidity than we have ever had. Cumulatively, our return on invested capital since inception of 92% is at its highest ever year-end level on $1.6 billion of recoveries. Our portfolio of ongoing matters is larger than at any point in our history and we have succeeded in growing it at a five-year compound annual rate exceeding 50%. We look to the remainder of 2021 with excitement."

Financial Summary

A financial summary of Burford's non-IFRS results is set out below. As usual, this financial summary is presented without third-party interests in Burford's consolidated entities in order to assist understanding of the underlying performance of the Company. These adjustments and eliminations do not have an effect on operating profit, profit before tax or profit after tax.





2020

2019 % change



$'000

$'000













Capital provision income

314,030

316,780

Asset management income

24,484

26,130

Services and other income

14,543

13,800













Total income

353,057

356,710 -1%











Operating expenses and amortization

of intangible asset

(104,124)

(91,564)













Operating profit

248,933

265,146 -6%











Finance costs

(40,298)

(39,622)













Profit before tax

208,635

225,524 -7%











Taxation

(36,937)

(13,417)













Profit after tax

171,698

212,107 -19%













Definitions and use of alternative performance measures

We report our financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). IFRS requires us to present financials that consolidate some of the limited partner interests in funds we manage as well as assets held by our balance sheet where we have a partner or minority investor. We therefore refer to various presentations of our financial results, and funding configuration, as:

Consolidated refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under IFRS accounting. This presentation conforms to the presentation of Burford on a consolidated basis in our financials. The major entities where there is also a third-party partner in or owner of those entities include the Strategic Value Fund, BOF-C (our arrangement with a Sovereign Wealth Fund) and several entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in or owner of those entities. Note that in our financial statements, our consolidated presentation is referred to as Group.

refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under IFRS accounting. This presentation conforms to the presentation of Burford on a consolidated basis in our financials. The major entities where there is also a third-party partner in or owner of those entities include the Strategic Value Fund, BOF-C (our arrangement with a Sovereign Wealth Fund) and several entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in or owner of those entities. Note that in our financial statements, our consolidated presentation is referred to as Group. Burford standalone, Burford-only, Burford balance sheet only, "balance sheet" or similar terms refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford itself, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others.

or similar terms refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford itself, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others. Group-wide refers to Burford and its managed funds taken together, including those portions of the funds owned by third parties and including funds that are not consolidated into Burford's annual consolidated financials. In addition to the consolidated funds, Group-wide includes the Partners funds (our first three core litigation finance funds), Burford Opportunity Fund and Burford Alternative Income Fund and its predecessor.

We refer to our capital provision assets in two categories:

Direct , which includes all our legal finance assets (including those generated by asset recovery and legal risk management activities) that we have made directly (i.e., not through participation in a fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct (not through a fund) complex strategies assets in this category.

, which includes all our legal finance assets (including those generated by asset recovery and legal risk management activities) that we have made directly (i.e., not through participation in a fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct (not through a fund) complex strategies assets in this category. Indirect, which includes our balance sheet's participations in one of our funds. Currently, this category is comprised entirely of our position in the Burford Strategic Value Fund.

We also use certain Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs"), which are not presented in accordance with IFRS, to measure the performance of certain of our assets including:

Return on invested capital (ROIC) is a measure of financial performance calculated by comparing the absolute amount of realizations from a concluded asset relative to the amount of expenditure incurred in funding that asset, expressed as a percentage figure. In this release, when we refer to our concluded case ROIC, we are referring to the ROIC on concluded and partially concluded capital provision direct assets on Burford's balance sheet since the inception of the company until the current date.

is a measure of financial performance calculated by comparing the absolute amount of realizations from a concluded asset relative to the amount of expenditure incurred in funding that asset, expressed as a percentage figure. In this release, when we refer to our concluded case ROIC, we are referring to the ROIC on concluded and partially concluded capital provision direct assets on Burford's balance sheet since the inception of the company until the current date. Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is the annual rate of return that would be required for a sum to grow from its beginning balance to its end balance, assuming reinvestment at the end of each year.

Our business activities include:

Legal finance, which includes our traditional core litigation finance activities in which we are providing clients with financing against the future value of legal claims. It also encompasses our asset recovery and legal risk management activities, which often are provided to the same clients.

which includes our traditional core litigation finance activities in which we are providing clients with financing against the future value of legal claims. It also encompasses our asset recovery and legal risk management activities, which often are provided to the same clients. Complex strategies encompasses our activities providing capital as a principal in legal-related assets, often securities, loans and other financial assets where a significant portion of the expected return arises from the outcome of legal or regulatory activity. Most of our complex strategies activities over the past several years have been conducted through our Strategic Value Fund.

encompasses our activities providing capital as a principal in legal-related assets, often securities, loans and other financial assets where a significant portion of the expected return arises from the outcome of legal or regulatory activity. Most of our complex strategies activities over the past several years have been conducted through our Strategic Value Fund. Post-settlement finance includes our financing of legal-related assets in situations where litigation has been resolved, such as financing of settlements and law firm receivables.

includes our financing of legal-related assets in situations where litigation has been resolved, such as financing of settlements and law firm receivables. Asset management includes our activities administering the funds we manage for third-party investors.

Other terms we use include:

Cash receipts provide a measure of the cash that Burford's capital provision assets generate during a given year as well as cash from certain other fees and income. In particular, cash receipts represent the cash generated from capital provision assets, including cash proceeds from realized assets and related hedging assets, plus cash income from asset management fees, services and other income, before any deployments into funding existing or new assets.

provide a measure of the cash that Burford's capital provision assets generate during a given year as well as cash from certain other fees and income. In particular, cash receipts represent the cash generated from capital provision assets, including cash proceeds from realized assets and related hedging assets, plus cash income from asset management fees, services and other income, before any deployments into funding existing or new assets. Commitment is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide funding on a schedule, or more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (only requiring us to provide funding after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments.

is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide funding on a schedule, or more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (only requiring us to provide funding after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments. Deployment refers to the funding provided for an asset, which adds to Burford's invested cost in that asset. We use the term interchangeably with addition.

refers to the funding provided for an asset, which adds to Burford's invested cost in that asset. We use the term interchangeably with addition. Deployed cost is the amount of funding we have provided for an asset as of the applicable point in time.

is the amount of funding we have provided for an asset as of the applicable point in time. Liquidity refers to the amount of cash and cash management assets on our balance sheet.

refers to the amount of cash and cash management assets on our balance sheet. Portfolio refers to the total amount of our capital provision and post-settlement assets, valued at deployed cost plus any fair value adjustments and any undrawn commitments.

refers to the total amount of our capital provision and post-settlement assets, valued at deployed cost plus any fair value adjustments and any undrawn commitments. Realization: A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded (when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in Burford receiving cash or, occasionally, some other asset or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what Burford is owed on the asset. We use the term interchangeably with recovery.

A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded (when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in Burford receiving cash or, occasionally, some other asset or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what Burford is owed on the asset. We use the term interchangeably with recovery. Realized gain/loss refers to the total amount of gain or loss generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated simply as realized proceeds less deployed funds, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment.

refers to the total amount of gain or loss generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated simply as realized proceeds less deployed funds, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment. YPF-related assets refers to our Petersen and Eton Park legal finance assets, which are two claims relating to Argentina's nationalization of YPF, the Argentine energy company.

For additional information, including reconciliations of our non-IFRS financial measures to the corresponding IFRS figures, see our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2021.

