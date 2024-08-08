Burford Capital Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Burford Capital

Aug 08, 2024, 07:00 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces its unaudited financial results at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

In addition, Burford has made available an accompanying three and six months ended June 30, 2024 results presentation and capital provision-direct and capital provision-indirect asset data tables on its website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer of Burford Capital, commented:

"Burford had a strong second quarter, with Burford-only total revenues up 217% and capital provision income up 237% over the comparable period in 2023. A series of case wins underline the lack of correlation between Burford's cash flows and markets or the economy and demonstrate continued progression in our $7.4 billion Group-wide total portfolio. New business was also active with new commitments above our recent quarterly average. As we've signaled, overall year-to-date results can't compare with last year given the unrealized gains from the 2023 YPF win, but year-to-date net realized gains on our core portfolio were up 36%. After a typically sleepy first quarter, we are very pleased with the performance of the business in the second quarter and in the first half of 2024."

Consolidated financial results







Summary statements of operations

Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,

Consolidated (US GAAP)

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

% change

2024

2023

% change

Capital provision income

198,506

511,600

-61 %

157,745

35,667

342 %

Asset management income

3,507

3,891

-10 %

1,644

1,894

-13 %

Total revenues

203,948

425,456

-52 %

159,653

44,551

258 %

Total operating expenses

68,289

97,931

-30 %

38,151

43,632

-13 %

Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders

23,809

237,885

-90 %

53,746

(21,540)

NM

Per diluted ordinary share

0.11

1.07

-90 %

0.24

(0.10)

NM









Note: "NM" denotes not meaningful. Changes from negative to positive amounts and positive to negative amounts, increases or decreases from zero and changes greater than 700% are not considered meaningful.










Summary statements of financial position

Consolidated (US GAAP)

($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

% change

Capital provision assets

5,238,633

5,045,388

4 %

Total Burford Capital Limited equity

2,303,187

2,290,858

1 %

Book value per ordinary share

10.50

10.46

0.4 %

Non-controlling interests

929,115

916,922

1 %

Total shareholders' equity

3,232,302

3,207,780

1 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

6,120,686

5,837,394

5 %










In this announcement, references to "2Q24" and "YTD24" are to Burford's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and references to "2Q23" and "YTD23" are to Burford's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. All figures in this announcement are presented on an unaudited consolidated basis in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"), unless otherwise stated. Figures at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year ending December 31, 2024.

Definitions, reconciliations and information additional to those set forth in this announcement are available on Burford's website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Burford-only operational and financial review (non-GAAP)

Selected metrics1

Six months ended June 30,

Three months ended June 30,

Burford-only (non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

2024

2023

% change

2024

2023

% change

Net realized gains/(losses)

127,907

94,394

36 %

99,153

58,781

69 %

Realizations

215,738

194,943

11 %

154,664

133,197

16 %

Cash receipts2

245,057

246,938

-1 %

107,363

149,781

-28 %

Deployments

190,826

248,446

-23 %

131,745

181,453

-27 %

New commitments

342,590

431,034

-21 %

260,131

330,270

-21 %

1 Represents Burford-only capital provision-direct, unless noted otherwise.

2 Represents Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct, capital provision-indirect and asset management and other services.

Group-wide (non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

% change

Total portfolio

7,383,303

7,170,308

3 %















  • Net realized gains in YTD24 up 36% to $128 million (YTD23: $94 million), reflecting multiple case wins and higher returns with a ROIC of 146% on realizations for fully and partially concluded assets in YTD24
    • Net realized gains in YTD24 comprised $151 million of gross realized gains (YTD23: $120 million) offset by $23 million of gross realized losses (YTD23: $25 million)
  • Realizations in YTD24 of $216 million (YTD23: $195 million)
    • Highest first half since 2020 with realizations diversified across vintage years as Covid-19 pandemic backlog continues to clear in tandem with newer case resolutions
    • During YTD24, eight different assets generated more than $10 million of realizations each, with three of those delivering $25 million or more each
  • Cash receipts in YTD24 of $245 million (YTD23: $247 million)
    • Cash generation has been consistent with quarterly receipts near or exceeding $100 million in each of the last eight quarters
  • Deployments in YTD24 of $191 million (YTD23: $248 million)
    • Deployments in 2Q24 of $132 million exceeded their trailing eight-quarter average by 25% and were 2.2x the level of deployments in 1Q24
    • Definitive undrawn commitments to Burford-only capital provision assets—representing non-discretionary future deployments—were up 16% in YTD24 to $675 million at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $580 million)
  • Burford-only capital provision-direct new commitments in YTD24 of $343 million (YTD23: $431 million) were well diversified across patent, US commercial, EMEA and arbitration case types
    • New commitments in 2Q24 of $260 million (2Q23: $330 million) exceeded their trailing eight-quarter average by 43%
    • Absence in 2Q24 of Fortune 50 company portfolio new commitment of $190 million in 2Q23 impacted period-on-period comparisons






Selected financial metrics

Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,

Burford-only (non-GAAP)

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

% change

2024

2023

% change

Total revenues

168,655

381,914

-56 %

137,277

43,237

217 %

Total operating expenses

66,966

97,576

-31 %

37,302

43,567

-14 %

Operating income/(loss)

101,689

284,338

-64 %

99,975

(330)

NM

Net income/(loss)

23,809

237,885

-90 %

53,746

(21,540)

NM








Burford-only (non-GAAP)

($ in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

$ change

% change

Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited

2,169,230

2,156,893

12,337

1 %

Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share

9.89

9.85

2.49

0.4 %






  • Total revenues in 2Q24 of $137 million (2Q23: $43 million), driven by significantly higher capital provision income of $119 million (2Q23: $35 million) and with no individual asset having a significant impact on quarterly performance
    • Total revenues in YTD24 were $169 million (YTD23: $382 million) with the prior year benefiting from the substantial positive impact of significant YPF-related capital provision income
  • Operating income in 2Q23 of $100 million (2Q23: operating loss of $0.3 million) and $102 million in YTD24 (YTD23: $284 million), with the decrease in YTD24 attributable principally to the decrease in total revenues discussed above
    • Total reported operating expenses down sharply in YTD24, with 2Q24 down 14% to $37 million (2Q23: $44 million) and YTD24 down 31% to $67 million (YTD23: $98 million), reflecting the variable impact of accruals for unrealized gains and movements in Burford's share price on a period-to-period basis
    • Year-over-year variation of reported operating expenses does not correlate to significant changes in cash operating expense levels, which remain largely consistent



Selected portfolio metrics

Burford-only (non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

$ change

% change

Deployed cost

1,669,894

1,573,531

96,363

6 %

Plus: Fair value adjustments

1,824,715

1,814,070

10,645

1 %

Fair value

3,494,609

3,387,601

107,008

3 %

Undrawn commitments

1,521,074

1,396,061

125,013

9 %

Total capital provision-direct portfolio

5,015,683

4,783,662

232,021

5 %

Total capital provision portfolio1

5,058,082

4,840,117

217,965

5 %

1 Represents capital provision-direct and capital provision-indirect.

  • At June 30, 2024, cumulative ROIC since inception from Burford-only capital provision-direct assets of 86% (December 31, 2023: 82%) and IRR of 27% (December 31, 2023: 27%)




Liquidity and capital





Burford-only (non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

$ change

% change

Liquidity




Cash and cash equivalents

349,700

195,915

153,785

78 %

Marketable securities

92,924

107,561

(14,637)

-14 %

Total liquidity

442,624

303,476

139,148

46 %

Due from settlement of capital provision assets

199,997

185,267

14,730

8 %





  • Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $443 million at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $303 million)
    • Robust liquidity position at June 30, 2024 augmented by $245 million of Burford-only cash receipts in YTD24 and $275 million add-on offering to 2031 senior notes in January 2024
  • Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets of $200 million at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $185 million), with 43% of December 31, 2023 balance collected in YTD24
  • Total debt outstanding of $1.8 billion at June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $1.6 billion)
    • Leverage remains well below covenant ceiling levels
  • Declared interim dividend of 6.25¢ per ordinary share payable on December 5, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2024

Change in independent auditors

As previously announced in a report on Form 6-K furnished to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on July 9, 2024, Ernst & Young LLP ("E&Y") was dismissed as Burford's independent registered public accounting firm effective immediately following the issuance of Burford's consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. KPMG LLP ("KPMG") will replace E&Y as Burford's independent registered public accounting firm and will review Burford's consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2024 and will audit Burford's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. KPMG's appointment is subject to the ratification of Burford's shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to be held on August 20, 2024.

In accordance with Guernsey law, E&Y has deposited with Burford a statement confirming there are no matters to be brought to the attention of Burford's members or creditors.

Adoption of US Rule 10b5-1 executive share liquidity plans

A feature of the US public markets is a well-established and widely used approach for corporate executives to obtain some liquidity from their shareholdings as part of their personal financial planning. As part of its acquisition of full US domestic issuer status, Burford is joining typical US public company practice (including, we believe, the clear majority of S&P 500 companies) in permitting the use by its executives of plans that pre-set such transactions in the future, known as "Rule 10b5-1 trading plans" after the SEC rule that provides for such plans.  To be clear, the adoption and use of Rule 10b5-1 plans does not alter a company's commitment to its executives being meaningfully exposed to its equity nor does it affect Burford's minimum share ownership policy for its executives; rather, Rule 10b5-1 plans provide a vehicle for enabling some liquidity in an orderly manner that removes executives from short-term trading decisions and the potential for market signaling.

The Rule 10b5-1 plans will be administered by Merrill Lynch and operate as follows, consistent with the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 and the usual design of such plans.  During any open period (which typically occurs following the release of each quarter's earnings), an executive may choose to adopt the Rule 10b5-1 plan by authorizing the sale of a certain amount of the executive's holdings in Burford's ordinary shares over the forthcoming year.  Those sales are then managed by Merrill Lynch according to pre-set parameters set forth in the Rule 10b5-1 plan; the executive has no involvement in the trading process.  No sales occur during what is known as a "cooling-off period," which is typically 90-120 days under the relevant rules after adopting the Rule 10b5-1 plan. 

Over the course of the next year, Burford expects that four of its executives (its CEO, CIO and co-COOs) will adopt and make use of the Rule 10b5-1 plans in connection with nominal levels of their Burford's ordinary shares.  Burford expects that those executives will also continue to amass additional ordinary shares of Burford as an integral part of their compensation plans.

Investor and analyst conference call

Burford will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 10.00am EDT / 3.00pm BST on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are +1 (646) 307-1963 (USA) or +1 (800) 715-9871 (USA & Canada toll free) / +44 (0)20 3481 4247 (UK) or +44 800 260 6466 (UK toll free) and the access code is 36518. To minimize the risk of delayed access, participants are urged to dial into the conference call by 9.40am EDT / 2.40pm BST.

A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/572051862, and pre-registration at that link is encouraged.

An accompanying 2Q24 and 6M24 results presentation for investors and analysts will also be made available on Burford's website prior to the conference call at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Following the conference call, a replay facility for this event will be accessible through the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/572051862

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com

Summary financial statements and reconciliations

The tables below set forth summaries of the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of financial position at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and corresponding reconciliations from consolidated to Burford-only financial results. Furthermore, the tables below set forth certain additional reconciliations for financial information contained in this announcement.

Summary condensed consolidated statements of operations









Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,

($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues







Capital provision income/(loss)

157,745

35,667

198,506

511,600

(Less)/Plus: Third-party interests in capital

provision assets

(6,264)

4,813

(11,488)

(95,532)

Asset management income/(loss)

1,644

1,894

3,507

3,891

Services and other income/(loss)

6,528

2,177

13,423

5,497

   Total revenues

159,653

44,551

203,948

425,456









Total operating expenses

38,151

43,632

68,289

97,931









Operating income/(loss)

121,502

919

135,659

327,525









Finance costs and loss on debt extinguishment

34,466

21,124

67,033

41,677

Foreign currency transactions (gains)/losses

67

(8,898)

559

(11,338)









Income/(loss) before income taxes

86,969

12,226

68,067

297,186









Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes

(11,697)

(8,969)

(10,293)

(16,081)

Net income/(loss)

75,272

(20,276)

57,774

281,105









Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders

53,746

(21,540)

23,809

237,885









Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders per ordinary share







Basic

$0.25

($0.10)

$0.11

$1.09

Diluted

$0.24

($0.10)

$0.11

$1.07

Summary Burford-only statement of operations

Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, 

($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues







Capital provision income

119,360

35,392

137,263

351,407

Asset management income

11,487

5,684

18,160

25,041

Services and other income

6,430

2,161

13,232

5,466

   Total revenues

137,277

43,237

168,655

381,914









Operating expenses

37,302

43,567

66,966

97,576









Operating income

99,975

(330)

101,689

284,338









Net income

53,746

(21,540)

23,809

237,885









Net income per share:







Basic

$0.25

($0.10)

$0.11

$1.09

Diluted

$0.24

($0.10)

$0.11

$1.07


Reconciliation of summary condensed consolidated statement of operations to summary Burford-only statement of operations







Three months ended June 30, 2024

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)


Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

BOF-C

Colorado

Advantage
Fund

Other

Burford-
only

Capital provision income

157,745

(23,332)

(7,406)

(5,774)

(1,873)

119,360

(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets

(6,264)

-

7,385

-

(1,121)

-

Asset management income

1,644

9,843

-

-

-

11,487

Services and other income

6,528

(97)

-

-

(1)

6,430

   Total revenues

159,653

(13,586)

(21)

(5,774)

(2,995)

137,277








Operating expenses

38,151

46

(21)

(105)

(769)

37,302








Operating income

121,502

(13,632)

-

(5,669)

(2,226)

99,975








Net income/(loss)

75,272

(13,632)

-

(5,669)

(2,225)

53,746

Three months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)


Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Strategic
Value Fund

BOF-C

Colorado

Advantage
Fund

Other

Burford-
only

Capital provision income

35,667

(100)

72

4,728

(4,983)

8

35,392

(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets

4,813

-

-

(4,753)

-

(60)

-

Asset management income

1,894

46

3,744

-

-

-

5,684

Services and other income

2,177

-

(1)

-

-

(15)

2,161

   Total revenues

44,551

(54)

3,815

(25)

(4,983)

(67)

43,237








Operating expenses

43,632

(141)

187

(25)

(80)

(6)

43,567








Operating income

919

87

3,628

-

(4,903)

(61)

(330)








Net income/(loss)

(20,276)

87

3,628

-

(4,903)

(76)

(21,540)

Six months ended June 30, 2024

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)


Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

BOF-C

Colorado

Advantage
Fund

Other

Burford-
only

Capital provision income

198,506

(33,018)

(12,826)

(13,045)

(2,354)

137,263

(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets

(11,488)

-

12,754

-

(1,266)

-

Asset management income

3,507

14,653

-

-

-

18,160

Services and other income

13,423

(185)

-

-

(6)

13,232

   Total revenues

203,948

(18,550)

(72)

(13,045)

(3,626)

168,655








Operating expenses

68,289

90

(72)

(274)

(1,067)

66,966








Operating income

135,659

(18,640)

-

(12,771)

(2,559)

101,689








Net income/(loss)

57,774

(18,640)

-

(12,771)

(2,554)

23,809









Six months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)


Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Strategic
Value Fund

BOF-C

Colorado

Advantage
Fund

Other

Burford-
only

Capital provision income

511,600

(207)

(48,236)

(95,041)

(12,005)

(4,704)

351,407

(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets

(95,532)

-

-

95,011

-

521

-

Asset management income

3,891

92

21,058

-

-

-

25,041

Services and other income

5,497

-

(2)

-

-

(29)

5,466

   Total revenues

425,456

(115)

(27,180)

(30)

(12,005)

(4,212)

381,914








Operating expenses

97,931

(296)

217

(30)

(203)

(43)

97,576








Operating income

327,525

181

(27,397)

-

(11,802)

(4,169)

284,338








Net income/(loss)

281,105

181

(27,397)

-

(11,802)

(4,202)

237,885

Summary condensed consolidated statement of financial position



($ in thousands)

 June 30,

2024

 December 31,
2023





Total assets

6,120,686

5,837,394





Total liabilities

2,888,384

2,629,614





Total Burford Capital Limited equity

2,303,187

2,290,858





Non-controlling interests

929,115

916,922





Total shareholders' equity

3,232,302

3,207,780





Basic ordinary shares outstanding

219,412,747

218,962,441





Total shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per basic ordinary share

10.50

10.46

Total shareholders' equity per basic ordinary share

14.73

14.65

Reconciliation of summary consolidated statement of financial position to summary Burford-only statement of financial position







June 30, 2024

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)


Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

BOF-C

Colorado

Advantage
Fund

Other

Burford-only







Total assets

6,120,686

(665,252)

(699,041)

(201,022)

(80,187)

4,475,184







Total liabilities

2,888,384

-

(699,041)

(80)

(17,266)

2,171,997







Total shareholders' equity

3,232,302

(665,252)

-

(200,942)

(62,921)

2,303,187














December 31, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)


Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

BOF-C

Colorado

Advantage
Fund

Other

Burford-only







Total assets

5,837,394

(634,239)

(686,304)

(222,413)

(78,574)

4,215,864







Total liabilities

2,629,614

-

(686,304)

(100)

(18,204)

1,925,006







Total shareholders' equity

3,207,780

(634,239)

-

(222,313)

(60,370)

2,290,858













Reconciliation of components of realizations from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis

Three months ended June 30, 2024

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Eliminations and
adjustments

 Burford-only 

Other funds

 BOF-C 

Group-
wide

Capital provision-direct

179,391

(24,727)

154,664

37,574

24,523

216,761

Capital provision-indirect

12,492

(10,410)

2,082

10,410

-

12,492

Post-settlement

-

-

-

24,668

-

24,668

Total realizations

191,883

(35,137)

156,746

72,652

24,523

253,921


Three months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Eliminations and
adjustments

 Burford-only 

Other funds

 BOF-C 

Group-
wide

Capital provision-direct

130,520

2,677

133,197

22,986

17,328

173,511

Capital provision-indirect

27,064

(22,605)

4,459

22,290

-

26,749

Post-settlement

-

-

-

79,576

-

79,576

Total realizations

157,584

(19,928)

137,656

124,852

17,328

279,836


Six months ended June 30, 2024

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Eliminations and
adjustments

 Burford-only 

Other funds

 BOF-C 

Group-
wide

Capital provision-direct

283,584

(67,846)

215,738

66,345

54,721

336,804

Capital provision-indirect

21,270

(17,725)

3,545

17,725

-

21,270

Post-settlement

-

-

-

52,502

-

52,502

Total realizations

304,854

(85,571)

219,283

136,572

54,721

410,576


Six months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Eliminations and
adjustments

 Burford-only 

Other funds

 BOF-C 

Group-
wide

Capital provision-direct

246,252

(51,309)

194,943

73,376

52,751

321,070

Capital provision-indirect

39,644

(33,089)

6,555

32,774

-

39,329

Post-settlement

-

-

-

98,256

-

98,256

Total realizations

285,896

(84,398)

201,498

204,406

52,571

458,655

Reconciliation of components of deployments from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis  

Three months ended June 30, 2024

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Eliminations and
adjustments

 Burford-only 

Other funds

 BOF-C 

Group-
wide

Capital provision-direct

169,229

(37,484)

131,745

4,823

40,942

177,510

Capital provision-indirect

8,112

(6,759)

1,353

6,760

-

8,113

Post-settlement

-

-

-

8,821

-

8,821

Total deployments

177,341

(44,243)

133,098

20,404

40,942

194,444


Three months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Eliminations and
adjustments

 Burford-only 

Other funds

 BOF-C 

Group-
wide

Capital provision-direct

246,840

(65,387)

181,453

6,070

58,504

246,027

Capital provision-indirect

78,794

(65,662)

13,132

65,662

-

78,794

Post-settlement

-

-

-

31,939

-

31,939

Total deployments

325,634

(131,049)

194,585

103,671

58,504

356,760


Six months ended June 30, 2024

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Eliminations and
adjustments

 Burford-only 

Other funds

 BOF-C 

Group-
wide

Capital provision-direct

244,019

(53,193)

190,826

7,363

57,551

255,740

Capital provision-indirect

58,725

(48,937)

9,788

48,938

-

58,726

Post-settlement

-

-

-

29,528

-

29,528

Total deployments

302,744

(102,130)

200,614

85,829

57,551

343,994


Six months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Eliminations and
adjustments

 Burford-only 

Other funds

 BOF-C 

Group-
wide

Capital provision-direct

331,525

(83,079)

248,446

12,983

75,956

337,385

Capital provision-indirect

112,794

(93,995)

18,799

93,995

-

112,794

Post-settlement

-

-

-

35,806

-

35,806

Total deployments

444,319

(177,074)

267,245

142,784

75,956

485,985

Reconciliation of quarterly consolidated capital provision-direct deployments to quarterly Burford-only capital provision-direct deployments

For the three months ended



Eliminations and

adjustments



($ in thousands)

 Consolidated

 Burford-only 

Other funds

 BOF-C 

Group-wide

June 30, 2024

169,229

(37,484)

131,745

4,823

40,942

177,510

March 31, 2024

74,790

(15,710)

59,080

2,540

16,609

78,229

December 31, 2023

104,678

(26,915)

77,763

8,317

24,577

110,657

September 30, 2023

69,690

(13,704)

55,986

4,379

21,819

82,184

June 30, 2023

246,840

(65,387)

181,453

6,070

58,504

246,027

March 31, 2023

84,685

(17,692)

66,993

6,913

17,452

91,358

December 31, 2022

223,920

(42,233)

181,687

9,630

42,517

233,834

September 30, 2022

197,916

(44,627)

153,289

6,277

45,155

204,721

June 30, 2022

92,445

(22,273)

70,172

8,926

21,291

100,389

Reconciliation of consolidated deployment multiple to Burford-only deployment multiple


 Eliminations and

adjustments



($ in thousands)

 Consolidated



  Burford-
only 

Capital provision-direct for three months ended June 30, 2024

169,229

(37,484)

131,745

Capital provision-direct for three months ended March 31, 2024

74,790

(15,710)

59,080

Deployment multiple

2.3


2.2

Reconciliation of consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets to Burford-only cash receipts


($ in thousands)

Three months ended
June 30, 2024

Three months ended
June 30, 2023

Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

125,344

163,522

Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(36,841)

(26,950)

Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

88,503

136,572

Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

86,328

135,579

Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

2,175

993

Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

88,503

136,572

Consolidated asset management income

1,644

1,894

Plus: Eliminated income from funds

9,843

3,790

Burford-only asset management income

11,487

5,684

Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

(495)

5,358

Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

10,992

11,042

Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

5,093

682

Burford-only proceeds from other income

2,775

1,485

Burford-only proceeds from other items

7,868

2,167

Cash receipts

107,363

149,781

(1)

Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.




($ in thousands)

Six months ended
June 30, 2024

Six months ended
June 30, 2023

Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

372,905

308,007

Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(156,877)

(87,513)

Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

216,028

220,494

Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

199,250

213,321

Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

16,778

7,173

Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

216,028

220,494

Consolidated asset management income

3,507

3,891

Plus: Eliminated income from funds

14,653

21,150

Burford-only asset management income

18,160

25,041

Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

(2,692)

(1,728)

Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

15,468

23,313

Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

10,569

1,563

Burford-only proceeds from other income

2,992

1,568

Burford-only proceeds from other items

13,561

3,131

Cash receipts

245,057

246,938

(1)

Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.

Reconciliation of quarterly consolidated cash receipts to Burford-only cash receipts


($ in thousands)

Three months ended
June 30, 2024

Three months ended
March 31, 2024

Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

125,344

247,561

Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(36,841)

(120,036)

Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

88,503

127,525

Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

86,328

112,922

Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

2,175

14,603

Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

88,503

127,525

Consolidated asset management income

1,644

1,863

Plus: Eliminated income from funds

9,843

4,810

Burford-only asset management income

11,487

6,673

Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

(495)

2,197

Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

10,992

4,476

Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

5,093

5,476

Burford-only proceeds from other income

2,775

217

Burford-only proceeds from other items

7,868

5,693

Cash receipts

107,363

137,694

(1)

Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.




($ in thousands)

Three months ended
December 31, 2023

Three months ended
September 30, 2023

Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

119,208

132,147

Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(22,709)

(7,074)

Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

96,499

125,073

Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

95,490

105,915

Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

1,009

19,158

Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

96,499

125,073

Consolidated asset management income

1,875

1,876

Plus: Eliminated income from funds

20,655

14,265

Burford-only asset management income

22,530

16,141

Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

(19,254)

(10,409)

Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

3,276

5,732

Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

2,672

2,062

Burford-only proceeds from other income

7,030

(73)

Burford-only proceeds from other items

9,702

1,989

Cash receipts

109,477

132,794

(1)

Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.




($ in thousands)

Three months ended
June 30, 2023

Three months ended
March 31, 2023

Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

163,522

144,485

Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(26,950)

(60,563)

Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

136,572

83,922

Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

135,579

77,742

Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

993

6,180

Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

136,572

83,922

Consolidated asset management income

1,894

1,997

Plus: Eliminated income from funds

3,790

17,360

Burford-only asset management income

5,684

19,357

Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

5,358

(7,086)

Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

11,042

12,271

Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

682

881

Burford-only proceeds from other income

1,485

83

Burford-only proceeds from other items

2,167

964

Cash receipts

149,781

97,157

(1)

Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.




($ in thousands)

Three months ended
December 31, 2022

Three months ended
September 30, 2022

Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

105,464

173,781

Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(11,720)

(48,686)

Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

93,744

125,095

Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

93,137

120,988

Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

607

4,107

Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

93,744

125,095

Consolidated asset management income

2,025

1,583

Plus: Eliminated income from funds

12,733

2,976

Burford-only asset management income

14,758

4,559

Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

(11,794)

(2,980)

Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

2,964

1,578

Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

1,740

878

Burford-only proceeds from other income

66

2,466

Burford-only proceeds from other items

1,806

3,344

Cash receipts

98,514

130,017

(1)

Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.

Reconciliation of consolidated portfolio to Group-wide portfolio

June 30, 2024


(GAAP)

(non-GAAP)




Elimination of











 third-party







($ in thousands)

Consolidated

interests

Burford-only

Other funds

BOF-C

Group-wide

Capital provision assets - direct:











Deployed cost

2,229,053

(559,159)

1,669,894

394,049

464,510

2,528,453

   Plus: Fair value adjustments

2,771,019

(946,304)

1,824,715

169,291

221,497

2,215,503

Fair value

5,000,072

(1,505,463)

3,494,609

563,340

686,007

4,743,956













Capital provision assets - indirect:










Deployed cost

211,016

(177,932)

33,084

177,932

-

211,016

   Plus: Fair value adjustments

27,545

(20,373)

7,172

16,944

-

24,116

Fair value

238,561

(198,305)

40,256

194,876

-

235,132













Total capital provision assets

5,238,633

(1,703,768)

3,534,865

758,216

686,007

4,979,088













Post-settlement assets:











Deployed cost

-

-

-

237,469

-

237,469

   Plus: Fair value adjustments

-

-

-

51,055

-

51,055

Fair value

-

-

-

288,524

-

288,524













Undrawn commitments:











Capital provision-direct

1,956,479

(435,405)

1,521,074

110,686

426,574

2,058,334

Capital provision-indirect

12,859

(10,716)

2,143

10,716

-

12,859

Post-settlement

-

-

-

44,498

-

44,498

Total undrawn commitments

1,969,338

(446,121)

1,523,217

165,900

426,574

2,115,691













Total portfolio

7,207,971

(2,149,889)

5,058,082

1,212,640

1,112,581

7,383,303



December 31, 2023


(GAAP)

(non-GAAP)




Elimination of











 third-party







($ in thousands)

Consolidated

interests

Burford-only

Other funds

BOF-C

Group-wide

Capital provision assets - direct:











Deployed cost

2,116,304

(542,773)

1,573,531

416,318

428,110

2,417,959

   Plus: Fair value adjustments

2,743,575

(929,505)

1,814,070

180,169

220,363

2,214,602

Fair value

4,859,879

(1,472,278)

3,387,601

596,487

648,473

4,632,561













Capital provision assets - indirect:










Deployed cost

164,259

(125,508)

38,751

125,508

-

164,259

   Plus: Fair value adjustments

21,250

(15,490)

5,760

15,490

-

21,250

Fair value

185,509

(140,998)

44,511

140,998

-

185,509













Total capital provision assets

5,045,388

(1,613,276)

3,432,112

737,485

648,473

4,818,070













Post-settlement assets:











Deployed cost

-

-

-

253,062

-

253,062

   Plus: Fair value adjustments

-

-

-

45,792

-

45,792

Fair value

-

-

-

298,854

-

298,854













Undrawn commitments:











Capital provision-direct

1,801,627

(405,566)

1,396,061

126,560

396,646

1,919,267

Capital provision-indirect

71,662

(59,718)

11,944

59,718

-

71,662

Post-settlement

-

-

-

62,455

-

62,455

Total undrawn commitments

1,873,289

(465,284)

1,408,005

248,733

396,646

2,053,384













Total portfolio

6,918,677

(2,078,560)

4,840,117

1,285,072

1,045,119

7,170,308

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities







June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Elimination
of third-
party
interests

Burford-only

Consolidated

Elimination
of third-
party
interests

Burford-only

Cash and cash equivalents

390,673

(40,973)

349,700

220,549

(24,634)

195,915

Marketable securities

92,924

-

92,924

107,561

-

107,561

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

483,597

(40,973)

442,624

328,110

(24,634)

303,476

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets







June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Elimination
of third-party interests

Burford-only

Consolidated

Elimination
of third-party interests

Burford-only

Due from settlement of capital provision assets

199,997

-

199,997

265,540

(80,273)

185,267

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only net realized gains/(losses) on capital provision-direct assets




(GAAP)


(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Eliminations
and
adjustments

Burford-
only total

Burford-only Capital
provision-direct

Burford-only Capital
provision-indirect

Net realized gains/(losses) for the three months ended June 30, 2024

117,471

(18,318)

99,153

99,153

-

Net realized gains/(losses) for the three months ended June 30, 2023

64,323

(5,542)

58,781

58,871

-


















(GAAP)


(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Eliminations
and
adjustments

Burford-
only total

Burford-only Capital
provision-direct

Burford-only Capital
provision-indirect

Net realized gains/(losses) for the six months ended June 30, 2024

175,333

(46,286)

129,047

127,907

1,140

Net realized gains/(losses) for the six months ended June 30, 2023

133,765

(39,371)

94,394

94,394

-












Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only unrealized gains on capital provision-indirect assets




(GAAP)


(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Eliminations and
adjustments

Burford-
only total

Burford-only
Capital provision-
direct

Burford-only
Capital provision-
indirect

Unrealized gains/(losses) for the three months ended June 30, 2024

39,070

(20,207)

18,863

17,729

1,134

Unrealized gains/(losses) for the three months ended June 30, 2023

(28,821)

5,983

(22,838)

(23,152)

314



















(GAAP)


(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Eliminations and
adjustments

Burford-
only total

Burford-only
Capital provision-
direct

Burford-only
Capital provision-
indirect

Unrealized gains/(losses) for the six months ended June 30, 2024

25,369

(15,594)

9,775

8,363

1,412

Unrealized gains/(losses) for the six months ended June 30, 2023

373,992

(120,174)

253,818

251,989

1,829












Reconciliation of consolidated undrawn commitments to Burford-only undrawn commitments

 June 30, 2024





 Elimination of

 third-party

 interests



($ in thousands)

 Consolidated



 Burford-
only

Definitive

887,592

(212,942)

674,650

Discretionary

1,026,386

(222,463)

803,923

Total legal finance undrawn commitments

1,913,978

(435,405)

1,478,573

Legal risk (definitive)

42,501

-

42,501

Total capital provision-direct undrawn commitments

1,956,479

(435,405)

1,521,074

Capital provision-indirect undrawn commitments

12,859

(10,716)

2,143

Total capital provision undrawn commitments

1,969,338

(446,121)

1,523,217





December 31,2023




 Elimination of

 third-party

 interests



($ in thousands)

 Consolidated



 Burford-
only

Definitive

768,311

(188,313)

579,998

Discretionary

977,733

(211,196)

766,537

Total legal finance undrawn commitments

1,746,044

(399,509)

1,346,535

Legal risk (definitive)

55,583

(6,057)

49,526

Total capital provision-direct undrawn commitments

1,801,627

(405,566)

1,396,061

Capital provision-indirect undrawn commitments

71,662

(59,718)

11,944

Total capital provision undrawn commitments

1,873,289

(465,284)

1,408,005

Reconciliation of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share



($ in thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Total Burford Capital Limited equity

2,303,187

2,290,858

   Less: Goodwill

(133,957)

(133,965)

Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited

2,169,230

2,156,893

Basic ordinary shares outstanding

219,412,747

218,962,441

Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share

$9.89

$9.85

Definitions and use of non-GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures

Burford reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with US GAAP. US GAAP requires us to present financial statements that consolidate some of the limited partner interests in private funds we manage as well as assets held on our balance sheet where we have a partner or minority investor. We therefore refer to various presentations of our consolidated financial results as follows:

  • Consolidated refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under US GAAP. At the date of this announcement, the major entities where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities include Burford Opportunity Fund C LP, Burford Advantage Master Fund LP, Colorado Investments Limited ("Colorado") and several other entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities.
  • Burford-only refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford on a proprietary basis, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others.
  • Group-wide refers to the totality of assets managed by Burford, including those portions of the private funds owned by third parties and including private funds that are not consolidated within Burford's consolidated financial statements. Group-wide is therefore the sum of Burford-only and non-controlling interests in consolidated and non-consolidated private funds. Group-wide does not include third-party interests in capital provision assets, the economics of which have been sold to those third parties, which do not meet the criteria to be recognized as a sale under US GAAP. This includes the third-party interests in Colorado and other capital provision asset subparticipations.

We subdivide our capital provision assets into two categories:

  • Direct, which includes all of our capital provision assets that we have originated directly (i.e., not through participation in a private fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct (i.e., not through participation in a private fund) complex strategies assets in this category.
  • Indirect, which includes our balance sheet's participations in one of our private funds (i.e., Burford Advantage Master Fund LP).

We also use certain unaudited alternative performance measures, including:

  • Internal rate of return ("IRR") is a discount rate that makes the net present value of a series of cash flows equal to zero and is expressed as a percentage figure. We compute IRR on concluded (including partially concluded) legal finance assets by treating that entire portfolio (or, when noted, a subset thereof) as one undifferentiated pool of capital and measuring actual and, if necessary, estimated inflows and outflows from that pool, allocating costs appropriately. IRRs do not include unrealized gains or losses.
  • Return on invested capital ("ROIC") from a concluded asset is the absolute amount of realizations from such asset in excess of the amount of expenditure incurred in financing such asset divided by the amount of expenditure incurred, expressed as a percentage figure. ROIC is a measure of our ability to generate absolute returns on our assets. Some industry participants express returns on a multiple of invested capital ("MOIC") instead of a ROIC basis. MOIC includes the return of capital and, therefore, is 1x higher than ROIC. In other words, 70% ROIC is the same as 1.70x MOIC.

Other unaudited alternative performance measures and terms we use include:

  • Commitment is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide financing on a schedule or, more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (allowing us to provide financing after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments.
  • Deployment refers to the financing provided for an asset, which adds to our deployed cost in such asset.
  • Deployed cost is the amount of financing we have provided for an asset at the applicable point in time.
  • Fair value adjustment is the amount of unrealized gain or loss recognized in our consolidated statements of operations in the relevant period and added to or subtracted from, as applicable, the asset or liability value in our consolidated statements of financial position.
  • Portfolio includes deployed cost, net unrealized gains or losses and undrawn commitments.
  • Realization: A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded (i.e., when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in us receiving cash or, occasionally, non-cash assets, or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what we are owed on the asset.
  • Realized gain / loss reflects the total amount of gain or loss, relative to cost, generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated as realized proceeds less deployed cost, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment.
  • Unrealized gain / loss represents the fair value of our legal finance assets over or under their deployed cost, as determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable US GAAP standards, for the relevant financial reporting period (consolidated statements of operations) or cumulatively (consolidated statements of financial position).
  • YPF-related assets refers to our Petersen and Eton Park legal finance assets, which are two claims relating to the Republic of Argentina's nationalization of YPF S.A., the Argentine energy company.

We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including:

  • Book value per ordinary share is calculated by dividing total Burford Capital Limited equity by the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding.
  • Cash receipts represent cash generated during the reporting period from our capital provision assets, asset management income and certain other items, before any deployments into financing existing or new assets. Cash receipts are a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is proceeds from capital provision assets as set forth in our consolidated statements of cash flows. We believe that cash receipts are an important measure of our operating and financial performance and are useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets.
  • Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited is calculated by subtracting intangible assets (such as goodwill) from total Burford Capital Limited equity. Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is calculated by dividing tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited by the total number of outstanding ordinary shares. Each of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited and tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is total Burford Capital Limited equity as set forth in our consolidated statements of financial position. We believe that tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is an important measure of our financial condition and is useful to management and investors when assessing capital adequacy and our ability to generate earnings on tangible equity invested by our shareholders.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of any Burford private fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC, which acts as the fund manager of all Burford private funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided in this announcement is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained in this announcement is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including, without limitation, interests or shares in any of Burford private funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential private placement memorandum and other offering documents.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events. These statements are intended as "forward-looking statements". In some cases, predictive, future-tense or forward-looking words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "guidance", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "projected", "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. In addition, Burford and its representatives may from time to time make other oral or written statements that are forward-looking, including in its periodic reports that Burford files with, or furnishes to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, other information made available to Burford's security holders and other written materials. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Burford cautions that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs and that Burford's actual results of operations, including its financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. Significant factors that may cause actual results to differ from those Burford expects include, among others, those discussed under "Risk Factors" in Burford's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2024 and other reports or documents that Burford files with, or furnishes to, the US Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, even if Burford's results of operations, including its financial position and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results of operations or developments may not be indicative of results of operations or developments in subsequent periods.

Except as required by applicable law, Burford undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Burford Capital

