Burford Capital Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces its unaudited financial results at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

In addition, Burford has made available an accompanying three and six months ended June 30, 2024 results presentation and capital provision-direct and capital provision-indirect asset data tables on its website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer of Burford Capital, commented: "Burford had a strong second quarter, with Burford-only total revenues up 217% and capital provision income up 237% over the comparable period in 2023. A series of case wins underline the lack of correlation between Burford's cash flows and markets or the economy and demonstrate continued progression in our $7.4 billion Group-wide total portfolio. New business was also active with new commitments above our recent quarterly average. As we've signaled, overall year-to-date results can't compare with last year given the unrealized gains from the 2023 YPF win, but year-to-date net realized gains on our core portfolio were up 36%. After a typically sleepy first quarter, we are very pleased with the performance of the business in the second quarter and in the first half of 2024."

Consolidated financial results



















Summary statements of operations

Six months ended June 30,

Three months ended June 30, Consolidated (US GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 % change

2024 2023 % change Capital provision income 198,506 511,600 -61 %

157,745 35,667 342 % Asset management income 3,507 3,891 -10 %

1,644 1,894 -13 % Total revenues 203,948 425,456 -52 %

159,653 44,551 258 % Total operating expenses 68,289 97,931 -30 %

38,151 43,632 -13 % Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders 23,809 237,885 -90 %

53,746 (21,540) NM

Per diluted ordinary share 0.11 1.07 -90 %

0.24 (0.10) NM

















Note: "NM" denotes not meaningful. Changes from negative to positive amounts and positive to negative amounts, increases or decreases from zero and changes greater than 700% are not considered meaningful.



















Summary statements of financial position Consolidated (US GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 % change Capital provision assets 5,238,633 5,045,388 4 % Total Burford Capital Limited equity 2,303,187 2,290,858 1 %

Book value per ordinary share 10.50 10.46 0.4 % Non-controlling interests 929,115 916,922 1 % Total shareholders' equity 3,232,302 3,207,780 1 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 6,120,686 5,837,394 5 %





















In this announcement, references to "2Q24" and "YTD24" are to Burford's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, and references to "2Q23" and "YTD23" are to Burford's financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. All figures in this announcement are presented on an unaudited consolidated basis in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"), unless otherwise stated. Figures at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year ending December 31, 2024. Definitions, reconciliations and information additional to those set forth in this announcement are available on Burford's website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Burford-only operational and financial review (non-GAAP)

Selected metrics1

Six months ended June 30,

Three months ended June 30, Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 % change

2024 2023 % change Net realized gains/(losses) 127,907 94,394 36 %

99,153 58,781 69 % Realizations 215,738 194,943 11 %

154,664 133,197 16 % Cash receipts2 245,057 246,938 -1 %

107,363 149,781 -28 % Deployments 190,826 248,446 -23 %

131,745 181,453 -27 % New commitments 342,590 431,034 -21 %

260,131 330,270 -21 % 1 Represents Burford-only capital provision-direct, unless noted otherwise. 2 Represents Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct, capital provision-indirect and asset management and other services.

Group-wide (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 % change Total portfolio 7,383,303 7,170,308 3 %































Net realized gains in YTD24 up 36% to $128 million (YTD23: $94 million ), reflecting multiple case wins and higher returns with a ROIC of 146% on realizations for fully and partially concluded assets in YTD24 Net realized gains in YTD24 comprised $151 million of gross realized gains (YTD23: $120 million ) offset by $23 million of gross realized losses (YTD23: $25 million )

(YTD23: ), reflecting multiple case wins and higher returns with a ROIC of 146% on realizations for fully and partially concluded assets in YTD24 Realizations in YTD24 of $216 million (YTD23: $195 million ) Highest first half since 2020 with realizations diversified across vintage years as Covid-19 pandemic backlog continues to clear in tandem with newer case resolutions During YTD24, eight different assets generated more than $10 million of realizations each, with three of those delivering $25 million or more each

(YTD23: ) Cash receipts in YTD24 of $245 million (YTD23: $247 million ) Cash generation has been consistent with quarterly receipts near or exceeding $100 million in each of the last eight quarters

(YTD23: ) Deployments in YTD24 of $191 million (YTD23: $248 million ) Deployments in 2Q24 of $132 million exceeded their trailing eight-quarter average by 25% and were 2.2x the level of deployments in 1Q24 Definitive undrawn commitments to Burford-only capital provision assets—representing non-discretionary future deployments—were up 16% in YTD24 to $675 million at June 30, 2024 ( December 31, 2023 : $580 million )

(YTD23: ) Burford-only capital provision-direct new commitments in YTD24 of $343 million (YTD23: $431 million ) were well diversified across patent, US commercial, EMEA and arbitration case types New commitments in 2Q24 of $260 million (2Q23: $330 million ) exceeded their trailing eight-quarter average by 43% Absence in 2Q24 of Fortune 50 company portfolio new commitment of $190 million in 2Q23 impacted period-on-period comparisons

(YTD23: ) were well diversified across patent, US commercial, EMEA and arbitration case types

















Selected financial metrics

Six months ended June 30,

Three months ended June 30, Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 % change

2024 2023 % change Total revenues 168,655 381,914 -56 %

137,277 43,237 217 % Total operating expenses 66,966 97,576 -31 %

37,302 43,567 -14 % Operating income/(loss) 101,689 284,338 -64 %

99,975 (330) NM Net income/(loss) 23,809 237,885 -90 %

53,746 (21,540) NM















Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ change % change Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited 2,169,230 2,156,893 12,337 1 %

Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share 9.89 9.85 2.49 0.4 %













Total revenues in 2Q24 of $137 million (2Q23: $43 million ), driven by significantly higher capital provision income of $119 million (2Q23: $35 million ) and with no individual asset having a significant impact on quarterly performance Total revenues in YTD24 were $169 million (YTD23: $382 million ) with the prior year benefiting from the substantial positive impact of significant YPF-related capital provision income

(2Q23: ), driven by significantly higher capital provision income of (2Q23: ) and with no individual asset having a significant impact on quarterly performance Operating income in 2Q23 of $100 million (2Q23: operating loss of $0.3 million ) and $102 million in YTD24 (YTD23: $284 million ), with the decrease in YTD24 attributable principally to the decrease in total revenues discussed above Total reported operating expenses down sharply in YTD24, with 2Q24 down 14% to $37 million (2Q23: $44 million ) and YTD24 down 31% to $67 million (YTD23: $98 million ), reflecting the variable impact of accruals for unrealized gains and movements in Burford's share price on a period-to-period basis Year-over-year variation of reported operating expenses does not correlate to significant changes in cash operating expense levels, which remain largely consistent

(2Q23: operating loss of ) and in YTD24 (YTD23: ), with the decrease in YTD24 attributable principally to the decrease in total revenues discussed above











Selected portfolio metrics Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ change % change Deployed cost 1,669,894 1,573,531 96,363 6 % Plus: Fair value adjustments 1,824,715 1,814,070 10,645 1 % Fair value 3,494,609 3,387,601 107,008 3 % Undrawn commitments 1,521,074 1,396,061 125,013 9 % Total capital provision-direct portfolio 5,015,683 4,783,662 232,021 5 % Total capital provision portfolio1 5,058,082 4,840,117 217,965 5 % 1 Represents capital provision-direct and capital provision-indirect.



At June 30, 2024 , cumulative ROIC since inception from Burford-only capital provision-direct assets of 86% ( December 31, 2023 : 82%) and IRR of 27% ( December 31, 2023 : 27%)













Liquidity and capital









Burford-only (non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ change % change Liquidity









Cash and cash equivalents 349,700 195,915 153,785 78 %

Marketable securities 92,924 107,561 (14,637) -14 %

Total liquidity 442,624 303,476 139,148 46 % Due from settlement of capital provision assets 199,997 185,267 14,730 8 %











Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $443 million at June 30, 2024 ( December 31, 2023 : $303 million ) Robust liquidity position at June 30, 2024 augmented by $245 million of Burford-only cash receipts in YTD24 and $275 million add-on offering to 2031 senior notes in January 2024

at ( : ) Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets of $200 million at June 30, 2024 ( December 31, 2023 : $185 million ), with 43% of December 31, 2023 balance collected in YTD24

at ( : ), with 43% of balance collected in YTD24 Total debt outstanding of $1.8 billion at June 30, 2024 ( December 31, 2023 : $1.6 billion ) Leverage remains well below covenant ceiling levels

at ( : ) Declared interim dividend of 6.25¢ per ordinary share payable on December 5, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2024

Change in independent auditors

As previously announced in a report on Form 6-K furnished to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on July 9, 2024, Ernst & Young LLP ("E&Y") was dismissed as Burford's independent registered public accounting firm effective immediately following the issuance of Burford's consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024. KPMG LLP ("KPMG") will replace E&Y as Burford's independent registered public accounting firm and will review Burford's consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2024 and will audit Burford's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. KPMG's appointment is subject to the ratification of Burford's shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to be held on August 20, 2024.

In accordance with Guernsey law, E&Y has deposited with Burford a statement confirming there are no matters to be brought to the attention of Burford's members or creditors.

Adoption of US Rule 10b5-1 executive share liquidity plans

A feature of the US public markets is a well-established and widely used approach for corporate executives to obtain some liquidity from their shareholdings as part of their personal financial planning. As part of its acquisition of full US domestic issuer status, Burford is joining typical US public company practice (including, we believe, the clear majority of S&P 500 companies) in permitting the use by its executives of plans that pre-set such transactions in the future, known as "Rule 10b5-1 trading plans" after the SEC rule that provides for such plans. To be clear, the adoption and use of Rule 10b5-1 plans does not alter a company's commitment to its executives being meaningfully exposed to its equity nor does it affect Burford's minimum share ownership policy for its executives; rather, Rule 10b5-1 plans provide a vehicle for enabling some liquidity in an orderly manner that removes executives from short-term trading decisions and the potential for market signaling.

The Rule 10b5-1 plans will be administered by Merrill Lynch and operate as follows, consistent with the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 and the usual design of such plans. During any open period (which typically occurs following the release of each quarter's earnings), an executive may choose to adopt the Rule 10b5-1 plan by authorizing the sale of a certain amount of the executive's holdings in Burford's ordinary shares over the forthcoming year. Those sales are then managed by Merrill Lynch according to pre-set parameters set forth in the Rule 10b5-1 plan; the executive has no involvement in the trading process. No sales occur during what is known as a "cooling-off period," which is typically 90-120 days under the relevant rules after adopting the Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Over the course of the next year, Burford expects that four of its executives (its CEO, CIO and co-COOs) will adopt and make use of the Rule 10b5-1 plans in connection with nominal levels of their Burford's ordinary shares. Burford expects that those executives will also continue to amass additional ordinary shares of Burford as an integral part of their compensation plans.

Investor and analyst conference call

Burford will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 10.00am EDT / 3.00pm BST on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are +1 (646) 307-1963 (USA) or +1 (800) 715-9871 (USA & Canada toll free) / +44 (0)20 3481 4247 (UK) or +44 800 260 6466 (UK toll free) and the access code is 36518. To minimize the risk of delayed access, participants are urged to dial into the conference call by 9.40am EDT / 2.40pm BST.

A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/572051862, and pre-registration at that link is encouraged.

An accompanying 2Q24 and 6M24 results presentation for investors and analysts will also be made available on Burford's website prior to the conference call at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Following the conference call, a replay facility for this event will be accessible through the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/572051862.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

Summary financial statements and reconciliations

The tables below set forth summaries of the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of financial position at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and corresponding reconciliations from consolidated to Burford-only financial results. Furthermore, the tables below set forth certain additional reconciliations for financial information contained in this announcement.

Summary condensed consolidated statements of operations























Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues















Capital provision income/(loss)

157,745

35,667

198,506

511,600 (Less)/Plus: Third-party interests in capital provision assets

(6,264)

4,813

(11,488)

(95,532) Asset management income/(loss)

1,644

1,894

3,507

3,891 Services and other income/(loss)

6,528

2,177

13,423

5,497 Total revenues

159,653

44,551

203,948

425,456

















Total operating expenses

38,151

43,632

68,289

97,931

















Operating income/(loss)

121,502

919

135,659

327,525

















Finance costs and loss on debt extinguishment

34,466

21,124

67,033

41,677 Foreign currency transactions (gains)/losses

67

(8,898)

559

(11,338)

















Income/(loss) before income taxes

86,969

12,226

68,067

297,186

















Benefit from/(provision for) income taxes

(11,697)

(8,969)

(10,293)

(16,081) Net income/(loss)

75,272

(20,276)

57,774

281,105

















Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders

53,746

(21,540)

23,809

237,885

















Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders per ordinary share















Basic

$0.25

($0.10)

$0.11

$1.09 Diluted

$0.24

($0.10)

$0.11

$1.07

Summary Burford-only statement of operations





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues















Capital provision income

119,360

35,392

137,263

351,407 Asset management income

11,487

5,684

18,160

25,041 Services and other income

6,430

2,161

13,232

5,466 Total revenues

137,277

43,237

168,655

381,914

















Operating expenses

37,302

43,567

66,966

97,576

















Operating income

99,975

(330)

101,689

284,338

















Net income

53,746

(21,540)

23,809

237,885

















Net income per share:















Basic

$0.25

($0.10)

$0.11

$1.09 Diluted

$0.24

($0.10)

$0.11

$1.07



Reconciliation of summary condensed consolidated statement of operations to summary Burford-only statement of operations



















Three months ended June 30, 2024

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated

BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only Capital provision income 157,745

(23,332) (7,406) (5,774) (1,873) 119,360 (Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets (6,264)

- 7,385 - (1,121) - Asset management income 1,644

9,843 - - - 11,487 Services and other income 6,528

(97) - - (1) 6,430 Total revenues 159,653

(13,586) (21) (5,774) (2,995) 137,277















Operating expenses 38,151

46 (21) (105) (769) 37,302















Operating income 121,502

(13,632) - (5,669) (2,226) 99,975















Net income/(loss) 75,272

(13,632) - (5,669) (2,225) 53,746



Three months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only Capital provision income 35,667 (100) 72 4,728 (4,983) 8 35,392 (Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets 4,813 - - (4,753) - (60) - Asset management income 1,894 46 3,744 - - - 5,684 Services and other income 2,177 - (1) - - (15) 2,161 Total revenues 44,551 (54) 3,815 (25) (4,983) (67) 43,237















Operating expenses 43,632 (141) 187 (25) (80) (6) 43,567















Operating income 919 87 3,628 - (4,903) (61) (330)















Net income/(loss) (20,276) 87 3,628 - (4,903) (76) (21,540)



Six months ended June 30, 2024

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated

BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only Capital provision income 198,506

(33,018) (12,826) (13,045) (2,354) 137,263 (Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets (11,488)

- 12,754 - (1,266) - Asset management income 3,507

14,653 - - - 18,160 Services and other income 13,423

(185) - - (6) 13,232 Total revenues 203,948

(18,550) (72) (13,045) (3,626) 168,655















Operating expenses 68,289

90 (72) (274) (1,067) 66,966















Operating income 135,659

(18,640) - (12,771) (2,559) 101,689















Net income/(loss) 57,774

(18,640) - (12,771) (2,554) 23,809



















Six months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated Strategic

Value Fund BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-

only Capital provision income 511,600 (207) (48,236) (95,041) (12,005) (4,704) 351,407 (Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets (95,532) - - 95,011 - 521 - Asset management income 3,891 92 21,058 - - - 25,041 Services and other income 5,497 - (2) - - (29) 5,466 Total revenues 425,456 (115) (27,180) (30) (12,005) (4,212) 381,914















Operating expenses 97,931 (296) 217 (30) (203) (43) 97,576















Operating income 327,525 181 (27,397) - (11,802) (4,169) 284,338















Net income/(loss) 281,105 181 (27,397) - (11,802) (4,202) 237,885

Summary condensed consolidated statement of financial position











($ in thousands)

June 30, 2024

December 31,

2023









Total assets

6,120,686

5,837,394









Total liabilities

2,888,384

2,629,614









Total Burford Capital Limited equity

2,303,187

2,290,858









Non-controlling interests

929,115

916,922









Total shareholders' equity

3,232,302

3,207,780









Basic ordinary shares outstanding

219,412,747

218,962,441









Total shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per basic ordinary share

10.50

10.46 Total shareholders' equity per basic ordinary share

14.73

14.65

Reconciliation of summary consolidated statement of financial position to summary Burford-only statement of financial position



















June 30, 2024

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-only













Total assets 6,120,686 (665,252) (699,041) (201,022) (80,187) 4,475,184













Total liabilities 2,888,384 - (699,041) (80) (17,266) 2,171,997













Total shareholders' equity 3,232,302 (665,252) - (200,942) (62,921) 2,303,187





























December 31, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests

($ in thousands) Consolidated BOF-C Colorado Advantage

Fund Other Burford-only













Total assets 5,837,394 (634,239) (686,304) (222,413) (78,574) 4,215,864













Total liabilities 2,629,614 - (686,304) (100) (18,204) 1,925,006













Total shareholders' equity 3,207,780 (634,239) - (222,313) (60,370) 2,290,858



























Reconciliation of components of realizations from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis



Three months ended June 30, 2024

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-

wide Capital provision-direct 179,391

(24,727) 154,664 37,574 24,523 216,761 Capital provision-indirect 12,492

(10,410) 2,082 10,410 - 12,492 Post-settlement -

- - 24,668 - 24,668 Total realizations 191,883

(35,137) 156,746 72,652 24,523 253,921



Three months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-

wide Capital provision-direct 130,520

2,677 133,197 22,986 17,328 173,511 Capital provision-indirect 27,064

(22,605) 4,459 22,290 - 26,749 Post-settlement -

- - 79,576 - 79,576 Total realizations 157,584

(19,928) 137,656 124,852 17,328 279,836



Six months ended June 30, 2024

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-

wide Capital provision-direct 283,584

(67,846) 215,738 66,345 54,721 336,804 Capital provision-indirect 21,270

(17,725) 3,545 17,725 - 21,270 Post-settlement -

- - 52,502 - 52,502 Total realizations 304,854

(85,571) 219,283 136,572 54,721 410,576



Six months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-

wide Capital provision-direct 246,252

(51,309) 194,943 73,376 52,751 321,070 Capital provision-indirect 39,644

(33,089) 6,555 32,774 - 39,329 Post-settlement -

- - 98,256 - 98,256 Total realizations 285,896

(84,398) 201,498 204,406 52,571 458,655

Reconciliation of components of deployments from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis



Three months ended June 30, 2024

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-

wide Capital provision-direct 169,229

(37,484) 131,745 4,823 40,942 177,510 Capital provision-indirect 8,112

(6,759) 1,353 6,760 - 8,113 Post-settlement -

- - 8,821 - 8,821 Total deployments 177,341

(44,243) 133,098 20,404 40,942 194,444



Three months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-

wide Capital provision-direct 246,840

(65,387) 181,453 6,070 58,504 246,027 Capital provision-indirect 78,794

(65,662) 13,132 65,662 - 78,794 Post-settlement -

- - 31,939 - 31,939 Total deployments 325,634

(131,049) 194,585 103,671 58,504 356,760



Six months ended June 30, 2024

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-

wide Capital provision-direct 244,019

(53,193) 190,826 7,363 57,551 255,740 Capital provision-indirect 58,725

(48,937) 9,788 48,938 - 58,726 Post-settlement -

- - 29,528 - 29,528 Total deployments 302,744

(102,130) 200,614 85,829 57,551 343,994



Six months ended June 30, 2023

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-

wide Capital provision-direct 331,525

(83,079) 248,446 12,983 75,956 337,385 Capital provision-indirect 112,794

(93,995) 18,799 93,995 - 112,794 Post-settlement -

- - 35,806 - 35,806 Total deployments 444,319

(177,074) 267,245 142,784 75,956 485,985

Reconciliation of quarterly consolidated capital provision-direct deployments to quarterly Burford-only capital provision-direct deployments





For the three months ended





Eliminations and adjustments







($ in thousands)

Consolidated Burford-only Other funds BOF-C Group-wide June 30, 2024

169,229 (37,484) 131,745 4,823 40,942 177,510 March 31, 2024

74,790 (15,710) 59,080 2,540 16,609 78,229 December 31, 2023

104,678 (26,915) 77,763 8,317 24,577 110,657 September 30, 2023

69,690 (13,704) 55,986 4,379 21,819 82,184 June 30, 2023

246,840 (65,387) 181,453 6,070 58,504 246,027 March 31, 2023

84,685 (17,692) 66,993 6,913 17,452 91,358 December 31, 2022

223,920 (42,233) 181,687 9,630 42,517 233,834 September 30, 2022

197,916 (44,627) 153,289 6,277 45,155 204,721 June 30, 2022

92,445 (22,273) 70,172 8,926 21,291 100,389

Reconciliation of consolidated deployment multiple to Burford-only deployment multiple









Eliminations and adjustments



($ in thousands)

Consolidated



Burford-

only Capital provision-direct for three months ended June 30, 2024

169,229

(37,484)

131,745 Capital provision-direct for three months ended March 31, 2024

74,790

(15,710)

59,080 Deployment multiple

2.3





2.2

Reconciliation of consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets to Burford-only cash receipts









($ in thousands)

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Three months ended

June 30, 2023 Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

125,344 163,522 Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(36,841) (26,950) Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

88,503 136,572 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

86,328 135,579 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

2,175 993 Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

88,503 136,572 Consolidated asset management income

1,644 1,894 Plus: Eliminated income from funds

9,843 3,790 Burford-only asset management income

11,487 5,684 Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

(495) 5,358 Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

10,992 11,042 Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

5,093 682 Burford-only proceeds from other income

2,775 1,485 Burford-only proceeds from other items

7,868 2,167 Cash receipts

107,363 149,781

(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.









($ in thousands)

Six months ended

June 30, 2024 Six months ended

June 30, 2023 Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

372,905 308,007 Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(156,877) (87,513) Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

216,028 220,494 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

199,250 213,321 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

16,778 7,173 Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

216,028 220,494 Consolidated asset management income

3,507 3,891 Plus: Eliminated income from funds

14,653 21,150 Burford-only asset management income

18,160 25,041 Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

(2,692) (1,728) Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

15,468 23,313 Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

10,569 1,563 Burford-only proceeds from other income

2,992 1,568 Burford-only proceeds from other items

13,561 3,131 Cash receipts

245,057 246,938

(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.

Reconciliation of quarterly consolidated cash receipts to Burford-only cash receipts









($ in thousands)

Three months ended

June 30, 2024 Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

125,344 247,561 Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(36,841) (120,036) Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

88,503 127,525 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

86,328 112,922 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

2,175 14,603 Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

88,503 127,525 Consolidated asset management income

1,644 1,863 Plus: Eliminated income from funds

9,843 4,810 Burford-only asset management income

11,487 6,673 Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

(495) 2,197 Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

10,992 4,476 Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

5,093 5,476 Burford-only proceeds from other income

2,775 217 Burford-only proceeds from other items

7,868 5,693 Cash receipts

107,363 137,694

(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.









($ in thousands)

Three months ended

December 31, 2023 Three months ended

September 30, 2023 Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

119,208 132,147 Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(22,709) (7,074) Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

96,499 125,073 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

95,490 105,915 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

1,009 19,158 Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

96,499 125,073 Consolidated asset management income

1,875 1,876 Plus: Eliminated income from funds

20,655 14,265 Burford-only asset management income

22,530 16,141 Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

(19,254) (10,409) Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

3,276 5,732 Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

2,672 2,062 Burford-only proceeds from other income

7,030 (73) Burford-only proceeds from other items

9,702 1,989 Cash receipts

109,477 132,794

(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.









($ in thousands)

Three months ended

June 30, 2023 Three months ended

March 31, 2023 Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

163,522 144,485 Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(26,950) (60,563) Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

136,572 83,922 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

135,579 77,742 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

993 6,180 Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

136,572 83,922 Consolidated asset management income

1,894 1,997 Plus: Eliminated income from funds

3,790 17,360 Burford-only asset management income

5,684 19,357 Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

5,358 (7,086) Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

11,042 12,271 Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

682 881 Burford-only proceeds from other income

1,485 83 Burford-only proceeds from other items

2,167 964 Cash receipts

149,781 97,157

(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.









($ in thousands)

Three months ended

December 31, 2022 Three months ended

September 30, 2022 Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets

105,464 173,781 Less: Elimination of third-party interests

(11,720) (48,686) Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

93,744 125,095 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets

93,137 120,988 Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets

607 4,107 Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets

93,744 125,095 Consolidated asset management income

2,025 1,583 Plus: Eliminated income from funds

12,733 2,976 Burford-only asset management income

14,758 4,559 Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)

(11,794) (2,980) Burford-only proceeds from asset management income

2,964 1,578 Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends

1,740 878 Burford-only proceeds from other income

66 2,466 Burford-only proceeds from other items

1,806 3,344 Cash receipts

98,514 130,017

(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.

Reconciliation of consolidated portfolio to Group-wide portfolio





June 30, 2024



(GAAP)

(non-GAAP)







Elimination of























third-party















($ in thousands)

Consolidated

interests

Burford-only

Other funds

BOF-C

Group-wide Capital provision assets - direct:























Deployed cost

2,229,053

(559,159)

1,669,894

394,049

464,510

2,528,453 Plus: Fair value adjustments

2,771,019

(946,304)

1,824,715

169,291

221,497

2,215,503 Fair value

5,000,072

(1,505,463)

3,494,609

563,340

686,007

4,743,956

























Capital provision assets - indirect:





















Deployed cost

211,016

(177,932)

33,084

177,932

-

211,016 Plus: Fair value adjustments

27,545

(20,373)

7,172

16,944

-

24,116 Fair value

238,561

(198,305)

40,256

194,876

-

235,132

























Total capital provision assets

5,238,633

(1,703,768)

3,534,865

758,216

686,007

4,979,088

























Post-settlement assets:























Deployed cost

-

-

-

237,469

-

237,469 Plus: Fair value adjustments

-

-

-

51,055

-

51,055 Fair value

-

-

-

288,524

-

288,524

























Undrawn commitments:























Capital provision-direct

1,956,479

(435,405)

1,521,074

110,686

426,574

2,058,334 Capital provision-indirect

12,859

(10,716)

2,143

10,716

-

12,859 Post-settlement

-

-

-

44,498

-

44,498 Total undrawn commitments

1,969,338

(446,121)

1,523,217

165,900

426,574

2,115,691

























Total portfolio

7,207,971

(2,149,889)

5,058,082

1,212,640

1,112,581

7,383,303





December 31, 2023



(GAAP)

(non-GAAP)







Elimination of























third-party















($ in thousands)

Consolidated

interests

Burford-only

Other funds

BOF-C

Group-wide Capital provision assets - direct:























Deployed cost

2,116,304

(542,773)

1,573,531

416,318

428,110

2,417,959 Plus: Fair value adjustments

2,743,575

(929,505)

1,814,070

180,169

220,363

2,214,602 Fair value

4,859,879

(1,472,278)

3,387,601

596,487

648,473

4,632,561

























Capital provision assets - indirect:





















Deployed cost

164,259

(125,508)

38,751

125,508

-

164,259 Plus: Fair value adjustments

21,250

(15,490)

5,760

15,490

-

21,250 Fair value

185,509

(140,998)

44,511

140,998

-

185,509

























Total capital provision assets

5,045,388

(1,613,276)

3,432,112

737,485

648,473

4,818,070

























Post-settlement assets:























Deployed cost

-

-

-

253,062

-

253,062 Plus: Fair value adjustments

-

-

-

45,792

-

45,792 Fair value

-

-

-

298,854

-

298,854

























Undrawn commitments:























Capital provision-direct

1,801,627

(405,566)

1,396,061

126,560

396,646

1,919,267 Capital provision-indirect

71,662

(59,718)

11,944

59,718

-

71,662 Post-settlement

-

-

-

62,455

-

62,455 Total undrawn commitments

1,873,289

(465,284)

1,408,005

248,733

396,646

2,053,384

























Total portfolio

6,918,677

(2,078,560)

4,840,117

1,285,072

1,045,119

7,170,308

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities



















June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination

of third-

party

interests Burford-only

Consolidated Elimination

of third-

party

interests Burford-only Cash and cash equivalents 390,673 (40,973) 349,700

220,549 (24,634) 195,915 Marketable securities 92,924 - 92,924

107,561 - 107,561 Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 483,597 (40,973) 442,624

328,110 (24,634) 303,476

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets



















June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP)

(GAAP) (Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated Elimination

of third-party interests Burford-only

Consolidated Elimination

of third-party interests Burford-only Due from settlement of capital provision assets 199,997 - 199,997

265,540 (80,273) 185,267

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only net realized gains/(losses) on capital provision-direct assets













(GAAP)





(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations

and

adjustments Burford-

only total Burford-only Capital

provision-direct Burford-only Capital

provision-indirect Net realized gains/(losses) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 117,471

(18,318) 99,153 99,153 - Net realized gains/(losses) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 64,323

(5,542) 58,781 58,871 -



































(GAAP)





(Non-GAAP) ($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations

and

adjustments Burford-

only total Burford-only Capital

provision-direct Burford-only Capital

provision-indirect Net realized gains/(losses) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 175,333

(46,286) 129,047 127,907 1,140 Net realized gains/(losses) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 133,765

(39,371) 94,394 94,394 -

























Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only unrealized gains on capital provision-indirect assets













(GAAP)





(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-

only total Burford-only

Capital provision-

direct Burford-only

Capital provision-

indirect

Unrealized gains/(losses) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 39,070

(20,207) 18,863 17,729 1,134

Unrealized gains/(losses) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (28,821)

5,983 (22,838) (23,152) 314







































(GAAP)





(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands) Consolidated

Eliminations and

adjustments Burford-

only total Burford-only

Capital provision-

direct Burford-only

Capital provision-

indirect

Unrealized gains/(losses) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 25,369

(15,594) 9,775 8,363 1,412

Unrealized gains/(losses) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 373,992

(120,174) 253,818 251,989 1,829



























Reconciliation of consolidated undrawn commitments to Burford-only undrawn commitments





June 30, 2024







Elimination of third-party interests



($ in thousands)

Consolidated



Burford-

only Definitive

887,592

(212,942)

674,650 Discretionary

1,026,386

(222,463)

803,923 Total legal finance undrawn commitments

1,913,978

(435,405)

1,478,573 Legal risk (definitive)

42,501

-

42,501 Total capital provision-direct undrawn commitments

1,956,479

(435,405)

1,521,074 Capital provision-indirect undrawn commitments

12,859

(10,716)

2,143 Total capital provision undrawn commitments

1,969,338

(446,121)

1,523,217









December 31,2023







Elimination of third-party interests



($ in thousands)

Consolidated



Burford-

only Definitive

768,311

(188,313)

579,998 Discretionary

977,733

(211,196)

766,537 Total legal finance undrawn commitments

1,746,044

(399,509)

1,346,535 Legal risk (definitive)

55,583

(6,057)

49,526 Total capital provision-direct undrawn commitments

1,801,627

(405,566)

1,396,061 Capital provision-indirect undrawn commitments

71,662

(59,718)

11,944 Total capital provision undrawn commitments

1,873,289

(465,284)

1,408,005

Reconciliation of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share











($ in thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Total Burford Capital Limited equity

2,303,187

2,290,858 Less: Goodwill

(133,957)

(133,965) Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited

2,169,230

2,156,893 Basic ordinary shares outstanding

219,412,747

218,962,441 Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share

$9.89

$9.85

Definitions and use of non-GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures

Burford reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with US GAAP. US GAAP requires us to present financial statements that consolidate some of the limited partner interests in private funds we manage as well as assets held on our balance sheet where we have a partner or minority investor. We therefore refer to various presentations of our consolidated financial results as follows:

Consolidated refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under US GAAP. At the date of this announcement, the major entities where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities include Burford Opportunity Fund C LP, Burford Advantage Master Fund LP, Colorado Investments Limited (" Colorado ") and several other entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities.

refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under US GAAP. At the date of this announcement, the major entities where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities include Burford Opportunity Fund C LP, Burford Advantage Master Fund LP, Colorado Investments Limited (" ") and several other entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities. Burford-only refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford on a proprietary basis, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others.

refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford on a proprietary basis, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others. Group-wide refers to the totality of assets managed by Burford, including those portions of the private funds owned by third parties and including private funds that are not consolidated within Burford's consolidated financial statements. Group-wide is therefore the sum of Burford-only and non-controlling interests in consolidated and non-consolidated private funds. Group-wide does not include third-party interests in capital provision assets, the economics of which have been sold to those third parties, which do not meet the criteria to be recognized as a sale under US GAAP. This includes the third-party interests in Colorado and other capital provision asset subparticipations.

We subdivide our capital provision assets into two categories:

Direct , which includes all of our capital provision assets that we have originated directly ( i.e. , not through participation in a private fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct ( i.e. , not through participation in a private fund) complex strategies assets in this category.

, which includes all of our capital provision assets that we have originated directly ( , not through participation in a private fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct ( , not through participation in a private fund) complex strategies assets in this category. Indirect, which includes our balance sheet's participations in one of our private funds (i.e., Burford Advantage Master Fund LP).

We also use certain unaudited alternative performance measures, including:

Internal rate of return ("IRR") is a discount rate that makes the net present value of a series of cash flows equal to zero and is expressed as a percentage figure. We compute IRR on concluded (including partially concluded) legal finance assets by treating that entire portfolio (or, when noted, a subset thereof) as one undifferentiated pool of capital and measuring actual and, if necessary, estimated inflows and outflows from that pool, allocating costs appropriately. IRRs do not include unrealized gains or losses.

("IRR") is a discount rate that makes the net present value of a series of cash flows equal to zero and is expressed as a percentage figure. We compute IRR on concluded (including partially concluded) legal finance assets by treating that entire portfolio (or, when noted, a subset thereof) as one undifferentiated pool of capital and measuring actual and, if necessary, estimated inflows and outflows from that pool, allocating costs appropriately. IRRs do not include unrealized gains or losses. Return on invested capital ("ROIC") from a concluded asset is the absolute amount of realizations from such asset in excess of the amount of expenditure incurred in financing such asset divided by the amount of expenditure incurred, expressed as a percentage figure. ROIC is a measure of our ability to generate absolute returns on our assets. Some industry participants express returns on a multiple of invested capital ("MOIC") instead of a ROIC basis. MOIC includes the return of capital and, therefore, is 1x higher than ROIC. In other words, 70% ROIC is the same as 1.70x MOIC.

Other unaudited alternative performance measures and terms we use include:

Commitment is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide financing on a schedule or, more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (allowing us to provide financing after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments.

is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide financing on a schedule or, more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (allowing us to provide financing after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments. Deployment refers to the financing provided for an asset, which adds to our deployed cost in such asset.

refers to the financing provided for an asset, which adds to our deployed cost in such asset. Deployed cost is the amount of financing we have provided for an asset at the applicable point in time.

is the amount of financing we have provided for an asset at the applicable point in time. Fair value adjustment is the amount of unrealized gain or loss recognized in our consolidated statements of operations in the relevant period and added to or subtracted from, as applicable, the asset or liability value in our consolidated statements of financial position.

is the amount of unrealized gain or loss recognized in our consolidated statements of operations in the relevant period and added to or subtracted from, as applicable, the asset or liability value in our consolidated statements of financial position. Portfolio includes deployed cost, net unrealized gains or losses and undrawn commitments.

includes deployed cost, net unrealized gains or losses and undrawn commitments. Realization: A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded ( i.e. , when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in us receiving cash or, occasionally, non-cash assets, or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what we are owed on the asset.

A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded ( , when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in us receiving cash or, occasionally, non-cash assets, or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what we are owed on the asset. Realized gain / loss reflects the total amount of gain or loss, relative to cost, generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated as realized proceeds less deployed cost, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment.

reflects the total amount of gain or loss, relative to cost, generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated as realized proceeds less deployed cost, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment. Unrealized gain / loss represents the fair value of our legal finance assets over or under their deployed cost, as determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable US GAAP standards, for the relevant financial reporting period (consolidated statements of operations) or cumulatively (consolidated statements of financial position).

represents the fair value of our legal finance assets over or under their deployed cost, as determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable US GAAP standards, for the relevant financial reporting period (consolidated statements of operations) or cumulatively (consolidated statements of financial position). YPF-related assets refers to our Petersen and Eton Park legal finance assets, which are two claims relating to the Republic of Argentina's nationalization of YPF S.A., the Argentine energy company.

We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including:

Book value per ordinary share is calculated by dividing total Burford Capital Limited equity by the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding.

is calculated by dividing total Burford Capital Limited equity by the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding. Cash receipts represent cash generated during the reporting period from our capital provision assets, asset management income and certain other items, before any deployments into financing existing or new assets. Cash receipts are a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is proceeds from capital provision assets as set forth in our consolidated statements of cash flows. We believe that cash receipts are an important measure of our operating and financial performance and are useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets.

represent cash generated during the reporting period from our capital provision assets, asset management income and certain other items, before any deployments into financing existing or new assets. Cash receipts are a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is proceeds from capital provision assets as set forth in our consolidated statements of cash flows. We believe that cash receipts are an important measure of our operating and financial performance and are useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets. Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited is calculated by subtracting intangible assets (such as goodwill) from total Burford Capital Limited equity. Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is calculated by dividing tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited by the total number of outstanding ordinary shares. Each of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited and tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is total Burford Capital Limited equity as set forth in our consolidated statements of financial position. We believe that tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is an important measure of our financial condition and is useful to management and investors when assessing capital adequacy and our ability to generate earnings on tangible equity invested by our shareholders.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of any Burford private fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC, which acts as the fund manager of all Burford private funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided in this announcement is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained in this announcement is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including, without limitation, interests or shares in any of Burford private funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential private placement memorandum and other offering documents.

