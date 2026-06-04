Burford Perry Earns Repeat Chambers USA Honors as Houston Trial Boutique Continues Run of Big-Case Wins

Clients cite firm's preparation, trial experience, and 'run of big wins in big cases'; partners Robert Burford and Matt Parks earn repeat individual honors

HOUSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston business litigation boutique Burford Perry has again been ranked by Chambers USA — the legal industry's most rigorous independent attorney ranking — for the work its lawyers do in courtrooms across Texas and beyond.

The firm appears in Chambers USA's 2026 Texas commercial litigation rankings, with firm co-founder Robert Burford and partner Matt Parks earning repeat individual honors. Recognition by Chambers is rare for a firm of any size — rarer still for a litigation boutique built to try cases against firms many times its size at a fraction of the cost.

"When we formed this firm 11 years ago, we saw an opportunity to provide business clients with the kind of tactical skill and guidance aligned with business goals that large firms are simply unable to provide," said firm co-founder Brent Perry. "That remains our mission today, and we're proud that our clients and peers recognize our hard work and commitment."

Chambers, based in London, annually compiles the USA Legal Guide of top firms and attorneys through exhaustive independent research, including interviews with peer lawyers, clients, and judges. A Chambers ranking is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious distinctions in the legal profession — particularly for firms handling high-stakes commercial litigation.

This year's research describes a firm built to win trials:

"They have excellent analytical skills, know the value of their cases and know how to prepare and try cases. Burford Perry is nimble, quick and efficient."

"It is a powerful boutique litigation firm … with great understanding of the client's underlying business."

"Burford Perry's attorneys have sharp, insightful legal minds. They are knowledgeable and attuned to the complexities that make or break a case."

Robert Burford was cited for a courtroom record clients lean on when the stakes are at their highest:

"Robert is bright, aggressive, and very successful. He's tried a lot of lawsuits and is an experienced and strong trial lawyer."

"Robert is wicked smart and doesn't miss a beat."

"Robert has a remarkable ability to ask the right questions in order to get the details that matter. He combines strategic brilliance with a general concern for his client's success … He is relentless in pursuit of the truth and he never misses a detail."

Matt Parks was singled out for his streak of trial results:

"Matt Parks is sensational and has a run of big wins in big cases."

"Matt is commercially minded and always responsive. Our business stakeholders have a lot of trust in him."

Burford Perry LLP is a Houston-based trial firm representing companies and individuals in business and commercial disputes, breach of fiduciary duty, energy disputes, securities fraud, owner disputes, and real estate and construction litigation. The firm has prevailed on behalf of its clients in courtrooms and arbitrations throughout Texas and across the United States. Visit www.burfordperry.com.

SOURCE Burford Perry