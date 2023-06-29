Burford Perry Wins Judgment Awarding $54 Million to Client and Finding $138 Million Damages to Company in Shareholder Derivative, Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claim

News provided by

Burford Perry

29 Jun, 2023, 18:24 ET

HOUSTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In February, Robert Burford from the Houston-based business litigation firm Burford Perry led a team along with co-counsel Jeff Diamant of Jeff Diamant P.C., Shawn Johnson of SAJPLLC, and Burford Perry associate Zachary Carlson in winning a $138 million jury verdict for Laura Yosowitz, as a member of Greenlet, LLC suing its founder Martin Kay in a shareholder derivative action for breach of fiduciary duty. This week, Harris County District Judge Dawn Rogers entered a judgment finding Mr. Kay's self-dealing involving Entera, another company he controls, caused $138 million in actual damages to Greenlet.

The jury found that Mr. Kay breached his fiduciary duties to and destroyed Greenlet by misusing his control over Greenlet and placing his own interests above the company's. Importantly, Judge Rogers ordered that "due to equitable considerations and in the interest of justice," Ms. Yosowitz would directly recover her proportionate share of Greenlet's $138 million in derivative damages from Mr. Kay, entitling Ms. Yosowitz to $54 million. The Court also awarded Ms. Yosowitz an additional $2 million in attorneys' fees and costs.

"Martin Kay breached his fiduciary duties to Greenlet by self-dealing that included using Greenlet's tech, data, assets, business, customers, and business plan for his wildly successful real estate technology company, Entera." Mr. Burford said. "We're heartened that the Judge studied the law, knew the facts, agreed with the jury and us, and entered a judgment to make our client whole."

Burford Perry successfully argued that the law allows an owner in a closely held company to recover her share of the company's derivative damages directly from the wrongdoer Martin Kay rather than from Greenlet – in which Mr. Kay and his colleague are still managers and still have control. The direct award prevents Mr. Kay from further interfering with Ms. Yosowitz's ability to recover her rightful share of Greenlet's damages.

The case is Laura Elizabeth Yosowitz, et al. v. Martin Lee Kay, et al., No. 2018-37750 in the 334th Judicial District of Harris County, Texas.

Burford Perry LLP is a Houston-based law firm comprised of seasoned trial lawyers representing companies and individuals in cases involving business and commercial disputes, oil and gas, and securities disputes. The firm's founding partners have prevailed on behalf of its clients in legal jurisdictions throughout Texas and across the U.S. for more than 50 years. For more information, visit www.burfordperry.com.

SOURCE Burford Perry

Also from this source

Houston Business Litigation Firm Burford Perry, LLP Wins $155 Million Verdict in Fraud and Breach of Fiduciary Duty Case

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.