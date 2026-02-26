Burford Reports 4Q25 and FY25 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 ("4Q25") and the year ended December 31, 2025 ("FY25"). The full detailed presentation of Burford's 4Q25 and FY25 financial results, as well as a shareholder letter and detailed portfolio data table, can be viewed at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

On February 25, 2026, Burford's board of directors declared a final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2025 of $0.0625 per ordinary share to be paid, subject to shareholder approval at the 2026 annual general meeting, on June 12, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 22, 2026.

Christopher Bogart, Burford Capital's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We had a terrific 2025 for new business, with new definitive commitments up 39%. Portfolio modeled realizations1 increased $700 million to $5.2 billion at year end. In the part of our business where we have less influence – case progress and realizations – we brought in a substantial amount of cash, but our results were impacted by extended case durations and other unrealized fair value adjustments. The quality of the portfolio remains high, and we believe the future is bright in terms of growing the business and the potential for asymmetric upside value for shareholders."

Burford will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 9.00am EST / 2.00pm GMT on Thursday, February 26, 2026. For swift access to the conference call at the time of the event, pre-registration is encouraged at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I740130. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are +1 (646) 307-1951 (USA) or +1 (888) 500-3691 (USA & Canada toll free) / +44 (0)20 8610 3526 (UK) or +44 800 524 4258 (UK toll free), and the access code is 74013. To minimize the risk of delayed access, participants are urged to dial into the conference call by 8.40am EST / 1.40pm GMT.

A live audio webcast and replay will also be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/657000184, and pre-registration at that link is encouraged.

1 Modeled realizations reflect expected future realizations from capital provision assets (excluding YPF-related assets) based on probabilistic modeling of portfolio and adjusted by an experience factor based on historical modeling accuracy rates. Modeled realizations calculation is derived from Burford's internal modeling of individual matters and of Burford's portfolio as a whole. These data are not a forecast of future results. See "Forward-looking statements", "Estimates and assumptions" and "Key performance indicators" for more information. See the full detailed presentation of Burford's 4Q25 and FY25 financial results for information on how modeled realizations are calculated.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR) and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

