Burgeoning Application of Industrial Sewing Machines within Textile & Apparel Industry to Increase Sales: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning market research company Fact.MR's report on the global sewing machine market presents a positive outlook for 2021, owing to the surging demand for computerized sewing machine in textile industry for apparel manufacturing. According to the study, surging demand for Wi-Fi-enabled sewing machines from textile and apparel manufactures is aiding the market demand.

According to Fact.MR analysis, the sewing machine market is expected to grow at over 4% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 5 billion through 2031. Technological advancements in the manufacturing of sewing machines such as pedal-less swing, real-time monitoring, and automatic bobbin changer with digital feed are improving the demand within textile & apparel manufacturers. Historically, the market accrued substantial growth on the back of advancements incorporated in industrial sewing machines.

The market experienced a slight dip due to Covid-19, however, demand of industrial sewing machines restored with the recommencement of textile & apparel industry. Furthermore, manufacturers are investing in advanced research & development initiatives to manufacture advanced sewing machines such as incorporating real-time data analytics necessitating the demand from textile & apparel industry giants.

"Leading companies within the market are increasing the production of Wi-Fi-enabled and technologically advanced industrial sewing machines to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the textile & apparel industry," says a Fact.MR analyst.

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6078

Key Takeaways

Industrial sewing machines are gaining popularity with the burgeoning demand from the textile and apparel industries

Rising digitization in industrial production is increasing the adoption of computerized sewing machines

Domestic sewing machine segment is expected to emerge as a potential segment backed by the surging demand within residential sector

Flatbed industrial sewing machine will outpace others due to increased adoption within apparel industry through 2031

Japan to be the hotspot for sewing machine manufacturers backed by the expansion of textile industry and surging demand for high-grade sewing machine

to be the hotspot for sewing machine manufacturers backed by the expansion of textile industry and surging demand for high-grade sewing machine China will create absolute billion dollar opportunity through 2031, accounting for over 43.1% of global clothing export

will create absolute billion dollar opportunity through 2031, accounting for over 43.1% of global clothing export The U.S. is expected to lead the North America's sewing machine market throughout the forecast period

sewing machine market throughout the forecast period E-commerce is expected to emerge as the most preferred online sales channel backed by the increased digitization across the globe

Surging application in apparel manufacturing will spur the sales over the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

Bernina International, Brother Industries, Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., Janome Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., JUKI Corporation, MSISM Co. Ltd., Pegasus Sewing Machine MFG Co. Ltd., PFAFF Industriesystme und Maschinen GmbH, Seiko Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., and Singer Corporation among others are some of the prominent manufacturers operating in sewing machine market. Product innovation remains the key expansion strategy of the aforementioned players to attract larger customer base. In addition to that, key players are adopting strategies such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and partnerships to maintain their position in the industry.

Usha International, for instance, one of India's leading consumer durable company, in March 2020, announced a new media campaign for its wide range of product to expand their customer base.

Also, in August 2020, another leading player Brother International Corporation announced a new line up of its new 2021 combo sewing and embroidery, and craft machines and accessories, LUMINAIRE 2 Innov-is XP2, industry-first technology to necessitate the demand of crafters and entrepreneurs.

Introduction of industry specific products with advanced technology is also one of the key strategy adopted by leading players, for instance, SINGER ® Sewing Brand, on October 1st, 2020 announced the launch of its heavy duty machines with a computerized range that has the ability to stitch thicker fabrics such as leather, and denim with 50% more electric power and electronic-enabled features.

Furthermore, in March 2021, Merrow Group of Companies announced the acquisition of the assets & business operation of Superior Sewing Machine & Supply LLC. Through this acquisition, Merrow positioned itself as the largest wholesale supplier of technical parts and supply parts for the sewn products industry in the Western Hemisphere.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country

http://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6078

More Valuable Insights on Sewing machine market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents a detailed analysis of the global sewing machine market over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. The study divulges essential insights on sewing machine market on the basis of product (domestic sewing machines, industrial sewing machines, flatbed, cylindrical bed, post bed and others), mode of operation (manual, electronic and computerized), end-use (residential, commercial and industrial), application (apparel, non-apparel (bags, car upholstery, furniture clothing, and others)), distribution channel (online (e-commerce websites, and company-owned websites), and offline (specialty stores, hypermarkets & departmental stores, and others)), and across major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which is the most lucrative market for sewing machines?

How is demand for sewing machine market rising?

Which application for sewing machine market will create lucrative growth opportunities?

What are the key challenges faced by sewing machine manufacturers?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on sewing machine market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on Retail & Consumers Domain

Drip Coffee Machine Market: The global drip coffee machine market report published by Fact.MR delivers a detailed segmentation on the prominent growth dynamics, including possible drivers, opportunities and challenges, expected to prevail across the landscape for the upcoming decade. A detailed insight regarding key geographies and prominent manufacturers has been embedded in this report.

Portable Espresso Machines Market: Explore Fact.MR's portable espresso machines market research report, offers a detailed segmentation on multiple market trends for the present and upcoming decade. The study entails analyses about the prominent growth trends present across key geographies and major segments, along with information about key manufacturers operating within the landscape.

DIY Face Mask Machine Market: Fact.MR's incisive coverage on the global DIY face mask machine market gives an in-depth insights on the strategies and competitive landscape for the upcoming period. The key players' market share data provided by the report given you a detailed insights on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market through 2021 & beyond.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Fact.MR