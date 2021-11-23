Burgeoning Demand for Petrochemicals to Push Sales in Barge Transportation Market Past US$ 191 Bn by 2031

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to Fact.MR, the global barge transportation market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 123.29 Bn in 2021. With growing popularity of oil and gas trade, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 and 2031, surpassing US$ 191.45 Bn by 2031.

Sales are expected to burgeon in response to the extensive use of barges for the transportation of passengers and heavy goods. Barge transportation has emerged as an economical and environment friendly means of transporting bulk commodities such as petroleum, metal ores and coal.

Rising waterborne trade across the globe is primarily driving the barge transportation market. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), over 80% of the volume of international trade in goods is carried by sea. Moreover, maritime trade volume reached a total of around 11.08 Bn tons in 2019, according to UNCTAD.

Governments across the globe are investing heavily in developing new waterways, ports, and water transportation vehicles. Moreover, rising environmental concerns is prompting government and barge manufacturers to introduce more ecofriendly solutions.

For instance, in November 2021, Indian politician and Minister for Road Transport (Kerala), announced that the government will launch solar passenger boats and barges for cargo transport to exploit the possibilities of National Waterway along the state.

Hence, a slew of such developments and introduction of new ecofriendly barges will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Further, with increasing demand for crude oil and petroleum products, tank barges are gaining immense popularity among end-users. They are being increasingly employed for the transportation of petrochemical products. This is expected to provide impetus to barge transportation market during the forecast period.

As per Fact.MR, dry bulk cargo barge transportation segment will account for the largest revenue share of 55% in 2021. Growth is attributable to the increasing demand for products such as coal grains, ores, and other construction materials.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the barge transportation market as a result of well-established network of waterways, presence of leading players, rising barge transportation of dry cargo on inland waterways, and increasing investments by government for developing & modernizing ports.

"Amidst growing waterborne trade worldwide, key barge transportation service providers are engaged in offering distinct types of facilities such as warehouses, infrastructure and intermodal shipment. This will help them to penetrate the market swiftly over the forecast period," says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Takeaways from Barge Transportation Market Survey

With rising seaborne trade and increasing adoption of barges, demand in the U.S is likely to surge at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

India is projected to emerge as one of the most lucrative markets for barge transportation, expanding at 5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

is projected to emerge as one of the most lucrative markets for barge transportation, expanding at 5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. China is poised to exhibit strong growth on the back of increasing maritime trade and favorable government policies.

is poised to exhibit strong growth on the back of increasing maritime trade and favorable government policies. Based on barge type, dry bulk cargo barge transportation segment accounts for around over half of global revenue.

In terms of vessel type, tank barges are projected to account for 30% of global revenue.

Key Drivers

Increasing investments by governments across the world to facilitate seaborn trade is driving the barge transportation market.

Growing use of inland waterways for agricultural products, chemicals and food transportation will accelerate the growth in the market.

Surging demand for fuels such as oil, coal and petroleum will continue to boost the growth of barge transportation market.

Availability of large capacity barges coupled with emergence of advanced technologies for faster navigation is positively impacting the market.

Key Restraints

High cost associated with barge transportation including maintenance, repair, replacement and fuel is restraining the growth of the market.

Implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to marine transportation and rise in transport of foods through railways will also limit the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the barge transportation market are focusing on introducing new product lines for different electric and hybrid electric vehicles. Besides this, they are adopting various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to dominate the market.

In August 2021 , SEACOR Holdings Inc. Completed the acquisition of U.S. Shipping Corp, a privately owned, leading provider of long-haul marine transportation for chemical and petroleum cargoes. The acquisition will help the company to expand its maritime transportation business.

, SEACOR Holdings Inc. Completed the acquisition of U.S. Shipping Corp, a privately owned, leading provider of long-haul marine transportation for chemical and petroleum cargoes. The acquisition will help the company to expand its maritime transportation business. In March 2021 , Crowley achieved a significant milestone in its 55,000-barrel articulated tug-barge (ATB) new-build project with the launch and christening at Greenbrier Marine of Qamun, a double-hulled petroleum barge specifically designed for the Alaska fuels market.

, Crowley achieved a significant milestone in its 55,000-barrel articulated tug-barge (ATB) new-build project with the launch and christening at Greenbrier Marine of Qamun, a double-hulled petroleum barge specifically designed for the fuels market. In November 2020 , Ingram Barge Company LLC announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Houston Fleeting Services LLC, has entered into an agreement to acquire the business assets of Houston -based Cheryl K LLC and San Jacinto River Fleet LLC. The acquisition is aimed to strengthen Ingram Barge's position in the inland marine industry by expanding reach and capabilities to the Houston area and along the Texas Gulf Coast, the company said in the announcement.

, Ingram Barge Company LLC announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Houston Fleeting Services LLC, has entered into an agreement to acquire the business assets of -based Cheryl K LLC and San Jacinto River Fleet LLC. The acquisition is aimed to strengthen position in the inland marine industry by expanding reach and capabilities to the area and along the Texas Gulf Coast, the company said in the announcement. In August 2020 , four new 90-meter oil/deck cargo barges for Canada's Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) Marine Transportation Services (MTS) were launched by Nanjing Jinling Shipyard, in Nanjing , China .

Some of the prominent players operating in the barge transportation market profiled by Fact.MR are:

American Commercial Barge Line LLC.

INGRAM Marine Group

Kirby Corporation

SEACOR Holdings Inc.

Campbell Transport Company

Heartland Barge

Bouchard Transportation

Canal Barge

Magnolia Marine Transport

Marquette Transportation

Others

More Insights on the Global Barge Transportation Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of barge transportation market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for barge transportation with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Barge Type

Dry Bulk Cargo Barge



Liquid Cargo Barge



Car-Float Barge



Power Barge



Construction Barge

Vessel Type

Open Barge



Covered Barge



Tank Barge

Voyage

Inland



Offshore



Ocean

Propulsion

Towed Barge



Self-Propelled Barge

Key Questions Covered in the Barge Transportation Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into barge transportation demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for barge transportation market between 2021 and 2031

Barge transportation market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Barge transportation market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

