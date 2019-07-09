Burgeoning Investments across Oil & Gas Industry Assisting Sales of Chemical Injection Pumps, Details Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the latest research publication by Fact.MR, the chemical injection pumps market has been kept under the radar to highpoint valuable insights associated to advancement and expansion strategies in the coming years. The report titled "Chemical Injection Pumps Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market Insights 2019 to 2029", unveils that nearly 1500 thousand units of chemical injection pumps were traded in 2018, and the sales are likely to value 4% Y-o-Y growth in 2019. This steady development can be accredited to soaring applicability in the oil and gas industry, together with surging water treatment projects.

As per this analysis, the onset of strategic collaborations, acquisitions of related businesses, and latest product developments are quoted to be the primary strategies imposed by chemical injection pumps providers with a purpose to seize major shares in the global market revenues. This report is a convenient and resourceful compilation of vital statistics associated to key trends, opportunity assessment, supply chain analysis, absolute $ opportunity, Y-o-Y growth comparison and a lot more.

Dominance of Pneumatic and Hydraulic Pumps Set to Augment Market Growth

It has been analyzed that pneumatic and hydraulic pumps together account close to 50% of total sales of chemical injection pumps. While electrically powered pumps alone acquire over a third of overall sales, reports Fact.MR study. At present, the high selling aspect of electric chemical injection pumps is qualified to their greater adoption across the oil and gas industry with an aim to achieve reduced methane emissions.

Technological Improvements to Support Effective Maintenance

The incorporation of digitalization is set to deliver opportunities for the optimization of operations and maintenance of chemical injection pumps. Furthermore, advanced analytical methods and monitoring equipment which permit predictive maintenance are empowering end-users to revamp the pump uptime, thus motivating profitability for manufacturing players.

Preview Analysis of Global Chemical Injection Pumps Market Segmented By Drive Type (Pneumatic, Electric, Hydraulic, Others), By Product Type (Centrifugal Pumps, Positive Displacement Pump, Others), By End Use Industry, & by Region: -

Investment Takes a Leap across Oil & Gas Sector to Supplement Pump Sales

With the growing demand for petroleum and petrochemical products, there has been significant investments happening across the oil and gas industry. As per report specifics, major funds are invested to deploy vital high-tech industrial equipment such as chemical injection pumps. Hence, major opportunities are expected to be served for competitors in the chemical injection pumps market during the forecast period.

Asian Countries to Emerge as the Prime Regional Revenue Contributor

The report discloses the bolstering chemical injection pumps market across East Asia which is expected to account more than 30% share in the global market during 2019. On the other hand, South Asia is also estimated to be ranked among the major regional markets in terms of chemical injection pumps sales. According to this study, both the regions would function as prime opportunity centers for stakeholders in the near future. The impact of constantly rising petrochemicals demand as well as growing concerns associated to deleterious effects of poor water quality have led to soaring investments in the oil & gas and water treatment sectors across East and South Asian countries.

The final section of the assessment stresses on the competitive scenario active in the global chemical injection pumps market. Each of the mentioned players is examined thoroughly to enlighten the readers. Some of the leading players included in the report are SPX FLOW, Inc., Graco Inc., Axflow, Lewa GmbH, Idex Corporation and Bruin Instruments Corp.

