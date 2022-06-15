Burgeoning Sales of Automotive Vehicles to Create Demand for Coupling Agents

New Applications in Dentistry To Boost Coupling Agents Sales to Reach US$ 812.1 Mn by 2032

Fact.MR's recent study published on the global coupling agents market provide detailed insights into prominent factors favoring the growth between 2022 and 2032. It offers a detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis on the current market trends. The survey also offers uncovers demand outlook for coupling agents in the market in terms of type and application.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global coupling agents market is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of around US$ 293 Mn through 2032, projecting growth at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2032. The sales of coupling agents are expected to reach US$ 538 Mn by 2022.

In the past few years, sales of automotive vehicles is increasing across the world, favored by growing per capita income and introduction of novel automobiles with advanced technologies and features.

For instance, according to a study by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), sales of passenger cars increased to 3.08 Mn in 2021, exhibiting a growth of 26.6%, as compared to the 2.43 Mn units sold in the year 2020. Since coupling agents are extensively used in the manufacturing of various automotive components, rising sales of automobiles are expected to spur demand in the market.

As per Fact.MR, sales of coupling agents are estimated to exceed US$ 812.1 Mn by the end of 2032, in comparison to the US$ 519.4 Mn registered in 2021.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7429

Due to the growing introduction of novel coupling agents, they are finding new applications across dental and pharmaceutical sectors as adhesives for alterations of mechanical and chemical surfaces of dental materials. This is anticipated to create new growth prospects for the coupling agents market.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. is expected to account for the dominant share in the North America market, owing to the growing applications across dental and pharmaceutical sectors.

market, owing to the growing applications across dental and pharmaceutical sectors. Germany is estimated to exhibit growth at a rapid CAGR, driven by the accelerating sales of automotive vehicles in the country.

is estimated to exhibit growth at a rapid CAGR, driven by the accelerating sales of automotive vehicles in the country. China is projected to remain a highly lucrative coupling agents market, exhibiting growth at 4.2% CAGR during the assessment period.

Japan and South Korea are forecast to collectively account for a significant share in the Asia Pacific market, expanding at a 4.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

and are forecast to collectively account for a significant share in the market, expanding at a 4.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. In terms of application, the adhesive & sealants segment is anticipated to lead the market, projecting growth at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2032.

Growth Drivers:

Growing use of coupling agents in the manufacturing of automotive tires, owing to their ability to increase the traction on wet or slippery surfaces and lower rolling resistance, is favoring the growth in the market.

Surging demand for paints & coatings across construction, industrial, automotive, and others industries is estimated to augment the sales of coupling agents in the global market.

Restraints:

Side effects associated with the inhalation of toxic volatile organic compounds such as sulfur silane, vinyl silane, and others are hindering the demand for coupling agents.

Implementation of strict regulations by environmental protection organizations on the use of plastic is a primary factor impeding the sales of coupling agents in the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7429

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players in the global coupling agents market are emphasizing on introducing novel products to enhance their product portfolio. Also, others players are aiming at expanding their production capacity and entering into collaboration of strengthen their footprint in the market.

For instance,

In June 2018 , Evonik, a German specialty chemicals company announced the expanding its precipitated silica production capability by 40,000 metric tons in its Turkey -based facility starting from 2020. This will assist the company to expanding their revenue share across Middle East .

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Evonik Industries,

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.,

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC,

Dowdupont,

Wacker Chemie AG

Gelest Inc.

WD Silicone Company

Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Company Limited

Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Company Limited

China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Coupling Agents Market

In its recent study, Fact.MR reveals factors influencing the growth in the global coupling agents market during the assessment period. The study also offers compelling insights into prominent drivers creating growth opportunities in the coupling agents market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Sulfur Silane



Vinyl Silane



Epoxy Silane



Amino Silane



Other Types

By Application:

Rubber & Plastics



Fiber Treatment



Adhesive & Sealants



Paints & Coatings



Other Applications

By Region:

North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC



MEA

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertise

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7429

Key Questions Covered in the Coupling Agents Market Report

What is the estimated revenue of the coupling agents market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the coupling agents market?

Which region is estimated to exhibit fastest growth rate in the global coupling agents market during 2022-2032?

What is the projected market valuation of the coupling agents market in 2022?

Which are the factors driving the coupling agents during 2022-2032?

What is the expected growth rate of the coupling agents market until 2032?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market: Rising use of industrial cleaning chemicals for keeping the industrial floors non-slippery is favoring the growth in the market. Also, rising implementation of strict norms and standards regarding hygiene, especially across the food & beverage sector, is estimated to bolster the demand for industrial cleaning chemicals in the market.

Antiblock Agents Market: Increasing usage of antiblock agents across the plastic industry for manufacturing polymer films such as polypropylene, polyethylene, and vinyl films and growing applications in nanotechnology is expected to facilitate the growth in the antiblock agents market.

Rubber to Metal Bonding Agents: Demand for rubber to metal bonding agents is rapidly increasing, owing to their favorable properties such as good resistance in humid environments, corrosion resistance, and high-performance bonding, among others. Hence, increasing use across various industries such as automotive, industrial, and military is expected to bolster the sales in the market.

Pearlizing Agents Market: The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

Anti-Settling Agents Market: Newly-released anti-settling agents market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.9% in 2021, to total 74 KT.

Anti-Corrosive Agents Market: The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Epoxy Curing Agents Market: Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has also surveyed other regions such as Latin America and the MEA, in this revised epoxy curing agents market study.

Tanning Agents Market: The tanning agents report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR