The new nuggets deliver a bigger, juicier and more flavorful bite, served in new packaging and with refreshed dipping sauces, including a new, limited-time Special Savory Sauce

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Burger King invited Guests to share honest feedback through its listening initiative, and the brand is continuing to act on what it heard. When thousands of calls and texts made it clear that the chicken nuggets at BK weren't delivering the experience Guests expected – being called "rubbery", "dry" and "disappointing" – the brand went back to the kitchen to rethink every element of its nuggets.

Burger King® Introduces Latest Innovation Inspired by Guest Feedback – New Chicken Nuggets and Sauces

After extensive recipe development and Guest testing, Burger King is introducing new nuggets made with 100% white meat chicken, crispier golden breading, a more flavorful marinade for a juicier bite, and upgraded packaging, now served in a box, designed to deliver a better experience from kitchen to Guest.

"We take Guest feedback seriously, and when we received thousands of texts, calls, and comments telling us our nuggets needed a total overhaul, we listened," said Chef Amy Alarcon, Head Chef, Burger King U.S. & Canada. "Our culinary team evaluated every element of the experience, from the chicken and breading to the sauces that bring it all together. Throughout the process, we invited real Guests – including some of our toughest critics, kids – to test and refine the recipe, helping us create a nugget we believe delivers the quality, taste and experience that they have been asking for."

To complement the new nuggets, Burger King took a fresh look at its dipping sauce lineup, refining fan favorites and introducing an all-new limited-time Special Savory Sauce. Together, the updated lineup was designed to deliver a better pairing with every bite:

NEW Special Savory Sauce: A brand-new, limited-time dipping sauce combining creamy, tangy and lightly spicy flavors with hints of BBQ seasoning, ketchup, garlic, onion and black pepper.

A brand-new, limited-time dipping sauce combining creamy, tangy and lightly spicy flavors with hints of BBQ seasoning, ketchup, garlic, onion and black pepper. Honey Mustard: A richer, creamier take on our classic, made with mustard and honey for the perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavor.

A richer, creamier take on our classic, made with mustard and honey for the perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavor. Buffalo: A classic cayenne pepper sauce with buttery richness, savory garlic notes and just the right amount of heat.

A classic cayenne pepper sauce with buttery richness, savory garlic notes and just the right amount of heat. Sweet & Sour: A brighter, more balanced take on the classic, blending sweet pineapple flavor with tangy notes and a savory finish.

The new BK Chicken Nuggets and refreshed dipping sauces mark another milestone in the brand's ongoing Guest listening journey. Since launching its listening initiative earlier this year, the brand has continued gathering feedback and turning those insights into meaningful improvements to the menu and Guest experience, from elevating the iconic Whopper®, to crowning Guests the King at BK, to having introduced Your Way Champions and the Whopper® Guarantee. .

Burger King is inviting Guests to try the new nuggets and sauces for themselves and share their thoughts on the latest menu elevation inspired by their input starting September 1.

For more information on the new BK Chicken Nuggets, to become a Royal Perks member, or to find your nearest restaurant, please visit www.bk.com or download the app. Be sure to follow @BurgerKing on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok for the latest menu updates and more.

ABOUT BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global quick service hamburger chain known for food quality and value and as the only place guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 19,000 locations in more than 120 countries and U.S. territories. Nearly all Burger King® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the official brand website at www.bk.com or the newsroom at news.bk.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

[email protected]

SOURCE Burger King