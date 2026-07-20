The next chapter of the brand's Guest elevation journey introduces a role dedicated to letting Guests "Have It Your Way" and a commitment to Whopper excellence

MIAMI, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burger King® is launching the next chapter in its brand transformation, acting on feedback shared by thousands of Guests across the U.S. Just four months after inviting Guests to share honest feedback through its Listening Initiative that gave out President Tom Curtis' phone number, the brand is continuing to make changes inspired by the thousands of calls and texts received. Burger King is introducing two new initiatives designed to improve the moments Guests told the brand matter most – providing a consistent, accurate and welcoming in-restaurant experience – by introducing Your Way Champions and the Whopper® Guarantee*.

Burger King® Continues Turning Guest Feedback into Action with the "Your Way Champion" and Whopper® Guarantee

One thing Burger King heard consistently from Guests was that they wanted someone in the restaurant who could quickly make things right when needed. In response, the brand is introducing the "Your Way Champion": a reimagined restaurant manager role designed to empower restaurant leaders and put the Guest experience first. More than overseeing restaurant operations, Your Way Champions serve as a dedicated point person, clearly identifiable in a Your Way Champion uniform, who welcomes Guests, ensures orders are prepared the way they are requested, and is available to make things right whenever needed.

To further reinforce the commitment to getting things right, Burger King is also introducing a Whopper® Guarantee. The Whopper is the brand's most beloved item, and Guests expect to have it served hot, and exactly the way they ordered it. That's why if a Whopper® doesn't meet a Guest's expectations, the brand will not only continue to remake it on the spot, but they'll offer the Guest's next Whopper for free*.

"When we asked Guests where we could do better, they gave us a lot of honest feedback, and now it's our responsibility to act on it," said Tom Curtis, President of Burger King US&C. "We're not going to get everything right every single time, but we're committed to listening intently and improving every day. When Guests choose us, they expect high-quality food, orders made the way they asked, and a team that's there when they need us. That's what these changes are about. We're raising the standard in our restaurants, so every Guest feels like they made the right choice."

Your Way Champions serve as a clear point of contact for Guests throughout their visit. They help create a welcoming environment, double-check orders, focus on the details of customization, and are available to help with anything Guests may need. As part of the initiative, Burger King is investing in training Team Members and providing more restaurant resources to help Your Way Champions create a more seamless, Guest-first experience.

And to make redeeming the Whopper® Guarantee frictionless, Guests who aren't satisfied with their Whopper can scan the QR code provided inside their Whopper® box to receive a unique six-digit code that can be redeemed for a free* classic Whopper® during their next visit to Burger King.

The Your Way Champion and Whopper® Guarantee initiatives mark the next chapter in the Burger King brand's ongoing elevation journey. Since launching the listening initiative, elevating the Whopper® and crowning Guests the King at BK, the brand has continued gathering feedback and turning it into meaningful action. Guests can expect to see additional initiatives tied to their feedback throughout the year, including menu news coming later this summer.

For more information on the Your Way Champion and Whopper® Guarantee, to become a Royal Perks member, or to find your nearest restaurant, please visit www.bk.com or download the app. Be sure to follow @BurgerKing on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok for the latest menu updates and more.

ABOUT BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global quick service hamburger chain known for food quality and value and as the only place guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 19,000 locations in more than 120 countries and U.S. territories. Nearly all Burger King® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the official brand website at www.bk.com or the newsroom at news.bk.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

*Valid at part. U.S. BK rest. thru 8/31/26. Eligible Whopper purchase required (excl. Impossible Whopper & Whopper Jr.). Offer: 1 free classic Whopper (beef patty); in-store only; no substitutions; mods/taxes extra. Limit 1 code/person/mobile no.; code issues day after request, valid 14 days. Msg/data rates may apply. Terms: bk.com/guarantee-terms

SOURCE Burger King