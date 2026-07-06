The new Loaded Jalapeño and Club varieties arrive at participating U.S. restaurants starting July 7

MIAMI, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burger King® is giving Guests even more ways to enjoy its famous Original Chicken Sandwich with the launch of two new additions to the lineup: the Loaded Jalapeño Original Chicken Sandwich and the Club Original Chicken Sandwich, available at participating U.S. restaurants starting July 7.

Burger King® Expands Its Iconic Original Chicken Sandwich Lineup with Two Bold New Flavors

First introduced in 1979, the Original Chicken Sandwich has been a Burger King Guest favorite for decades, thanks to its unmistakable long shape, lightly breaded white meat chicken, shredded lettuce and tangy mayonnaise, all stacked on a toasted sesame seed bun. Guests have continued to show their love for the iconic sandwich and asked for even more ways to enjoy it, which is why BK is bringing two new flavorful Original Chicken Sandwich innovations to the menu for a limited time:

Loaded Jalapeño Original Chicken Sandwich: The beloved classic gets a spicy twist, featuring creamy jalapeño sauce, crispy and pickled jalapeños, crispy onions, lettuce, tomatoes and American cheese, layered on the signature long white meat chicken patty and iconic elongated sesame seed bun.

The beloved classic gets a spicy twist, featuring creamy jalapeño sauce, crispy and pickled jalapeños, crispy onions, lettuce, tomatoes and American cheese, layered on the signature long white meat chicken patty and iconic elongated sesame seed bun. Club Chicken Original Chicken Sandwich: A familiar but elevated take on the original, featuring crispy bacon, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and creamy mayonnaise, stacked on the signature long white meat chicken patty and iconic elongated sesame seed bun.

"The Original Chicken Sandwich is a true Burger King icon that's been loved for its signature seasoning, taste, and unmistakable shape since 1979," said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. "Through our ongoing Guest listening initiative, we heard just how passionate fans are about this sandwich, and how excited they are for new twists on it. The Loaded Jalapeño and Club flavors are our way of celebrating that love while adding something new to the lineup."

Guests can try the full lineup, including the Original Chicken Sandwich, Loaded Jalapeño Original Chicken Sandwich and Club Original Chicken Sandwich, at participating Burger King restaurants nationwide beginning July 7.

For more information on the new additions to the OCS lineup, to become a Royal Perks member, or to find your nearest restaurant, please visit www.bk.com or download the app. Be sure to follow @BurgerKing on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok for the latest menu updates and more.

ABOUT BURGER KING®

Founded in 1954, the Burger King® brand is a global quick service hamburger chain known for food quality and value and as the only place guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper® sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 19,000 locations in more than 120 countries and U.S. territories. Nearly all Burger King® restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the official brand website at www.bk.com or the newsroom at news.bk.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

SOURCE Burger King