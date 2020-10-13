BurgerFi Brings the Heat With the New Spicy Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich

While BurgerFi may conjure images of 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, the new Spicy Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich is an ode to heat-seeking diners and not for the faint of heart. The sandwich is made with all-natural, cage-free, hand-breaded boneless chicken breast from Springer Mountain Farms, topped with the sweet lingering heat of ghost pepper honey, homemade jalapeño-infused pickle chips, spicy mayo and an extra kick of freshly sliced jalapeños layered inside a branded potato bun. BurgerFi's take on this redefined chicken sandwich is aligned with its No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) philosophy, ensuring it never, ever settles and is always sourcing the highest quality ingredients.

"We may be known for our burgers, but we believe our new Spicy Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich can go head-to-head with even the most popular spicy chicken sandwiches out there," said Paul Griffin, BurgerFi's Chief Culinary Officer. "Our commitment to quality through our NAE program is what sets us apart from competitors. The Spicy Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich is made with cage-free chicken that is American Humane Certified, sourced from family-owned Springer Mountain Farms and raised with no hormones and no antibiotics, ever."

This Spicy Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich will be available in-store, online and through the BurgerFi app, as well as through third party delivery, at participating locations. For more information and to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and download the BurgerFi app.

"Our new Spicy Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich takes our classic fan-favorite and kicks it up a notch with unique, house-made ingredients like our Ghost Pepper Honey and Hot Pickles," said Charlie Guzzetta, President of BurgerFi. "We think that this will be the new spicy lovers' go-to sandwich – but don't just take our word for it, we can't wait for you try it and taste the difference."

About BurgerFi

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept was chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% natural American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com , 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

