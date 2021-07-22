BurgerFi Gets Saucy

BurgerFi offers more than ten different sauce selections that include the general favorites like Ranch, Spicy Mayo, Chili, Cheese Sauce, Honey Mustard BBQ and Memphis Sweet BBQ. The more innovative sauces include premium Truffle Aioli, Bacon Jalapeño Ranch made with fresh jalapeños and real home style bacon, Garlic Aioli, which is infused with roasted garlic, and their famed Fi Sauce, which has been their secret sauce for years. Additionally, the Ghost Pepper Honey has become a fan favorite after launching with the Spicy Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich this past year.

"We are always looking for ways to elevate the better-burger dining experience for our guests with high-quality, unique and most importantly… delicious options. Each of our menu items, starting from our world-class and award-winning burgers all the way down to our dipping sauces are chef-crafted and freshly made by our talented chef, Paul Griffin. It's not enough that we offer Fresh-Cut Fries and Beer-Battered Onion Rings vs. frozen ones that some of our competitors offer. But when you pair our sides with things like Truffle or Garlic Aioli and our tenders with Ghost Pepper Honey, they're truly outstanding" says Julio Ramirez, CEO of BurgerFi.

While BurgerFi's sauces go with any and all menu items, they make the perfect pair when used with Fresh-Cut Fries, house-made Beer Battered Onion Rings or Cage-Free Fi'ed Chicken Tenders. The fries at BurgerFi are made with two items only, potatoes and salt and each of their onion rings are hand dipped in beer batter made in-house at each location.

"All our sides are freshly cut every day and are made-to-order with any one of our premium sauces. Creating perfect pairings is part of our mission to craft the ultimate better-burger experience," says Paul Griffin, Chief Culinary Officer of BurgerFi. "We always consider ourselves to be innovators and trailblazers at BurgerFi and our sauces definitely showcase that."

BurgerFi's one-of-a-kind sauces are available in all restaurants, online and through the BurgerFi app, as well as through third party delivery, at participating locations. For more information and to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and download the BurgerFi app.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019 and is included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach or Cody Cree

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

Company Contact:

BurgerFi International Inc.

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

Quinn PR

Laura Neroulias, [email protected]

SOURCE BurgerFi International

Related Links

http://www.burgerfi.com

