BurgerFi International Inc. Launches First Ever Franchising of Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Co-Branded Location Leads the Charge for New Expansion Strategy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BFI" or the "Company"), owner of one of the nation's leading fast-casual "better burger" dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the high-quality, casual dining pizza brand under the name Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings ("Anthony's"), announced today it has entered into a multi-unit development agreement with NDM Hospitality Services, LLC, an innovator in the travel and dining industries. The agreement will franchise three Anthony's locations in Florida over the next two years.

"This groundbreaking deal celebrates the first franchise for Anthony's, as well as the first co-branded location for BurgerFi and Anthony's," said Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi International. "As one of BurgerFi's original franchisees and a multi-unit operator, NDM Hospitality brings a strong track record of innovation and operational expertise and is the right partner to spearhead this new strategic growth with us."

As part of Anthony's new franchise program being introduced this year, NDM Hospitality is the first franchisee to sign a development deal, which will launch in Kissimmee, FL inside an existing BurgerFi restaurant with a projected opening in Spring 2023.

NDM Hospitality has been a key player in the growth of BurgerFi and has innovated many of the internal processes the chain uses today. BurgerFi's growth has embraced going beyond the traditional model and is expanding through several different channels, including non-traditional venues, ghost kitchens, airports, and now, dual-brand locations with Anthony's.

After being acquired by BurgerFi International in 2021, Anthony's new design protype has evolved into a cost-effective model that allows for a larger focus on off-premises business. The brand is positioned well to attract experienced franchisees due to its new model and in turn fuel future expansion.

"Anthony's has reached a pivotal milestone. As we roll out our franchise program for Anthony's, it only seems right to connect with NDM Hospitality to start this new era of franchising for the concept," said Ronald Biskin, Chief Development Officer of BurgerFi International. "This dual-branded approach highlights our flexible footprint and will leverage operations, facilities and real estate with the potential application in multiple BurgerFi locations," said Biskin.

Both BurgerFi and Anthony's have piqued the interest of many large multi-unit franchisees as complimentary concepts and are poised for potential expansion across the country.

For more information about BurgerFi and Anthony's, or to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and www.acfp.com .

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a leading multi-brand restaurant company that develops, markets, and acquires fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurant concepts around the world, including corporate-owned stores and franchises. BurgerFi is among the nation's leading better burger concepts with 117 BurgerFi restaurants (92 franchised and 25 corporate-owned). As of October 3, 2022, BurgerFi is the owner and franchisor of the two following brands with a combined 178 locations.

BurgerFi. BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year and included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. In 2021, Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants, and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com . Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Anthony's. Anthony's was acquired by BurgerFi on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wing brand that operates 61 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations, as of October 3, 2022. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony's was named "The Best Pizza Chain in America" by USA Today's Great American Bites and "Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain" by Mashed in 2021. To learn more about Anthony's, please visit www.acfp.com

Additional Information

NDM Hospitality. Founded in 2011, NDM Hospitality Services, LLC specializes in the travel and dining industries. NDM Hospitality owns and operates a total of 8 BurgerFi restaurants and have a lease signed for a 9th location. NDM has been recognized by BurgerFi as 'Franchisee of the Year', 'Operator of the Year', 'Highest Year Over Year Sales Growth', 'Highest Guest Service Scores'. Matthew Falcone is Managing Principle at NDM Hospitality and currently holds the position of BurgerFi Co-Op President for South Florida. To learn more about NDM Hospitality, please visit www.ndmhospitality.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to BurgerFi's estimates of its future business outlook, liquidity, prospects or financial results, cost efficiencies, store opening plans, continued unit growth, expansion, and BurgerFi's dual-branded concept. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and those discussed in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to continue to access liquidity from our credit agreement and remain compliant with financial covenants therein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to BurgerFi or persons acting on BurgerFi's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

