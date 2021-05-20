BurgerFi Named FastCasual's Top Brand of 2021

Since its creation 16 years ago, the FastCasual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list has recognized the industry's most successful brands. Having been nominated for eight consecutive years, this past year has been unique, and BurgerFi has demonstrated incredible resilience and a commitment to its community of franchisees, team members, partners and guests.

Julio Ramirez, chief executive officer of BurgerFi, accepted the award today on behalf of the company during virtual gala hosted by Networld Media Group and FastCasual's Senior Editor, Cherryh Cansler.

"We are extremely thrilled about our first-place finish in the Top 100," said Ramirez. "We are grateful to Fast Casual and Networld for this incredible honor, and thankful to our extended BurgerFi family of franchisees, amazing and courageous restaurant team members, everyone at the Restaurant Support Center, and our vendor partners. Collectively and collaboratively, we strive to deliver on our mission to provide our guests with the best burger experience every single day. This would not be possible without them. But most importantly, we're grateful to our loyal guests or as we like to call them – Fi'natics, that motivate us to be better every day."

BurgerFi's win comes off a huge year of growth and success. Over the past six months the company officially became publicly traded on the NASDAQ in December, celebrated their ten-year anniversary in February and had Martha Stewart join their Board of Directors in March. They've got a record number of new restaurant openings planned for the year, were named QSR's 2020 Breakout Brand of the Year and also named the Best Better Burger Chain on USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was voted the Top Better Burger chain in Fast Casual Restaurants in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice for 2021, named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of the Year for 2020, placed as the Top Better Burger Chain in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2021, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com . Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements regarding BurgerFi's objectives, expectations, intentions, beliefs or strategies, or statements containing words such as "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "plans," "seeks," "implies," or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that BurgerFi's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic. Among the important factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially are (i) the impact of any economic recessions in the U.S. and other parts of the world, (ii) fluctuations in the global economy, (iii) BurgerFi's ability of maintaining its margins, (iv) changes in applicable accounting principles or interpretations of such principles, (v) delays in BurgerFi's ability to develop new products and services and market acceptance of new products and services, (vi) rapid technological change, (vii) BurgerFi's ability to attract and retain key management personnel, (viii) the existence of substantial competition, and (ix) other risk factors listed from time to time in BurgerFi's Exchange Act reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and BurgerFi undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

Company Contacts:

BurgerFi International Inc.

Ashley Spitz, [email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

Quinn PR

Laura Neroulias, [email protected]

SOURCE BurgerFi International

Related Links

http://www.burgerfi.com

