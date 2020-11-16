BurgerFi Partners With Epic Kitchens to Open Ghost Kitchen Bringing Their All-Natural Burgers to Downtown Chicago

" Delivery is such an important way for our fans to order BurgerFi, especially given our current environment," said Charlie Guzzetta, President of BurgerFi. "Epic Kitchens is a great partner for us to grow in the Chicago market. As a delivery and pick up-only kitchen, they've really perfected the off-premise dining format, so that our guests can enjoy our hot juicy burgers and crispy, crunchy fries from wherever they choose to eat their meal."

Originally founded in 2011, BurgerFi's purpose is simple – RedeFining the way the world eats burgers by using the best ingredients and practices. Their chef-created menu and commitment to responsible procurement resonate with consumers across the country and around the world. In 2019, BurgerFi was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations for its commitment to serving all-natural Angus beef that is No Antibiotics Ever (N.A.E) – no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives ever used.

"BurgerFi is an iconic brand with a fast-growing footprint and a groundswell of customer excitement," said Murad Karimi, CEO of Epic Kitchens. "We are honored to be part of the BurgerFi brand family and thrilled to add BurgerFi to our platform starting in Chicago."

Signature dishes on the menu include the BurgerFi Cheeseburger a double natural Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and BurgerFi Sauce served on a toasted potato bun; VegeFI Burger crispy quinoa and fresh-cut veggie burger, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and BurgerFi Sauce, served on a multigrain bun; Original Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich all-natural, free-range, boneless, hand-breaded breast of chicken from Springer Mountain Farms with honey mustard BBQ sauce, crunchy pickle chips, lettuce, and tomato, served on a toasted potato bun; Famous Crispy Fries; Fi'ed Chicken Tenders, and much more.

The Downtown Chicago BurgerFi ghost kitchen will be open seven days a week for lunch, dinner, and late-night bites. Stay up to date with specials and mouth-watering photos by liking BurgerFi Downtown Chicago on Facebook .

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with nearly 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept was chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses only 100% natural Angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. BurgerFi was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Private Companies List, placed in the top 20 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list for the past 7 years and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com, 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

Epic Kitchens operates multi-branded ghost kitchens with a focus on delivering convenient and craveable food to our customers one meal at a time. Not only do we enable our restaurant partners to have a presence on all the major delivery marketplaces in the densest sub-markets in the U.S., but we also provide on our online ordering platform allowing consumers to order from us directly at epickitchens.com .

