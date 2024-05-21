BurgerFi Relaunches The Chicken Wars

Brand ruffles feathers by changing their name to ChickenFi, starting May 21

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hold onto your beaks! BurgerFi® is "winging it" big time by rebranding as ChickenFi and diving into the Chicken Wars! The name change ruffles feathers and celebrates the debut of the new Fried and Grilled Chicken Sandwiches and this antibiotic-free chicken is available every day including Sundays. Yes, that is right, Sundays! Bring your appetite and savor these new chicken offerings starting on May 21, 2024.

"Chicken presents a significant opportunity for business growth. We've expanded our chicken offerings by 50%, broadening our menu selection and improving our existing products. We recognize that not everyone eats beef daily, so we came to the table with a top-tier chicken experience," said Carl Bachmann, Chief Chicken Officer. "We're pushing the envelope with new chicken sandwiches, grilled chicken salad bowls, crispier and crunchier Fresh-Cut Fries, and new premium potato buns. This is only the beginning."

As the leader in fast casual dining, the brand master's both realms - better burgers and now the best chicken. We dare you to find another brand that nails both! ChickenFi's chicken breast is prepared sous-vide to create a moist and tender product. The new sandwiches come grilled or hand-breaded and fried, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickles, and honey mustard. Trust us, you won't want to miss this goodness.

The new sandwiches join the brand's fresh, never-frozen Jumbo Chicken Wings, cage-free Chicken Tenders, and Grilled Chicken Bowls, adding more variety for guests to enjoy their favorite selections at ChickenFi. Guests can pair their new favorite chicken sandwich with ChickenFi's Fresh-Cut Fries or hand-battered Onion Rings.

"We're entering the world of chicken sandwiches the only way we know how by bringing bold and edgy flavor to the table," said Cindy Syracuse, the Chief of Ruffling Feathers. "These new sandwiches are the best chicken sandwich in the category. Let our guests judge for themselves." Members of the Brand's V-Fi-P loyalty club get early access to "eggstra" surprise and delights specials! Not a Vi-Fi-P member? Just download our app at https://order.burgerfi.com/user/create-account

Guests can also satisfy their sweet and salty cravings with the limited-edition Chicken + Waffles Shake, made with Vanilla Frozen Custard, and Pancake Maple Syrup and topped with an all-natural chicken tender and mini waffle for dunking. This exclusive shake is available only in Lauderdale-By the Sea and the Better Burger Lab in NYC.

Looking to give someone the bird? For every $25 spent on gift cards, receive a $10 bonus card through June 17. Gift cards are available for purchase either online, in-store or via the app.

