BurgerFi® Returns To The Big Apple With New Better Burger Lab

News provided by

BurgerFi International

11 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

Premium burger brand debuts new Better Burger Lab set to open December 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The big apple is now the big burger as BurgerFi®, announces its triumphant return to New York City in late December 2023 and is bringing its chef-driven, award-winning burger with it. But that's not all; along with the grand reopening of its flagship restaurant, BurgerFi is set to unveil its groundbreaking Better Burger Lab experience.  Located at 1571 Second Avenue, the Upper East Side restaurant will offer the brand's fresh, never frozen 100% American Angus Beef, fresh-cut sides, draft beer, and frozen custard desserts. In addition, the Better Burger Lab will offer an exclusive lineup of limited-edition offerings that guests can't find anywhere else.

"As a born and raised New Yorker, reopening our Manhattan location is a personal passion point for me," said Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International. "In the city that never sleeps, we will have a late-night menu to make sure we are meeting the needs of our guests. Innovating around food quality and taste is a key win for BurgerFi, and we're no stranger to it. We value our guests and want to give them the power to help decide what's on our menu. The Burger Lab will create a unique experience that remains true to delivering BurgerFi's great service and great products."

As the flagship location, the restaurant will also serve as a venue for special events, including providing a variety of alcoholic beverages. For residents of NYC, becoming a V-Fi-P, a member of the BurgerFi Rewards Program, is a must as you might snag an invitation to an exclusive tasting event. Bachmann joined the Company in July 2023 and brings extensive experience in the burger and pizza sectors. He plans to expand the brand's footprint by capturing opportunities in new markets and nontraditional space.

"This is an exciting new chapter for the brand," said Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi International Inc. and Founder & CEO of Lionheart Capital. "This is the 90-day mark for the leadership brought by CEO Carl Bachmann, who has made tremendous progress. The Board of Directors and I are extremely pleased and look forward to the Brand's continued success."

BurgerFi has reinvented the burger from the ground up, standing apart from other "better burger" franchises. Guests can enjoy a variety of chef-crafted, high-quality food, including Fresh-Cut Fries, Frozen Custard Shakes, Fi'ed Chicken, and 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit WWW.BURGERFI.COM and download the BurgerFi app for free fries on your first order.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)
BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi was named "The Very Best Burger" at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1 "Best Fast Food Burger" in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's Top Ten Brands for 10 consecutive years and in 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook, Threads and X. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC. 

Media Contact:
Ink Link Marketing
Kim Miller
[email protected]
305.333.2809

SOURCE BurgerFi International

Also from this source

Kids Own Mondays at BurgerFi® With Free Kids Meals

Starting on September 25, BurgerFi®, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi"), is serving up little Fi-natics with its ...

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at BurgerFi With A $3 Double Cheeseburger With A Freestyle Drink Purchase

On September 18, BurgerFi®, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi"), is biting into its favorite day of the year –...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.