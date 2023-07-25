BurgerFi® Tests New Meal- It's BurgerFi's B*F*D!

The premium burger brand announces an iconic trio of Burger, Fries, and Drink starting at $9.99

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi" or the "Company"), owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, is cracking the code on summer savings with its Burger, Fries, and Drink (B*F*D) deal. Participating BurgerFi South Florida locations will serve up the B*F*D (Burger, Fries, and Drink) starting at $9.99 for a limited time.

"At BurgerFi, we know that our sensational indulgence may not fit guests' everyday lifestyle, so we want to provide choices such as portion size and vegetarian burgers to provide additional reasons for more guests to visit our restaurants," said Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer for BurgerFi. "We want to ensure that it's a win for guests, a win for our teams to execute, and a win for our stakeholders."

The B*F*D menu offers three meals starting at $9.99, including the single BurgerFi Burger, a mouthwatering burger made with 100% all-natural Angus beef, free of steroids, hormones, and antibiotics, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and Fi Sauce. Fans can also enjoy the single BurgerFi Cheeseburger, topped with melted American cheese for $10.99, or the one-and-only VegeFi® Burger, a quinoa and veggie blend burger with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and Fi Sauce on a vegan multigrain bun for $11.99. Each B*F*D includes a personal sized Fresh-Cut Fries and a 22oz Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage, where available.

"Our made-to-order, fresh never frozen, premium burgers are the foundation of the BurgerFi brand and Burgers, Fries, and a Drink are at our core," said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer for BurgerFi. "We love going above and beyond for our Fi-natics to make sure they have the best experience at our restaurants."

The limited-time value of the B*F*D will only be valid at participating locations while supplies last. For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and download the BurgerFi app for free fries on your first order.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high-quality Wagyu Beef Blend Burgers, Antibiotic and Cage-Free Chicken offerings, Fresh, Hand-Cut Sides, and Frozen Custard Shakes and Concretes. BurgerFi was named "The Very Best Burger" at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC.

