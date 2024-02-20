BurgerFi® To Debut Prime Rib Burger at South Beach Wine and Food Festival

News provided by

BurgerFi International

20 Feb, 2024, 13:41 ET

BurgerFi "Prime Day" promotion on February 28 - $6 Prime Rib Burger with a purchase of a Coca-Cola Freestyle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi®, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi"), is ready for prime time at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. The better burger brand is aiming to defend its crown of The Very Best Burger at SOBEWFF Burger Bash hosted by Rachel Ray on Thursday, February 22, 2024, with a brand-new Prime Rib Burger that will be unveiled at the competition. To celebrate the newest product launch, BurgerFi will hold a special "Prime Day" deal on February 28, 2024, with a $6 Prime Rib Burger with the purchase of a Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage, at participating restaurants only.

"We take our Best Burger title very seriously so we wanted to innovate and create a sensational, elevated burger experience that only BurgerFi can deliver," said Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer for BurgerFi International. "At BurgerFi, we use the highest quality Angus beef, antibiotic-free and fresh, never frozen. By topping this premium beef with a high-quality prime rib and our chef-crafted sauces we have created a unique craveable better burger experience worthy of 'prime time.'"

The new Prime Rib Burger was developed in the new BurgerFi Better Burger Lab, where the culinary team perfected the recipe and made it competition-ready for the SOBEWFF Burger Bash. The Prime Rib Burger features a creamy French Onion Dip as the base and signature premium, Angus Beef topped with American cheese and grilled onions, then piled high with Au Jus dipped Prime Rib and a creamy chef-crafted horseradish sauce. It epitomizes the BurgerFi standards for creating exceptional products.

"We are excited to have the Better Burger Lab SOBE pop-up for the Wine and Food Festival and compete with such innovative brands," said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer. "As a South-Florida based brand, we take our heritage seriously and the SOBEWFF is one of the best culinary events in the country supporting the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism. Giving back and supporting our community is a key pillar of our brand values and we are thrilled to be participating again this year. Last year, the premium burger brand took home the win with the BBQ Rodeo Burger."

To learn more about BurgerFi, visit www.BurgerFi.com or download the BurgerFi app for Free Fresh-Cut Fries on your first order.

Media Contact
Brianne Barbakoff
[email protected]
305.631.2283

SOURCE BurgerFi International

Also from this source

BurgerFi Shouts "Yes, Chef" With All-New Burger

Join us in a chorus of "Yes, Chef!" as BurgerFi®, the maestro of better burgers owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., introduces the Yes, Chef...
BURGERFI® INTRODUCES A NEW WINGMAN, JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

BURGERFI® INTRODUCES A NEW WINGMAN, JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

WTF… Wings Take Flight at BurgerFi®, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. The better burger brand has an official wingman, fresh, never-frozen jumbo ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.