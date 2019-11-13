BurgerFi Wins Best Burger Joint Accolade from Consumer Reports and Fellow Public Interest Organizations for Its Commitment to Antibiotic-Free Beef

"We're excited to be recognized again for doing what we have always done. BurgerFi's core mission is about food transparency and it's clear that guests can taste the difference and believe it is critically important when making dining out choices," said Charlie Guzzetta, Chief Brand Development Officer at BurgerFi. "This is yet another of many confirming reports that recognize our commitment to serving food made with the highest standards and clean ingredients. In addition to our 100-percent, antibiotic-free Angus beef patties, we are equally proud to serve humanely raised, all-natural chicken breast, hand-cut, freshly made fries and made-for-us potato buns with no preservatives. Ever."

The Chain Reaction report, issued by Consumer Reports, Natural Resources Defense Council and several other public interest organizations, ranks America's top restaurant chains on their policies relating to antibiotic use in their beef supply chains. The overuse of antibiotics in livestock has been linked to antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a major public health issue.

The report also noted that BurgerFi posted higher year-over-year sales, proving that using better beef boosts a restaurant concept's bottom line while protecting public health.

This honor comes on the heels of the Annual Chain Reaction report last year, which graded the top 25 fast-food burger chains on their antibiotic use policies. BurgerFi was one of only two chains to receive an "A" grade for serving quality beef without the routine use of hormones or antibiotics. Most of the chains in the report, including some of the most recognized concepts in the burger category, received failing grades (others none higher than a "D").

ABOUT BURGERFI

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts domestically and internationally with 25 in currently development. The concept was chef-founded and committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses only 100% Angus beef patties with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi was listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, placed in the top 20 on Fast Casual's 2018 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com, 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

