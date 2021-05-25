BurgerFi's New "Fi on the Fly®" Food Truck Ready to Hit the Road. First Stop, Miami

The chef-founded concept will now be able to take its award-winning favorites on the road with "Fi on the Fly®" to expand its legion of Fi-natic by serving private parties, corporate events, charitable fundraisers, birthdays, weddings, cultural and sporting events, musical festivals, food truck events and more throughout the South Florida area.

"With the slew of awards we've won recently, BurgerFi is on a roll. Not just figuratively but now literally, with our state of the art, mobile kitchen and crowd pleaser serving up our fresh all-natural favorites. It's a great way to reach more people beyond our existing locations and participate in community events where guests can sample our amazing all-natural, premium burgers without antibiotics, hormones or steroids, our fresh-cut fries with gourmet sauces, award-winning VegeFi® and better than ice cream custard shakes and concretes and more. 'Fi on the Fly®' will be perfect for corporate events, private parties and any event that you'll want to plus-up with an amazing food experience," said Julio Ramirez, CEO of BurgerFi. "It's an extension of the brand as we continue to grow and reach people anywhere and any way they want to experience BurgerFi."

The 34' extra-long truck features a bluetooth stereo system, green LED trim lighting, a customizable menu board screen and is artfully wrapped in all things BurgerFi.

BurgerFi's food truck will offer the better-burger brands' most beloved menu items, including the BurgerFi Cheeseburger, VegeFi® Burger, fresh-cut fries and onion rings and custard shakes, to name a few. While the food truck's home-base will be in South Florida (Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County), the concept is available for booking across the entire state of Florida for an additional fee. Private party packages start at $2,500 and every event is customizable.

For those wanting to book "Fi on the Fly®" please send a request via BurgerFi's website at www.burgerfi.com/foodtruck which will direct guests to fill out a form noting location, time and type of event. With the ability to function as a fully catered experience, the host of the event will work closely with the BurgerFi food truck specialist on crafting a customized menu for any special occasion. The food truck is able to serve between 80 to 100 guests per hour and up to 300+ guests.

For more information and to find the nearest BurgerFi restaurant, visit www.burgerfi.com or download the BurgerFi app.

About BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was voted the Top Better Burger chain in Fast Casual Restaurants in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice for 2021, named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of the Year for 2020, placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com . Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements regarding BurgerFi's objectives, expectations, intentions, beliefs or strategies, or statements containing words such as "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "plans," "seeks," "implies," or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that BurgerFi's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic. Among the important factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially are (i) the impact of any economic recessions in the U.S. and other parts of the world, (ii) fluctuations in the global economy, (iii) BurgerFi's ability of maintaining its margins, (iv) changes in applicable accounting principles or interpretations of such principles, (v) delays in BurgerFi's ability to develop new products and services and market acceptance of new products and services, (vi) rapid technological change, (vii) BurgerFi's ability to attract and retain key management personnel, (viii) the existence of substantial competition, and (ix) other risk factors listed from time to time in BurgerFi's Exchange Act reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and BurgerFi undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise

