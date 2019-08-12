Burgerim Franchise Opens for Fast Casual Dining in Generation Park

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern University alumnus, Candace Clement opened Burgerim Generation Park in the heart of Lake Houston.

Generation Park is becoming known for business innovation. Houston Texas is deemed a "Global City" due to its forward thinking in STEM and business. Candace noticed that the city is open to change and variety therefore she thought what better way to demonstrate healthy eating options than with an innovative fast casual restaurant.

Candace Clement, Burgerim Generation Park Owner

Candace Clement has laid roots in Houston, Texas and while adopting The "Go Big" Texas mindset. She's riding the wave of young entrepreneurs who are opening a restaurant that screams variety. Service is not new to Candace. Since 2005, Ms. Clement has been in the field of Pediatric Speech Disorders and has a strong desire to bring awareness of that disparity of access to assistance to communities worldwide. Her wish is to provide a quality source of food since that is the epitome of wellness.

"My career is ever evolving, and my life's passion is to help others achieve their goals in business ownership as I have, "says Clement.

Access to healthy foods is important for the community that she serves in Harris County especially children. She is on a mission to give back to her community at large through great food options and press partnerships.

Burgerim (https://www.burgerim.com/ ) cornered the market with a twist on the classic burger with customization. Transforming decadent burgers with patties made of Salmon, Wagyu Beef, Classic Hamburger, Chicken, Falafel, B-4 Patties and more is how they stand out from the regular burger options. They do not just stop at the patties; their buns, toppings and sauces give it a unique blend of options for each 3 oz patty. Burgerim Generation Park is one of the first fast casual dining restaurants of its kind to open in the area.

Texas does everything big and the newest option to the menu, "BIG BURGERIM" are 1/3 and ¼ pound size burger options. Chef inspired parings to accompany the signature burgers are Beer, Wine, Milkshakes, Wings, Styled Fries and Salad options. Catering options are available with the Family Box and Party Box options.

The location is now open to the public. Burgerim Generation Park is located at 12230 W. Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, Texas 77044 .

For inquiries regarding franchise owner, Ms. Candace Clement and/or Burgerim Generation Park's grand opening contact Francis Perdue of Perdue Inc.

