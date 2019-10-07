BurgerIM Partners with Unbun Foods to Create World's First Keto Burger

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With millions of Americans joining one of the fastest growing diet trends in the world - keto & grain-free – international burger chain, BurgerIM, announces the launch of its newest sandwich, the world's first Keto Burger. The company has turned to breakthrough bread startup, Unbun Foods, to supply the grain-free, keto-friendly buns. Unbun offers a healthy, low-carb alternative to lettuce buns or traditional chemical laden gluten-free buns so that consumers can still enjoy their favorite meals without compromising taste or quality.

Seeing similar explosive growth as Beyond Meat - Unbun Foods has started to displace the traditional and gluten-free bakery products with its grain-free, keto-friendly buns, bread, tortillas and pizza crusts. The Keto Bun by Unbun contains 5g net carbs, 10g of protein, 12g of fiber and 240 calories.

Starting today the Keto Burger will be available at 80 BurgerIM locations across California with immediate plans to roll out nationwide in October 2019. Made with two patties, two slices of cheese, toppings of choice, and the Keto Bun by Unbun, the burger will be priced at $10.99. Customers looking for a low-carb option for other burgers or sandwiches can also upgrade to the Keto Bun by Unbun for $1.99.

"Unbun together with BurgerIM is the perfect marriage," said BurgerIM COO Oded Talmor. "We work very hard to keep our promise to our customers of 'gourmet burgers for everyone', and I'm so excited that we can take that promise to the next level with the Keto Bun by Unbun. Having an amazing burger in a real bun that tastes amazing and is low-carb is a game-changer. No more compromising for lettuce wraps!"

BurgerIM is the fastest growing burger franchise in America with 200 open locations and 350 currently being built in just 3 years. The addition of Unbun's guilt-free bun aligns perfectly with the restaurant's already robust health conscious menu featuring eleven different patty options including wagyu, salmon, and falafel.

"At Unbun, we are obsessed with innovation in order to provide our customers with better-for-you bread alternatives, so they never have to compromise quality. Our products not only taste good, but are good for you," says Gus Klemos, Founder of Unbun Foods. "We are proud to be partnering with BurgerIM as trailblazers to provide Keto Buns across the country. Now all Americans have the opportunity to enjoy a BurgerIM burger without the guilt."

About Unbun Foods:

Unbun Foods is a Toronto based, certified keto, paleo, grain-free & gluten-free food company. Founded in late 2017 out of a one-bedroom condo, Unbun has seen explosive growth and is now available in 1,800 locations across North America including Whole Foods, Loblaws, Metro, MR.SUB, The Burger's Priest, BurgerIM, Firkin Pubs, Erewhon Market and more. Born from a mission to satisfy Founder Gus Klemos' craving for a burger without the guilt and empty carbs, Unbun gives people that follow low-carb, paleo, gluten-free, grain-free and plant-based diets the option to still enjoy their favorite restaurants, chains, fast food and meals at home without compromising taste or quality of dining experience. For more information, visit www.unbunfoods.com and Instagram @unbunfoods .

About BurgerIM:

BurgerIM, the fastest growing burger franchise in America, offers a mesmerizing array of chef-inspired, gourmet burgers to tickle everyone's taste buds and fit every lifestyle. Whether you are vegan, pescatarian, keto or just hungry, BurgerIM has what you crave. BurgerIM is burgers re-IMagined, with more choices than any other burger chain. At BurgerIM, guests can choose from eleven different patties, including angus, dry aged, wagyu, spanish beef, chicken, salmon, greek lamb, falafel and more, plus a variety of toppings from mild to wild, including sunny side up eggs, pineapple, and bacon. Top your burger off with a variety of house made sauces, delicious, soft buns, including non-GMO buns, gluten-free/plant-based buns or handcrafted lettuce to wrap your burger. BurgerIM also also serves up delicious milkshakes, signature circle-cut fries, the best double-battered onion rings in the world, meaty wings, healthy salads, and enticing dessert options. Many establishments also carry wine and beer on tap served in an upscale sports-bar-like atmosphere with big screens and a u-shaped bar. For more information, visit www.burgerim.com and Instagram @burgerim.

