Burgers risk losing their reputation as a relatively affordable entree, Technomic finds in new report

CHICAGO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burgers are often thought of as being more affordable than other menu items, but as prices continue to rise at a faster rate than the average entree, this view may start shifting. Notably, these price increases are true across a variety of burger types, including bacon cheeseburgers, veggie burgers and specialty burgers. Technomic's 2019 Burger Consumer Trend Report examines the factors at play.

"Price increases are offering operators a form of relief as they struggle with rising labor and delivery costs, as well as limited growth through traffic," explains Charles Winship, manager of consumer insights at Technomic. "But continued price increases for burgers could ultimately cut into perceptions around their affordability and push consumers toward other options."

Key takeaways from the report include:

42% of consumers who eat burgers strongly agree that they have a preferred restaurant they almost always go to for burgers

46% of consumers who eat burgers strongly agree that they've noticed price increases for burgers at restaurants over the past year

44% of millennials who eat burgers expect restaurants to offer at least one plant-based burger option

Compiling findings from over 1,600 consumer responses, as well as trends, the comprehensive 2019 Burger Consumer Trend Report helps foodservice operators and suppliers better understand consumers' consumption, attitudes and preferences toward burgers and to identify opportunity areas.

