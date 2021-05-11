Burgex Expands Geological Consulting Services with the Addition of Two New Full-Time Consulting Geologists and a Director of Sales and Business Development

SANDY, Utah, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burgex Mining Consultants is excited to announce the addition of two new full-time Consulting Geologists and a new Director of Sales and Business Development to our talented team.

James Balagna, III, CPG has joined the Burgex Mining Consultants team as a full-time Senior Consulting Geologist. Mr. Balagna has an extensive career spanning decades of mineral exploration, district-wide three-dimensional geologic modeling, project management, ore control, geological logging, pit mapping, and more. As a Senior Geologist for world-class mining companies such as Freeport-McMoRan Copper and Gold and Klondex Gold and Silver Mining Company, Mr. Balagna has demonstrated a remarkably high level of competence in mineral exploration and the mining world that will be a terrific asset to Burgex's clients.

Jake Alexander also recently joined the Burgex team as a Geologist. He holds a Master of Science in Geology from the University of Tennessee and has completed fieldwork across North America and South Africa. Mr. Alexander is passionate about performing thorough field investigations, interpreting surficial and subsurface geological data, developing system models, and ultimately providing increased value to projects throughout the mineral exploration and mining process.

In addition to Mr. Balagna and Mr. Alexander, the company has brought on a highly qualified Sales and Business Development Director to help the company better serve its clients. Bill Schnieders is a mining industry veteran with over 30 years of industry experience covering the United States. Mr. Schneiders has a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Pennsylvania State University and has won multiple awards as a Sales and District Manager for Nalco Water. He is passionate about client success and problem solving and is looking forward to growing the schedule of services that Burgex provides.

"We feel that the addition of James, Jake, and Bill to our team will greatly enhance both the breadth and quality of the geological consulting services that we can offer our clients. With strong experience in mineral exploration, these geologists are joining the team at a perfect time as the hunt for battery minerals grows in the Western United States, and construction materials are looking to ramp up for big infrastructure projects. They have the experience and knowledge necessary to carry a mining project from prospecting through advanced exploration, permitting, and feasibility." - Stuart Burgess, CEO

ABOUT BURGEX

Burgex Mining Consultants provides convenient, comprehensive mining consultation services. With more than a decade of experience, they have worked on over 2,500 projects and staked over 10,000 mineral claims. Burgex offers dependable mineral market analysis, claim staking, valuation, sampling, and more to produce quality projects in a reasonable timeframe. Their expert mining consultants assist clients in everything from mineral exploration through mining operations, all in one place. For more information, call 775-335-2053 or visit www.burgex.com.

SOURCE Burgex Mining Consultants