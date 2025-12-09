Burgex Mining Consultants Releases 2026 Macro Outlook: "The Era of Easy Geology is Over; The Era of Sovereign Strategy Has Begun"

New report forecasts an "AI Hardware Shock" as infrastructure spending collides with a fragile global supply chain.

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burgex Mining Consultants, a leader in mining market analysis and feasibility services, today released its 2026 Macro Outlook. This comprehensive report details the global economy's structural pivot from globalization to resource nationalism. The report warns that the convergence of sovereign debt, the AI infrastructure boom, and critical mineral deficits will create the most complex operating environment in modern mining history.

The Return to the Physical. The cover of the Burgex 2026 Macro Outlook sets the stage for a new industrial era, forecasting a structural shift where heavy machinery and physical extraction become the ultimate strategic assets in a digital world. Multi-variable assessment of 2026 Supply/Demand dynamics for key critical minerals. Scale 0-10 based on Burgex proprietary weighting.

While traditional analysts focus on cyclical price movements, the Burgex 2026 Outlook identifies a permanent structural break. The report argues that the "Great Re-Industrialization" of North America is creating a bifurcated market where geopolitical security and power access are now more valuable than geological grade.

Key Findings from the 2026 Outlook:

The "Hardware Shock": Hyperscalers (Amazon, Microsoft, Google) are projected to increase CapEx to over $500 billion in 2026. This heavy industry event requires 3x more copper per megawatt than traditional cloud computing.





Hyperscalers (Amazon, Microsoft, Google) are projected to increase CapEx to in 2026. This heavy industry event requires per megawatt than traditional cloud computing. The "Baseload Crisis": The U.S. faces a projected 44-gigawatt power deficit by 2028. With data centers projected to consume up to 9% of U.S. electricity by 2030 , the report predicts a "nuclear renaissance" where tech giants effectively underwrite the uranium market to secure 24/7 power.





The U.S. faces a projected by 2028. With data centers projected to consume up to , the report predicts a "nuclear renaissance" where tech giants effectively underwrite the uranium market to secure 24/7 power. The Silver Squeeze: After five consecutive years of supply deficits, silver has decoupled from gold to become a critical energy metal. Above-ground stockpiles are being drained to meet record industrial demand from the solar and electronics sectors.





After five consecutive years of supply deficits, silver has decoupled from gold to become a critical energy metal. Above-ground stockpiles are being drained to meet record industrial demand from the solar and electronics sectors. The Return of the Physical: As U.S. sovereign debt interest surpasses national defense spending, global central banks are accelerating their shift from U.S. Treasuries to gold, creating a price floor independent of traditional interest rate correlations.

A New Mandate for the Mining Industry "We have left the era of easy geology and seamless globalization," said Stuart Burgess, Chairman and Co-Founder of Burgex. "In 2026, the world isn't just looking for deposits; it is looking for security. The AI revolution is stalling not because of code, but because of a lack of copper and kilowatts. For the mining industry, this is the signal that our expertise is no longer just technical—it is nationally critical."

About the Report: The Burgex 2026 Macro Outlook aggregates proprietary data from Mineralocity, alongside analysis of global trade flows, energy grid constraints, and government policy. It is designed as a strategic roadmap for investors, developers, and policymakers navigating the "New Industrial Cold War."

The full 2026 Macro Outlook is available for download at: https://www.burgex.com/2025/12/04/the-burgex-2026-macro-outlook/

About Burgex Mining Consultants: Based in Sandy, Utah, Burgex provides global mining consulting services ranging from market analysis and mineral exploration to feasibility studies and project management. Leveraging its proprietary Mineralocity platform, Burgex helps clients navigate the complex intersection of geology, geography, and geopolitics to bring critical projects to market faster.

Media Contact:

Stuart Burgess

+1(775) 335-2053

[email protected]

SOURCE Burgex Inc. Mining Consultants