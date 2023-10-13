Burke & Herbert Bank Launches Goals for Good

Capital Youth Empowerment Program (CYEP) Selected to Receive $100 for Each Goal Scored by the Washington Capitals

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Bank will donate $100 to the Capital Youth Empowerment Program (CYEP) for each goal scored by the Washington Capitals during the 2023-2024 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season. This campaign is in partnership with Monumental Sports, broadcasters of the hometown Capitals.

"We are proud of the partnership we've built with Monumental Sports over the past nine years to help bring awareness and support to our local community giving organizations," stated David Boyle, Bank President and CEO, "This year's recipient, the Capital Youth Empowerment Program, is doing great work with disenfranchised families, focusing on social education, mentoring and career development. As a local bank, we know the important role community involvement such as this plays in future success, financial and otherwise."

"We're excited to be selected as the Burke & Herbert Bank 'Goals for Good' donation recipient," said Erick King, Capital Youth Empowerment Program (CYEP) Executive Director. "These funds will allow us to support both our operations and programs within the community. In addition, the increased visibility will allow more people access to our programs and services within the Washington Metropolitan area."

The 2023-2024 hockey season is the ninth the Bank has partnered with Monumental Sports (formerly NBC) to raise awareness and funds for a worthy non-profit. Burke & Herbert Bank has provided sizable donations to: Willing Warriors, GrandInvolve, Most Valuable Kids Inc., Alice's Kids, Inc., Connect our Kids, Inc., Rebuilding Together DC-Alexandria, Homestretch, Inc., and Operation Renewed Hope Foundation.

Capital Youth Empowerment Program (CYEP) is a unifying force in the National Capital region. Their community outreach programs teach skills and equip the underserved with the tools and empowerment needed to strengthen lives and change communities. They provide continuing education to promote change. They equip fathers with jobs skills, improving ﬁnancial wellness and job opportunity. CYEP is committed to leveling the playing field for the underserved. They operate four primary programs: Fathers in Touch, Project Success, Decoded STEM Mentoring, and Fathers in Tech.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the $3.6 billion financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington DC Metro area. The Bank offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland.

