Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. and Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announce Receipt of Shareholder Approval for Merger

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. ("Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) and Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit") (Nasdaq: SMMF) today announced that at special meetings of their respective shareholders held on December 6, 2023, Burke & Herbert and Summit shareholders approved the merger of Summit with and into Burke & Herbert, with Burke & Herbert as the surviving corporation pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Reorganization, dated as of August 24, 2023, by and between Burke & Herbert and Summit. The closing of the proposed merger remains subject to regulatory approvals and certain other customary closing conditions.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the $3.6 billion financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The Bank offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland. Learn more at www.burkeandherbertbank.com.

About Summit Financial Group, Inc.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $4.6 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, Kentucky, Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware. Summit's focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, as well as over 50 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at mysummit.bank.

