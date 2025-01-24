Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results and Declares Common Stock Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2024. In addition, at its meeting on January 23, 2025, the board of directors declared a $0.55 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on March 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025.

Q4 2024 Highlights

On December 31, 2024 , Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company became a new member of the Federal Reserve System and purchased shares of Federal Reserve Bank Stock in the amount of $14.8 million .

, the Company's form S-3 was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission and may allow the Company from time to time to offer securities whose aggregate initial offering price will not exceed $350 million .

Financial results reflect the May 3, 2024 , completion of the merger of Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit"), with and into Burke & Herbert and the merger of Summit Community Bank, Inc., with and into Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company.

For the quarter, net income applicable to common shares totaled $19.6 million , and earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") was $1.30 .

For the quarter, adjusted (non-GAAP 1 ) operating net income applicable to common shares totaled $26.6 million , and adjusted (non-GAAP 1 ) diluted EPS was $1.77 .

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 , net income applicable to common shares totaled $35.0 million , and earnings per diluted common share was $2.82 .

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 , adjusted (non-GAAP 1 ) operating net income applicable to common shares totaled $87.2 million , and adjusted (non-GAAP 1 ) diluted EPS was $7.01 .

The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $4.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.

Ending total gross loans of $5.7 billion and ending total deposits of $6.5 billion ; ending loan-to-deposit ratio of 87.1%.

Asset quality remains stable across the loan portfolio with adequate reserves.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 11.5%2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 14.6%2 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 9.8%2.

From David P. Boyle, Company Chair and Chief Executive Officer

"Our results for the quarter demonstrate the financial benefits of the merger with Summit and the teamwork involved with the systems integration that took place in November. Despite the amount of time and energy committed to the conversion, we grew both loans and core deposits during the quarter. In addition, the balance sheet reflects ample liquidity and capital as we enter 2025 and we look forward to delivering increased value for our customers, employees, communities, and shareholders."

Results of Operations

Fourth Quarter 2024

The Company reported fourth quarter 2024 net income applicable to common shares of $19.6 million, or $1.30 per diluted common share.

Included in the fourth quarter were pre-tax charges of $8.9 million of expenses related to the merger with Summit. Excluding these items from the current quarter on a tax effected basis, adjusted (non-GAAP1) operating net income was $26.6 million, or $1.77 per diluted common share.

Period-end total gross loans were $5.7 billion at December 31, 2024 , an increase of $98.2 million from September 30, 2024 .

at , an increase of from . Period-end total deposits were $6.5 billion at December 31, 2024 , a decrease of $85.6 million from September 30, 2024 , primarily due to a $100.5 million decrease in brokered deposits.

at , a decrease of from , primarily due to a decrease in brokered deposits. Net interest income for the quarter was $70.7 million compared to $73.2 million in the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in loan interest income related to lower accelerated loan accretion income offset by a decrease in deposit cost.

compared to in the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in loan interest income related to lower accelerated loan accretion income offset by a decrease in deposit cost. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP 1 ) decreased to 3.91% versus 4.07% in the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower accelerated loan accretion income.

) decreased to 3.91% versus 4.07% in the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower accelerated loan accretion income. Accretion income on loans during the quarter was $12.0 million , and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $3.8 million , or 11.4 bps of net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the prior quarter, accretion income on loans during the quarter was $15.4 million , and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $3.8 million , or 16.0 bps of net interest margin.

, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was , or 11.4 bps of net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the prior quarter, accretion income on loans during the quarter was , and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was , or 16.0 bps of net interest margin. The cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 2.17% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.38% in the third quarter of 2024.

The Company recorded a provision expense on loans in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $1.0 million , reflecting relatively stable asset quality and steady loan growth during the quarter.

, reflecting relatively stable asset quality and steady loan growth during the quarter. The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2024 , was $68.0 million , or 1.2% of total loans.

, was , or 1.2% of total loans. Total non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.8 million compared to $10.6 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to a gain on sale of securities and an increase in insurance proceeds from the Company's owned life insurance policies.

compared to in the prior quarter, primarily due to a gain on sale of securities and an increase in insurance proceeds from the Company's owned life insurance policies. Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $61.4 million and included $8.9 million of merger-related charges.

Regulatory capital ratios 2

The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of December 31, 2024, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 11.5%2 and 14.6%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 9.8%2 compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of December 31, 2024, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 13.3%2 and 14.4%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 10.9%2 is considered to be well-capitalized.

For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.

About Burke & Herbert

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations of the Company regarding revenues, earnings, earnings per share, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; the expected cost savings, synergies, returns, and other anticipated benefits from the integration of Summit following the recently completed merger of Summit with and into the Company; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward–looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward–looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward–looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Furthermore, because forward–looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to our ability to successfully integrate Summit into the Company and operate the combined company; changes in general economic trends (either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct, or will conduct, business), including inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries or declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws and regulations that pertain to our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; the effects of any cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024, and other reports the Company files with the SEC.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2024

2023

2024

20233 Interest income















Taxable loans, including fees

$ 97,903

$ 27,315

$ 311,303

$ 101,800 Tax-exempt loans, including fees

37

—

118

— Taxable securities

9,868

9,049

39,817

37,179 Tax-exempt securities

3,191

1,372

10,243

5,615 Other interest income

1,794

444

4,680

2,302 Total interest income

112,793

38,180

366,161

146,896 Interest expense















Deposits

35,919

12,487

118,664

39,195 Short-term borrowings

3,383

3,361

14,189

13,856 Subordinated debt

2,754

—

7,412

— Other interest expense

27

28

111

86 Total interest expense

42,083

15,876

140,376

53,137 Net interest income

70,710

22,304

225,785

93,759

















Credit loss expense (recapture) - loans and available-for-sale securities

960

(799)

20,475

235 Credit loss expense (recapture) - off-balance sheet credit exposures

(127)

49

3,745

(21) Total provision for (recapture of) credit losses

833

(750)

24,220

214 Net interest income after credit loss expense

69,877

23,054

201,565

93,545

















Non-interest income















Fiduciary and wealth management

2,429

1,358

8,411

5,354 Service charges and fees

4,447

1,711

15,594

6,670 Net gains (losses) on securities

744

—

1,357

(112) Income from company-owned life insurance

1,887

1,124

4,686

2,844 Other non-interest income

2,284

631

6,118

3,196 Total non-interest income

11,791

4,824

36,166

17,952

















Non-interest expense















Salaries and wages

25,818

9,964

77,089

39,247 Pensions and other employee benefits

4,840

2,285

17,186

9,401 Occupancy

3,630

1,571

11,577

6,035 Equipment rentals, depreciation and maintenance

4,531

1,539

23,174

5,770 Other operating

22,591

6,941

68,807

25,983 Total non-interest expense

61,410

22,300

197,833

86,436 Income before income taxes

20,258

5,578

39,898

25,061

















Income tax expense

465

500

4,190

2,369 Net income

19,793

5,078

35,708

22,692 Preferred stock dividends

225

—

675

— Net income applicable to common shares

$ 19,568

$ 5,078

$ 35,033

$ 22,692





Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023



(Unaudited)

(Audited) Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 35,554

$ 8,896 Interest-earning deposits with banks

99,760

35,602 Cash and cash equivalents

135,314

44,498 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,432,371

1,248,439 Restricted stock, at cost

33,559

5,964 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value

2,331

1,497 Loans

5,672,236

2,087,756 Allowance for credit losses

(68,040)

(25,301) Net loans

5,604,196

2,062,455 Other real estate owned

2,783

— Premises and equipment, net

132,270

61,128 Accrued interest receivable

34,454

15,895 Intangible assets

57,300

— Goodwill

32,783

— Company-owned life insurance

182,834

94,159 Other assets

161,990

83,544 Total Assets

$ 7,812,185

$ 3,617,579









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities







Non-interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,379,940

$ 830,320 Interest-bearing deposits

5,135,299

2,171,561 Total deposits

6,515,239

3,001,881 Short-term borrowings

365,000

272,000 Subordinated debentures, net

94,872

— Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts

17,013

— Accrued interest and other liabilities

89,904

28,948 Total Liabilities

7,082,028

3,302,829









Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock and surplus

10,413

— Common stock

7,770

4,000 Common stock, additional paid-in capital

401,172

14,495 Retained earnings

434,106

427,333 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(95,720)

(103,494) Treasury stock

(27,584)

(27,584) Total Shareholders' Equity

730,157

314,750 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 7,812,185

$ 3,617,579

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited) For the three months ended

Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages





















December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 Interest-earning assets: Loans:

















Taxable loans 6.91 %

7.34 %

7.33 %

5.41 %

5.24 % Tax-exempt loans 5.87

5.63

5.55

—

— Total loans 6.91

7.34

7.33

5.41

5.24 Interest-earning deposits and fed funds sold 4.48

3.43

3.54

3.82

4.35 Securities:

















Taxable securities 3.82

4.05

4.48

3.63

3.73 Tax-exempt securities 3.55

3.58

3.05

2.67

2.64 Total securities 3.75

3.91

4.05

3.43

3.50 Total interest-earning assets 6.22 %

6.56 %

6.49 %

4.66 %

4.59 %



















Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand 2.51 %

3.19 %

3.00 %

0.63 %

0.61 % Savings 1.60

1.43

1.53

1.97

1.97 Time 4.55

4.82

4.55

4.12

3.97 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.76

3.02

2.90

2.41

2.31 Borrowings:

















Short-term borrowings 4.17

4.06

4.38

4.82

4.76 Subordinated debt borrowings and other 9.87

10.16

10.30

—

— Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.98 %

3.21 %

3.14 %

2.71 %

2.59 %



















Taxable-equivalent net interest spread 3.24

3.35

3.35

1.95

2.00 Benefit from use of non-interest-bearing deposits 0.67

0.72

0.71

0.73

0.70 Taxable-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP1) 3.91 %

4.07 %

4.06 %

2.68 %

2.70 %

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited) For the three months ended (In thousands)

Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances





















December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023



















Interest-earning assets: Loans:

















Taxable loans $ 5,634,157

$ 5,621,531

$ 4,481,993

$ 2,085,826

$ 2,069,738 Tax-exempt loans 3,115

4,310

3,041

—

— Total loans 5,637,272

5,625,841

4,485,034

2,085,826

2,069,738 Interest-earning deposits and fed funds sold 152,537

175,265

94,765

41,692

40,524 Securities:

















Taxable securities 1,031,024

996,749

988,492

989,875

961,396 Tax-exempt securities 452,937

440,781

426,092

259,699

261,075 Total securities 1,483,961

1,437,530

1,414,584

1,249,574

1,222,471 Total interest-earning assets $ 7,273,770

$ 7,238,636

$ 5,994,383

$ 3,377,092

$ 3,332,733



















Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand $ 2,560,445

$ 2,144,567

$ 1,587,914

$ 489,779

$ 514,760 Savings 1,366,276

1,725,387

1,480,985

922,732

920,600 Time 1,247,900

1,328,076

1,141,758

745,945

711,575 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,174,621

5,198,030

4,210,657

2,158,456

2,146,935 Borrowings:

















Short-term borrowings 325,084

304,849

376,063

307,446

282,426 Subordinated debt borrowings and other 111,021

109,557

72,643

—

— Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,610,726

$ 5,612,436

$ 4,659,363

$ 2,465,902

$ 2,429,361



















Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 1,411,202

$ 1,389,134

$ 1,207,443

$ 812,199

$ 852,120

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Supplemental Information (unaudited) As of or for the three months ended (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023



















Per common share information Basic earnings (loss) $ 1.31

$ 1.83

$ (1.41)

$ 0.70

$ 0.68 Diluted earnings (loss) 1.30

1.82

(1.41)

0.69

0.67 Cash dividends 0.55

0.53

0.53

0.53

0.53 Book value 48.08

48.63

45.72

42.92

42.37 Tangible book value (non-GAAP1) 42.06

42.32

39.11

42.92

42.37



















Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated) Assets $ 7,812,185

$ 7,864,913

$ 7,810,193

$ 3,696,390

$ 3,617,579 Average interest-earning assets 7,273,770

7,238,636

5,994,383

3,377,092

3,332,733 Loans (gross) 5,672,236

5,574,037

5,616,724

2,118,155

2,087,756 Loans (net) 5,604,196

5,506,220

5,548,707

2,093,549

2,062,455 Securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 1,432,371

1,436,431

1,414,870

1,275,520

1,248,439 Intangible assets 57,300

61,598

65,895

—

— Goodwill 32,783

32,783

32,783

—

— Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,379,940

1,392,123

1,397,030

822,767

830,320 Interest-bearing deposits 5,135,299

5,208,702

5,242,541

2,167,346

2,171,561 Deposits, total 6,515,239

6,600,825

6,639,571

2,990,113

3,001,881 Brokered deposits 244,802

345,328

403,668

370,847

389,011 Uninsured deposits 1,926,724

1,999,403

1,931,786

700,846

677,308 Short-term borrowings 365,000

320,163

285,161

360,000

272,000 Subordinated debt, net 111,885

110,482

109,064

—

— Unused borrowing capacity4 4,092,378

2,353,963

2,162,112

704,233

914,980 Total equity 730,157

738,059

693,126

319,308

314,750 Total common equity 719,744

727,646

682,713

319,308

314,750 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (95,720)

(75,758)

(100,430)

(100,954)

(103,494)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Supplemental Information (unaudited) As of or for the three months ended (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)























December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 Income statement Interest income $ 112,793

$ 118,526

$ 96,097

$ 38,745

$ 38,180 Interest expense 42,083

45,347

36,332

16,614

15,876 Non-interest income 11,791

10,616

9,505

4,254

4,824 Total revenue (non-GAAP1) 82,501

83,795

69,270

26,385

27,128 Non-interest expense 61,410

50,826

64,432

21,165

22,300 Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP1) 21,091

32,969

4,838

5,220

4,828 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 833

147

23,910

(670)

(750) Income (loss) before income taxes 20,258

32,822

(19,072)

5,890

5,578 Income tax expense (benefit) 465

5,200

(2,153)

678

500 Net income (loss) 19,793

27,622

(16,919)

5,212

5,078 Preferred stock dividends 225

225

225

—

— Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 19,568

$ 27,397

$ (17,144)

$ 5,212

$ 5,078



















Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.00 %

1.40 %

(1.06) %

0.58 %

0.56 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.49

15.20

(12.44)

6.67

7.30 Net interest margin (non-GAAP1) 3.91

4.07

4.06

2.68

2.70 Efficiency ratio 74.44

60.66

93.02

80.22

82.20 Loan-to-deposit ratio 87.06

84.44

84.59

70.84

69.55 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio2 11.51

11.40

10.91

16.56

16.85 Total risk-based capital ratio2 14.55

14.45

13.91

17.54

17.88 Leverage ratio2 9.78

9.66

9.04

11.36

11.31

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

$ 19,568

$ 27,397

$ (17,144)

$ 5,212

$ 5,078 Add back significant items (tax effected):



















Merger-related

7,069

2,449

18,806

537

1,141 Day 2 non-PCD Provision

—

—

23,305

—

— Total significant items

7,069

2,449

42,111

537

1,141 Operating net income

$ 26,637

$ 29,846

$ 24,967

$ 5,749

$ 6,219





















Weighted average dilutive shares

15,038,442

15,040,145

12,262,979

7,527,489

7,508,289 Adjusted diluted EPS5

$ 1.77

$ 1.98

$ 2.04

$ 0.76

$ 0.83





















Non-interest expense

$ 61,410

$ 50,826

$ 64,432

$ 21,165

$ 22,300 Remove significant items:



















Merger-related

8,948

3,101

23,805

680

1,444 Total significant items

$ 8,948

$ 3,101

$ 23,805

$ 680

$ 1,444 Adjusted non-interest expense

$ 52,462

$ 47,725

$ 40,627

$ 20,485

$ 20,856

Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items such as merger-related expenses or Day 2 non-PCD provision. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items such as merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.

Total Revenue (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 Interest income

$ 112,793

$ 118,526

$ 96,097

$ 38,745

$ 38,180 Interest expense

42,083

45,347

36,332

16,614

15,876 Non-interest income

11,791

10,616

9,505

4,254

4,824 Total revenue (non-GAAP1)

$ 82,501

$ 83,795

$ 69,270

$ 26,385

$ 27,128























Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)





Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP 1 )







For the three months ended



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 Income (loss) before taxes

$ 20,258

$ 32,822

$ (19,072)

$ 5,890

$ 5,578 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses

833

147

23,910

(670)

(750) Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP1)

$ 21,091

$ 32,969

$ 4,838

$ 5,220

$ 4,828























Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP 1 )







For the three months ended



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 Common shareholders' equity

$ 719,744

$ 727,646

$ 682,713

$ 319,308

$ 314,750 Less:



















Intangible assets

57,300

61,598

65,895

—

— Goodwill

32,783

32,783

32,783

—

— Tangible common equity (non-GAAP1)

$ 629,661

$ 633,265

$ 584,035

$ 319,308

$ 314,750 Shares outstanding at end of period

14,969,104

14,963,003

14,932,169

7,440,025

7,428,710 Tangible book value per common share

$ 42.06

$ 42.32

$ 39.11

$ 42.92

$ 42.37

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in stockholders' equity.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP 1 )







As of or for the three months ended



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 Net interest income

$ 70,710

$ 73,179

$ 59,765

$ 22,131

$ 22,304 Taxable-equivalent adjustments

858

847

688

362

365 Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE)

$ 71,568

$ 74,026

$ 60,453

$ 22,493

$ 22,669





















Average interest-earning assets

$ 7,273,770

$ 7,238,636

$ 5,994,383

$ 3,377,092

$ 3,332,733 Net interest margin (non-GAAP1)

3.91 %

4.07 %

4.06 %

2.68 %

2.70 %























The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements. (2) December 31, 2024, are estimated. (3) The full year 2023 Consolidated Income Statement is audited (4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability (5) Weighted average diluted shares for Q2 2024 calculated only for computation of adjusted diluted EPS. Weighted average diluted shares for GAAP diluted EPS are the same as shares for calculating basic EPS due to the antidilutive effect of the diluted shares when considering the GAAP net loss for the quarter.

