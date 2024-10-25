Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Increases Common Stock Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In addition, at its meeting on October 24, 2024, the board of directors declared a $0.55 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on December 2, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2024, representing a 3.8% increase from the prior quarter dividend.

Q3 2024 Highlights

  • Financial results reflect a full quarter following the May 3, 2024 completion of the merger of Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit"), with and into Burke & Herbert and the merger of Summit Community Bank, Inc., with and into Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company.

  • Net income applicable to common shares of $27.4 million; adjusted (non-GAAP1) operating net income applicable to common shares of $29.8 million.

  • Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $1.82; adjusted (non-GAAP1) diluted EPS of $1.98.

  • Net interest income for the quarter was $73.2 million; net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP1) for the quarter was $74.0 million.

  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP1) for the quarter was 4.07%.

  • Non-interest expense for the quarter was $50.8 million; adjusted (non-GAAP1) non-interest expense for the quarter was $47.7 million.

  • The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $2.6 billion at the end of the third quarter.

  • Ending total gross loans of $5.6 billion and ending total deposits of $6.6 billion; ending loan-to-deposit ratio of 84.4%.

  • Asset quality remains stable across the loan portfolio with adequate reserves.

  • The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 11.3%2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 14.3%2 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 9.6%2.

From David P. Boyle, Company Chair and Chief Executive Officer

"Our results for the third quarter and the increase in the dividend demonstrate the financial benefits of the merger with Summit and are in line with our expectations. In addition, the team is working diligently toward the planned systems integration in the fourth quarter, which should lead to additional efficiencies and position us to deliver even greater value for our shareholders."

Results of Operations

Third Quarter 2024

The Company reported third quarter 2024 net income applicable to common shares of $27.4 million, or $1.82 per diluted common share.

Included in the third quarter were pre-tax charges of $3.1 million of expenses related to the merger with Summit. Excluding these items from the current quarter on a tax effected basis, adjusted (non-GAAP1) operating net income was $29.8 million, or $1.98 per diluted share.

  • Period-end average total gross loans were $5.6 billion at September 30, 2024, up from $4.5 billion at June 30, 2024, primarily due to results that reflect a full quarter after the merger completion.

  • Period-end average total deposits were $6.6 billion at September 30, 2024, up from $5.4 billion at June 30, 2024, primarily due to results that reflect a full quarter after the merger completion.

  • Net interest income increased to $73.2 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $59.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to results that reflect a full quarter of combined income after the merger completion.

  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP1) increased to 4.07% versus 4.06% in the second quarter of 2024.

  • Accretion income on loans during the quarter was $15.4 million and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $3.8 million, or 16.0 bps of net interest margin in the third quarter of 2024.

  • The cost of total deposits was 2.38% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.25% in the second quarter of 2024.

  • The Company recorded a provision expense on loans in the third quarter of 2024 of $85.0 thousand, reflecting relatively stable asset quality.

  • The allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2024, was $67.8 million, or 1.2% of total loans.

  • Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $10.6 million, an increase of $1.1 million from the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to results that reflect a full quarter of combined income after the merger completion.

  • Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2024 was $50.8 million and included $3.1 million of merger-related charges.

Regulatory capital ratios2

The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of September 30, 2024, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 11.3%2 and 14.3%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 9.6%2 compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 13.0%2 and 14.1%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 10.6%2 is considered to be well-capitalized.

For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.

About Burke & Herbert

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations of the Company regarding revenues, earnings, earnings per share, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; the expected cost savings, synergies, returns, and other anticipated benefits from the integration of Summit following the recently completed merger of Summit with and into the Company; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward–looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward–looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward–looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Furthermore, because forward–looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; risks related to our ability to successfully integrate Summit into the Company and operate the combined company; changes in general economic trends (either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct, or will conduct, business), including inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries or declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws and regulations that pertain to our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; the effects of any cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, and other reports the Company files with the SEC.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(In thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest income







Taxable loans, including fees

$              103,682

$                26,425

$              213,400

$                74,485

Tax-exempt loans, including fees

48


81

Taxable securities

10,076

8,909

29,949

28,130

Tax-exempt securities

3,135

1,376

7,052

4,243

Other interest income

1,585

562

2,886

1,858

Total interest income

118,526

37,272

253,368

108,716

Interest expense







Deposits

39,441

11,277

82,745

26,708

Short-term borrowings

3,080

3,078

10,806

10,495

Subordinated debt

2,798


4,658

Other interest expense

28

28

84

58

Total interest expense

45,347

14,383

98,293

37,261

Net interest income

73,179

22,889

155,075

71,455









Credit loss expense - loans

85

200

19,515

1,034

Credit loss expense (recapture) - off-balance sheet 
credit exposures

62

35

3,872

(70)

Total provision for credit losses

147

235

23,387

964

Net interest income after credit loss
expense

73,032

22,654

131,688

70,491









Non-interest income







Fiduciary and wealth management

2,352

1,354

5,982

3,996

Service charges and fees

5,453

1,583

11,147

4,959

Net gains (losses) on securities


(1)

613

(112)

Income from company-owned life insurance

1,330

589

2,799

1,720

Other non-interest income

1,481

764

3,834

2,565

Total non-interest income

10,616

4,289

24,375

13,128









Non-interest expense







Salaries and wages

20,858

9,867

51,271

29,283

Pensions and other employee benefits

4,678

2,242

12,346

7,116

Occupancy

3,412

1,462

7,947

4,464

Equipment rentals, depreciation and
maintenance

4,699

1,435

18,643

4,231

Other operating

17,179

7,417

46,216

19,042

Total non-interest expense

50,826

22,423

136,423

64,136

Income before income taxes

32,822

4,520

19,640

19,483









Income tax expense

5,200

464

3,725

1,869

Net income

27,622

4,056

15,915

17,614

Preferred stock dividends

225


450

Net income applicable to
common shares

$                27,397

$                  4,056

$                15,465

$                17,614

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023


(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets



Cash and due from banks

$                44,902

$                    8,896

Interest-earning deposits with banks

246,863

35,602

Cash and cash equivalents

291,765

44,498

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,436,431

1,248,439

Restricted stock, at cost

16,832

5,964

Loans held-for-sale, at fair value

4,216

1,497

Loans

5,574,037

2,087,756

Allowance for credit losses

(67,817)

(25,301)

Net loans

5,506,220

2,062,455

Other real estate owned

2,576

Premises and equipment, net

134,770

61,128

Accrued interest receivable

32,791

15,895

Intangible assets

61,598

Goodwill

32,783

Company-owned life insurance

182,380

94,159

Other assets

162,551

83,544

Total Assets


$           7,864,913

$            3,617,579





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Liabilities



Non-interest-bearing deposits

$           1,392,123

$               830,320

Interest-bearing deposits

5,208,702

2,171,561

Total deposits

6,600,825

3,001,881

Short-term borrowings

320,163

272,000

Subordinated debentures, net

93,532

Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts

16,950

Accrued interest and other liabilities

95,384

28,948

Total Liabilities


7,126,854

3,302,829





Shareholders' Equity



Preferred stock and surplus

10,413

Common stock

7,767

4,000

Common stock, additional paid-in capital

400,377

14,495

Retained earnings

422,844

427,333

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(75,758)

(103,494)

Treasury stock

(27,584)

(27,584)

Total Shareholders' Equity


738,059

314,750

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$           7,864,913

$            3,617,579

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
For the three months ended

Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages












September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Interest-earning assets:

Loans:








Taxable loans

7.34 %

7.33 %

5.41 %

5.24 %

5.15 %

Tax-exempt loans

5.63

5.55



Total loans

7.34

7.33

5.41

5.24

5.15

Interest-earning deposits and
fed funds sold

3.43

3.54

3.82

4.35

4.50

Securities:








Taxable securities

4.05

4.48

3.63

3.73

3.57

Tax-exempt securities

3.58

3.05

2.67

2.64

2.63

Total securities

3.91

4.05

3.43

3.50

3.37

Total interest-earning assets

6.56 %

6.49 %

4.66 %

4.59 %

4.47 %










Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits:








Interest-bearing demand

3.19 %

3.00 %

0.63 %

0.61 %

0.56 %

Savings

1.43

1.53

1.97

1.97

1.82

Time

4.82

4.55

4.12

3.97

3.73

Total interest-bearing
deposits

3.02

2.90

2.41

2.31

2.09

Borrowings:








Short-term borrowings

4.06

4.38

4.82

4.76

4.69

Subordinated debt
borrowings and other

10.16

10.30



Total interest-bearing
liabilities

3.21 %

3.14 %

2.71 %

2.59 %

2.37 %










Taxable-equivalent net
interest spread

3.35

3.35

1.95

2.00

2.10

Benefit from use of non-
interest-bearing deposits

0.72

0.71

0.73

0.70

0.66

Taxable-equivalent net
interest margin (non-GAAP1)

4.07 %

4.06 %

2.68 %

2.70 %

2.76 %

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
For the three months ended
(In thousands)

Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances












September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023










Interest-earning assets:

Loans:








Taxable loans

$       5,621,531

$       4,481,993

$       2,085,826

$       2,069,738

$       2,034,275

Tax-exempt loans

4,310

3,041



Total loans

5,625,841

4,485,034

2,085,826

2,069,738

2,034,275

Interest-earning deposits and
fed funds sold

175,265

94,765

41,692

40,524

49,501

Securities:








Taxable securities

996,749

988,492

989,875

961,396

991,170

Tax-exempt securities

440,781

426,092

259,699

261,075

262,336

Total securities

1,437,530

1,414,584

1,249,574

1,222,471

1,253,506

Total interest-earning assets

$       7,238,636

$       5,994,383

$       3,377,092

$       3,332,733

$       3,337,282










Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits:








Interest-bearing demand

$       2,144,567

$       1,587,914

$          489,779

$          514,760

$          537,644

Savings

1,725,387

1,480,985

922,732

920,600

952,001

Time

1,328,076

1,141,758

745,945

711,575

654,952

Total interest-bearing
deposits

5,198,030

4,210,657

2,158,456

2,146,935

2,144,597

Borrowings:








Short-term borrowings

304,849

376,063

307,446

282,426

262,521

Subordinated debt
borrowings and other

109,557

72,643



Total interest-bearing
liabilities

$       5,612,436

$       4,659,363

$       2,465,902

$       2,429,361

$       2,407,118










Non-interest-bearing deposits

$       1,389,134

$       1,207,443

$          812,199

$          852,120

$          860,983

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)


September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023










Per common share information

Basic earnings (loss)

$                  1.83

$                (1.41)

$                  0.70

$                  0.68

$                  0.55

Diluted earnings (loss)

1.82

(1.41)

0.69

0.67

0.55

Cash dividends

0.53

0.53

0.53

0.53

0.53

Book value

48.63

45.72

42.92

42.37

36.46

Tangible book value
(non-GAAP1)

42.32

39.11

42.92

42.37

36.46










Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated)

Assets

$         7,864,913

$         7,810,193

$         3,696,390

$         3,617,579

$         3,585,188

Average interest-earning
assets

7,238,636

5,994,383

3,377,092

3,332,733

3,337,282

Loans (gross)

5,574,037

5,616,724

2,118,155

2,087,756

2,070,616

Loans (net)

5,506,220

5,548,707

2,093,549

2,062,455

2,044,505

Securities, available-for-
sale, at fair value

1,436,431

1,414,870

1,275,520

1,248,439

1,224,395

Intangible assets

61,598

65,895



Goodwill

32,783

32,783



Non-interest-bearing
deposits

1,392,123

1,397,030

822,767

830,320

853,385

Interest-bearing deposits

5,208,702

5,242,541

2,167,346

2,171,561

2,132,233

Deposits, total

6,600,825

6,639,571

2,990,113

3,001,881

2,985,618

Brokered deposits

345,328

403,668

370,847

389,011

389,018

Uninsured deposits

1,999,403

1,931,786

700,846

677,308

670,735

Short-term borrowings

320,163

285,161

360,000

272,000

299,000

Subordinated debt, net

110,482

109,064



Unused borrowing
capacity3

2,353,963

2,162,112

704,233

914,980

883,525

Total equity

738,059

693,126

319,308

314,750

270,819

Total common equity

727,646

682,713

319,308

314,750

270,819

Accumulated other
comprehensive income
(loss)

(75,758)

(100,430)

(100,954)

(103,494)

(146,159)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)












September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Income statement

Interest income

$        118,526

$          96,097

$          38,745

$          38,180

$          37,272

Interest expense

45,347

36,332

16,614

15,876

14,383

Non-interest income

10,616

9,505

4,254

4,824

4,289

Total revenue (non-
GAAP1)

83,795

69,270

26,385

27,128

27,178

Non-interest expense

50,826

64,432

21,165

22,300

22,423

Pretax, pre-provision
earnings (non-GAAP1)

32,969

4,838

5,220

4,828

4,755

Provision for (recapture
of) credit losses

147

23,910

(670)

(750)

235

Income (loss) before
income taxes

32,822

(19,072)

5,890

5,578

4,520

Income tax expense
(benefit)

5,200

(2,153)

678

500

464

Net income (loss)

27,622

(16,919)

5,212

5,078

4,056

Preferred stock dividends

225

225



Net income (loss)
applicable to common
shares

$          27,397

$        (17,144)

$            5,212

$            5,078

$            4,056










Ratios

Return on average assets
(annualized)

1.40 %

(1.06) %

0.58 %

0.56 %

0.45 %

Return on average equity
(annualized)

15.20

(12.44)

6.67

7.30

5.60

Net interest margin (non-
GAAP1)

4.07

4.06

2.68

2.70

2.76

Efficiency ratio

60.66

93.02

80.22

82.20

82.50

Loan-to-deposit ratio

84.44

84.59

70.84

69.55

69.35

Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) capital ratio2

11.30

10.91

16.56

16.85

16.44

Total risk-based capital
ratio2

14.34

13.91

17.54

17.88

17.48

Leverage ratio2

9.59

9.04

11.36

11.31

11.32

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP1)


For the three months ended


September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30


2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Net income (loss)
applicable to common
shares

$              27,397

$            (17,144)

$                5,212

$                5,078

$                4,056

Add back significant
items (tax effected):









Listing-related





Merger-related

2,449

18,806

537

1,141

1,592

Day 2 non-PCD
Provision


23,305



Total significant items

2,449

42,111

537

1,141

1,592

Operating net income

$              29,846

$              24,967

$                5,749

$                6,219

$                5,648











Weighted average
dilutive shares

15,040,145

12,262,979

7,527,489

7,508,289

7,499,278

Adjusted diluted EPS4

$                  1.98

$                  2.04

$                  0.76

$                  0.83

$                  0.75











Non-interest expense

$              50,826

$              64,432

$              21,165

$              22,300

$              22,423

Remove significant items:









Listing-related





Merger-related

3,101

23,805

680

1,444

2,015

Total significant items

$                3,101

$              23,805

$                   680

$                1,444

$                2,015

Adjusted non-interest
expense

$              47,725

$              40,627

$              20,485

$              20,856

$              20,408

Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items, such as listing-related, merger-related expenses, or Day 2 non-PCD provision. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items such as listing-related and merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.

Total Revenue (non-GAAP1)


For the three months ended


September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30


2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Interest income

$           118,526

$              96,097

$              38,745

$              38,180

$              37,272

Interest expense

45,347

36,332

16,614

15,876

14,383

Non-interest income

10,616

9,505

4,254

4,824

4,289

Total revenue (non-
GAAP1)

$              83,795

$              69,270

$              26,385

$              27,128

$              27,178

Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.

Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP1)



For the three months ended


September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30


2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Income (loss) before taxes

$              32,822

$            (19,072)

$                5,890

$                5,578

$                4,520

Provision for (recapture of)
credit losses

147

23,910

(670)

(750)

235

Pretax, pre-
provision earnings
(non-GAAP1)

$              32,969

$                4,838

$                5,220

$                4,828

$                4,755

Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP1)



For the three months ended


September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30


2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Common shareholders'
equity

$           727,646

$           682,713

$           319,308

$           314,750

$           270,819

Less:









Intangible assets

61,598

65,895



Goodwill

32,783

32,783



Tangible common equity
(non-GAAP1)

$           633,265

$           584,035

$           319,308

$           314,750

$           270,819

Shares outstanding at end
of period

14,963,003

14,932,169

7,440,025

7,428,710

7,428,710

Tangible book value per
common share

$                42.32

$                39.11

$                42.92

$                42.37

$                36.46

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in stockholders' equity.

Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP1)



As of or for the three months ended



September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30


2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Net interest income

$         73,179

$         59,765

$         22,131

$         22,304

$         22,889

Taxable-equivalent
adjustments

847

688

362

365

366

Net interest income
(Fully Taxable-
Equivalent - FTE)

$         74,026

$         60,453

$         22,493

$         22,669

$         23,255











Average interest-earning
assets

$    7,238,636

$    5,994,383

$    3,377,092

$    3,332,733

$    3,337,282

Net interest margin
(non-GAAP1)

4.07 %

4.06 %

2.68 %

2.70 %

2.76 %

The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.

1 Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements.
2 September 30, 2024, are estimated.
3 Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability.
4 Weighted average diluted shares for Q2 2024 calculated only for computation of adjusted diluted EPS. Weighted average diluted shares for GAAP diluted EPS are the same as shares for calculating basic EPS due to the antidilutive effect of the diluted shares when considering the GAAP net loss for the quarter.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
703-666-3555 
[email protected]  

SOURCE Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

