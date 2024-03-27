BURKE DECOR PLANS TO RESTRUCTURE AND FOCUS ON HIGHER MARGIN PRIVATE LABEL PRODUCTS

BOARDMAN, Ohio, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke Decor, LLC ("BURKE" or the "Company"), a national leader in online consumer home decor products, with over 1,400,000 active customers in 2023, announced that it has engaged Investment Bankers and Restructuring Advisors to help the Company raise outside capital, reduce debt, and restructure operations to improve profitability in the current economic environment.

Erin Burke, founder and CEO commented, "The past year has been complicated for retailers nationwide, especially digital. In our case, higher interest rates, a tighter economy, as well as systems changes and updates by our e-commerce partners and advertising platforms (Google, Meta) that were beyond our control have presented significant challenges. We are rapidly working to restructure our tech stack to better service our customers, partners, and vendors. We are aware of how these issues have impacted our customers and suppliers and we are totally dedicated to resolving each and every issue so we can continue to deliver a broad range of exceptional products to homeowners and industry professionals nationwide."

As part of this process, the company has assembled a team of turnaround professionals and marketing experts and has developed a multifaceted comprehensive turnaround plan including:

Cost savings initiatives to hold down prices for our customers. Investing in our employees to better communicate with our customers in the digital space. Improve customer response and product shipping times. Increased staffing to improve customer service resolutions. A comprehensive restructuring of our marketing initiatives to save millions on customer acquisition and retention services. Partnering with key suppliers and vendors to ensure optimal product assortment and to further develop the company's private label initiatives with a focus on higher margin products. The company is also evaluating options for outside investment as it seeks to launch new categories within the home space, based on consumer demand and to better service our trade clients.

Erin Burke continued, "Since our inception in 2007 we have worked hard to provide excellent service to our customers and respond to them quickly. We remain committed to resolving any customer service problems or delivery delays."

About Burke:

Burke Decor, was founded in 2007 by Erin E. Burke after working on a commercial development in post-Katrina New Orleans. Finding it difficult to source the decor, building materials, plumbing and lighting fixtures for the project locally, she turned to the internet where it became clear there was an opening for a home decor business that could provide quality, high style design to people outside of major metropolitan areas.

Compelled by design, function and form, Burke Decor's brand is guided by a group of designers and resourceful style-makers inspired by artfulness and great design. We believe every home, environment and travel experience can and should be beautiful. We work diligently to source the most interesting and aesthetically exceptional products across a variety of decorative genres and we are a trusted source for savvy, style-conscious shoppers, established homeowners and professional designers and hospitality firms. Selling home furnishings in the digital world, we strive to provide the tools to create an ideal space without having to leave it.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

burkedecor.com

