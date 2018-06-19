Burke Porter Group Announces Investment In Grabit™, Inc.

Grabit's proprietary electroadhesion technology provides a solution to automate the handling of virtually any material and its products address challenges in difficult-to-automate industries with machine learning. BPG secured an exclusive manufacturing licensing agreement for Stackit™, an automated material stacking robotic system for the manufacture of soft goods. Grabit's technology leverages its own patents as well as licensed patents of SRI International. Grabit applies electroadhesion to solutions previously unavailable in manufacturing, including the handling of difficult fabrics and other porous materials.

"As consumer demand continues to drive changes to production, Grabit technology leverages the need for customization in intelligent automation and testing," said David DeBoer, CEO of BPG. "The investment in Grabit™, and the licensing agreement in Stackit™, enhances our advanced manufacturing capabilities to address the unmet needs in soft goods, including carbon fiber materials. This continues diversifying our solutions available on a global scale."

"Securing strategic partnerships with companies like the Burke Porter Group is crucial to our continued innovation for our global manufacturing and warehouse logistics customers," said Greg Miller, President & CEO at Grabit™ Inc. "The financing will be applied to the ongoing development of flexible robotic solutions leveraging our electroadhesion technologies and machine learning software."

About Burke Porter Group

Burke Porter Group (BPG) is a leading global supplier of intelligent testing, instrumentation and assembly systems and solutions. BPG develops innovative systems and solutions employing flexible, core technologies that are efficiently tailored to meet specific customer or application requirements. Leveraging its scale and deep engineering and software expertise, BPG enables its customers to meet the challenge of disruptive technological change.

With customers across a wide range of markets within the advanced manufacturing, advanced vehicle test and life sciences sectors, BPG is dedicated to bringing them the most intelligent, high-value systems and solutions available. BPG maintains close proximity to its worldwide customer base through a global footprint of 37 locations to provide responsive and local supply, service and support.

About Grabit™, Inc.

Grabit™ is a robotic and machine learning company leveraging proprietary electroadhesion technology to revolutionize manufacturing and warehouse logistics. Grabit's principal founder is Harsha Prahlad, Ph.D., Chief Technology & Products Officer, the primary inventor of electroadhesion technology and an innovator in the robotics industry. Grabit's current investors include Formation 8, Draper Nexus, Danhua Capital, Nike, Samsung, Brother Industries, ABB, Shanghai Electric, Flex, NTT Docomo and the Esquel Group. For more information about Grabit™, visit www.grabitinc.com

