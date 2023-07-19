BURKE PORTER GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW DIVISION TO BRING ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEM CALIBRATION TO AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET

Doug Kelly named president; will lead growth and development

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the industry-wide need for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration in the automotive aftermarket, Burke Porter Group (BPG), a leading global supplier of OEM end-of-line testing solutions, today announced the creation of a new aftermarket business unit, expanding market opportunities for its ADAS calibration business. Additionally, the Company has appointed industry veteran Doug Kelly as president of the new division, responsible for leading its development, growth, and ongoing support. Kelly will report to CEO Jeffrey Moss.

"We have been calibrating and verifying ADAS at factories around the world for decades, and we recognize that the automotive aftermarket needs the same tools and technology," said Jeffrey Moss, CEO of Burke Porter Group. "We are entering the aftermarket as a B2B supplier supporting dealerships, collision shops, auto repair shops and other businesses to properly validate critical safety systems as part of the repair and resell process. I'm thrilled to welcome Doug to the executive leadership team to spearhead this new market opportunity."

An automotive and technology industry veteran of more than 20 years, Kelly will leverage his expertise as well as the Company's existing global OEM end-of-line leadership position, to establish strategic partnerships with key industry stakeholders in the ADAS market segment. As car manufacturers increasingly look to innovate with new technologies and safety features, the complexity and challenge of servicing them increases exponentially.

"Burke Porter is uniquely positioned to serve the automotive aftermarket industry with its patented technology and decades of experience in OEM end-of-line vehicle calibration and testing," said Kelly. "With the backing of AEA Investors, the company is poised to capitalize on the growing need for ADAS calibration solutions, and I'm eager to join this great team and help deliver OEM quality calibration services to the aftermarket."

Kelly previously served as CEO of Repairify, Inc., the makers of the asTech™ device. As CEO, he grew the business to more than 700 employees, and expanded into 13 countries in 4 years. Prior to this, Kelly led the successful spin-out of CynCast, Inc. the technology division of Fix Auto. CynCast provided an open technology platform designed for data extraction, data warehousing and business intelligence that extended and added value to existing customer systems. During his time at CynCast, the business grew from 150 rooftops to more than 10,000, prompting Enterprise Holdings Company to acquire it in 2011, with Kelly staying on as president until early 2015.

To learn more about Burke Porter Group's automotive business, please visit https://www.burkeportergroup.com/industries/automotive/.

About Burke Porter Group

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, BPG is a leading global supplier of automated diagnostic, testing, and production solutions serving the Transportation, Medical & Life Science, and Industrial markets.

As the innovator and clear leader in vehicle and module end-of-line testing with thousands of installed manufacturing systems globally, the company's automotive market leadership now extends beyond end-of-line into Laboratory, Propulsion, and now Aftermarket products and services.

With more than 40 locations across the globe, BPG enables first mover and market leading OEM and Tier 1 providers to deliver breakthrough and differentiated products and solutions while accelerating their time-to-market and delighting their customers.

About AEA Investors

AEA Investors LP was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives and leaders; many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors and/or join its portfolio company boards or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's approximately 100 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, London, Munich and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have approximately $17 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies, growth capital and mezzanine and senior debt investments.

